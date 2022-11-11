ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Joe Biden Approves Hurricane Nicole Emergency Declaration for Florida

By Florida Daily
 4 days ago
FEMA announced on Wednesday that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts to the emergency conditions in the area affected by Hurricane Nicole, beginning Nov. 7 and continuing.

President Joe Biden’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

This assistance is for Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Jefferson, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Taylor, Volusia and Wakulla Counties and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.

Thomas McCool has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected areas.

FloridaDaily

