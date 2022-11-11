ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student

NASHVILLE, TN
thecountrynote.com

Artists and Friends Reflect on the Passing of ALABAMA Co-Founder, Jeff Cook

NASHVILLE, TN – Alabama co-founder, Jeff Cook, has passed away at age 73, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2012. Along with cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, he co-founded the band Wild Country in 1972, which became Alabama in 1977. Cook contributed lead guitar, vocals, fiddle and keyboard to the group’s productions, which rose to prominence in the late 1970s and ‘80s with a string of hits. In addition to his performance work, Cook founded Cook Sound Studios, Inc. in Fort Payne and established WQRX-AM in Valley Head, AL. He was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2019, and Alabama is a 2005 inductee to the Country Music Hall of Fame.
NASHVILLE, TN
vegas24seven.com

NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

New event venue burns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

5 RCS Students In Contention for "Mr. Football"

(Rutherford County, TN) There's alot of local high school football talent, and that's proven with five Rutherford County School football players being nominated as semifinalists for the Mr. Football Award, a TSSAA award sponsored by the Tennessee Titans which recognizes Tennessee’s best high school football players. Division I Class...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful, Timeless, Current, New Construction on Wonderful, This Home Hits the Market for $7.5M in Nashville, TN

The Home in Nashville supplies the plunge pool/spa with a calming water feature & privacy landscaped & fenced backyard, now available for sale. This home located at 325 Walnut Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,527 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: (615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecountrynote.com

The Imaginaries Wrap Up a Whirlwind Year with “This Christmas” Release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Wrapping up a whirlwind year, The Imaginaries release “This Christmas” today. Turning the Donny Hathaway classic into a duet, the husband-and-wife duo composed of Maggie McClure and Shane Henry trade verses throughout the infectious song and flawlessly harmonize on the chorus. Stream and download “This Christmas” HERE.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law

TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu

TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24

NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts

Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
COLUMBIA, TN

