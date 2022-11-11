Read full article on original website
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton receives $100 million to donate. Who should she give to?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student
Café Momentum restaurant coming to Nashville in 2023; how it’s already changing lives of justice-involved youth
Cafe Momentum has impacted the lives of several Nashville teens involved in the juvenile justice system, and now the nonprofit restaurant is expected to have a more permanent home in the area next year.
thecountrynote.com
Artists and Friends Reflect on the Passing of ALABAMA Co-Founder, Jeff Cook
NASHVILLE, TN – Alabama co-founder, Jeff Cook, has passed away at age 73, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2012. Along with cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, he co-founded the band Wild Country in 1972, which became Alabama in 1977. Cook contributed lead guitar, vocals, fiddle and keyboard to the group’s productions, which rose to prominence in the late 1970s and ‘80s with a string of hits. In addition to his performance work, Cook founded Cook Sound Studios, Inc. in Fort Payne and established WQRX-AM in Valley Head, AL. He was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2019, and Alabama is a 2005 inductee to the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Exit/In announces closure after more than 50 years
Efforts to help save Nashville’s iconic Exit/In appear to have failed as the venue announced Monday it will close later this month.
vegas24seven.com
Statement on the Passing of Jeff Cook
Photo courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Jeff Cook spent a lifetime in music, earning a license as a broadcast engineer before he was old enough to drive a car and working as an on-air radio personality while still in high school,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “He went on to fame, of course, with cousins Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen as a member of multi-platinum band Alabama, moving from barroom stages to sold-out arenas. Everything he did was rooted in his deep love of music, a love he shared with millions.”
WSMV
New event venue burns in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
fox17.com
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
clarksvillenow.com
Little-known SS Clarksville Victory ship from World War II returns, in part, to Customs House
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some remnants of little-known World War II history directly tied to Clarksville are now on display at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. The Customs House recently unveiled the hull plate from the SS Clarksville Victory, a World War II ship built in...
Fish Fry benefit raises $71K for Dickson County captain fighting cancer
Members of the Middle Tennessee community came together on Saturday for a fundraiser supporting a member of the Dickson County Sheriff's Office, who is currently battling brain cancer.
wgnsradio.com
5 RCS Students In Contention for "Mr. Football"
(Rutherford County, TN) There's alot of local high school football talent, and that's proven with five Rutherford County School football players being nominated as semifinalists for the Mr. Football Award, a TSSAA award sponsored by the Tennessee Titans which recognizes Tennessee’s best high school football players. Division I Class...
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful, Timeless, Current, New Construction on Wonderful, This Home Hits the Market for $7.5M in Nashville, TN
The Home in Nashville supplies the plunge pool/spa with a calming water feature & privacy landscaped & fenced backyard, now available for sale. This home located at 325 Walnut Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,527 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: (615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
WKRN
Cleanup efforts continued for several days following major crash in Arrington
Cleanup efforts continued for several days following major crash in Arrington

Crews expect to remain on the scene of a crash site for the next several days following a major crash that occurred in Arrington.
WKRN
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms

Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade.
thecountrynote.com
The Imaginaries Wrap Up a Whirlwind Year with “This Christmas” Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Wrapping up a whirlwind year, The Imaginaries release “This Christmas” today. Turning the Donny Hathaway classic into a duet, the husband-and-wife duo composed of Maggie McClure and Shane Henry trade verses throughout the infectious song and flawlessly harmonize on the chorus. Stream and download “This Christmas” HERE.
WKRN
Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law
Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law

Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state.
WKRN
Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu
Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu

The latest CDC flu report is exactly what doctors have been bracing for. The map shows the Southeastern and South-Central states reporting the highest levels of flu activity nationwide, and Tennessee is among them.
WKRN
Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24
Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24

Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic.
These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts
Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
Rucker: You want a statement, CFP committee? Here's your statement.
The nature of college football, as currently constructed, is such that any loss by any team at any point puts that team’s national championship status into the hands of a committee. When Tennessee left Georgia’s Sanford Stadium last weekend with a 27-13 loss, the Vols took their fate out...
Iconic Nashville Venue Closing Its Doors
The venue will close after more than 50 years serving Music City.
