Cubs release OF Jason Heyward
Henry County native Jason Heyward is officially an unrestricted free agent after being granted his unconditional release by the Chicago Cubs on Monday. The team announced the move, which includes resolving the remainder of Heyward's contract. He was owed $22 million for the 2023 season as part of the eight-year, $184 million deal he signed in free agency. The Cubs won the World Series in his first season with the team in 2016.
Podcast: Why was James Click ever hired as Astros GM?
Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast react to James Click being let go as general manager and try to assess why Jim Crane hired him in the first place.
SI:AM | Justin Jefferson Makes the Vikings a Real Contender
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. If you missed it yesterday, the NFL has posted the final two minutes of regulation and the entire overtime from the Bills-Vikings game on YouTube. In today’s SI:AM:. ✋ One hand changed a game (and maybe a season) 🦅 Why Philly loves Jalen...
