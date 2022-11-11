NASHVILLE, TN – Alabama co-founder, Jeff Cook, has passed away at age 73, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2012. Along with cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, he co-founded the band Wild Country in 1972, which became Alabama in 1977. Cook contributed lead guitar, vocals, fiddle and keyboard to the group’s productions, which rose to prominence in the late 1970s and ‘80s with a string of hits. In addition to his performance work, Cook founded Cook Sound Studios, Inc. in Fort Payne and established WQRX-AM in Valley Head, AL. He was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2019, and Alabama is a 2005 inductee to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO