Hopkinton, MA

Whitney Crafts, 60

Whitney Philip Crafts, 60, a resident of Springfield, passed away Oct. 30 at Bay State Medical Center. Whitney was born in Pensacola, Florida, on Oct. 16, the son of Philip W. and Margaret (Whitney) Crafts. He attended Hopkinton High School and was smart as a whip but not much for school. He became an auto mechanic directly out of school and had a strong following of garages who were always looking for his services. In his early years, he was a motor sports fanatic, including four-wheeling, motocross and snowmobiles. Whitney was very social, with lots of friends.
HOPKINTON, MA
Hopkinton Today: Monday, Nov. 14

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Hopkinton High School boys soccer team’s dream season will continue, as the Hillers knocked...
HOPKINTON, MA
Ernest Frye, 79

Ernest William Frye, 79, of Ashland passed away Nov. 9. Born in Yarmouth, Maine, he was the son of the late Ernest and Marion (Jacklin) Frye. Ernie was the husband of Randa (Keith) Frye for 57 years. A graduate of North Yarmouth Academy, he went on to attend Northeastern University....
ASHLAND, MA
Photos: Legacy Farms North Diwali celebration

Hopkinton’s Legacy Farms North neighborhood held its second annual Diwali festival on Saturday afternoon, with more than 400 people attending the event at Ashland High School. About 200 individuals took part in singing, dancing and other performances, and the day was capped with a group dinner. The event raised...
HOPKINTON, MA
HHS boys soccer to play in state semifinal Tuesday

The Division 2 state semifinal soccer game has been set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Doyle Field in Leominster. Hopkinton High School (18-12), the second seed, will take on third-seeded Bedford (14-2-2) to earn the right to play in Saturday’s state championship game. Tickets are $11.50 and are...
HOPKINTON, MA
Limited number of flu vaccines available for Tuesday clinic

The Hopkinton Health Department has eight state-supplied flu vaccines available (six shots and two mists for inhaling). These vaccines are designated for children (18 and younger) or uninsured persons — as per state requirements. Individuals wishing to obtain the vaccine should make an appointment for Tuesday. The doses will...
HOPKINTON, MA

