AOL Corp
Baby Malti and Nick Jonas Welcome Priyanka Chopra Home in Sweet New Photo
Priyanka Chopra offered a rare look into one of her family of three's most intimate moments: her welcome back home after her trip to India. Chopra shared a shot of her reunited with her husband Nick Jonas, who looks adoringly on at her holding their daughter Malti, who was born in January via surrogate. “Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿,” Chopra captioned her post.
ETOnline.com
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture Featuring Daughter Malti and Nick Jonas: 'Home'
Mariah Carey Twins With "Diva" Daughter Monroe in Sweet Photos
Mariah Carey proved her daughter Monroe is following in her fabulous footsteps, sharing adorable pics of the two twinning on Instagram on Oct. 23. In one photo, captioned, "Roe Roe Diva!…And Mimi," the mother-daughter duo are dressed in similar black skirted ensembles, with Mariah in sky-high bejeweled stiletto sandals and Monroe in knee-high socks and Converse sneakers. Both sport braided curly hairstyles and mile-wide smiles.
Nick Jonas Has A Brand New Perspective On Life, Thanks To His Daughter Malti
Since Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 10 months, via surrogate in January, the family has been experiencing a whole lot of baby firsts. Jonas, who has lived as a touring musician since he first broke onto the scene with brothers Kevin and Joe in The Jonas Brothers, talked about how having Malti has changed his perspective.
Popculture
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows off Bare Baby Bump in New Photos
Kaley Cuoco is loving her growing baby bump! The Flight Attendant star, 36, showed off several sweet moments from her pregnancy Thursday in a series of Instagram Stories featuring her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco beams with the Ozark actor, 40, in one mirror selfie as she shows off her bare baby bump in a crop top, while in another, she hugs the father-to-be while sporting some adorable maternity overalls.
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Rebel Wilson Shares Sweet Photos From Baby Shower Thrown By Girlfriend
Wilson recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce.
All the Magical Photos from Michael Oher's Nashville Wedding
Congratulations! Michael Oher — a former football player who was the inspiration for the 2009 Sandra Bullock film The Blind Side — and longtime love Tiffany Roy tied the knot in Nashville on Nov. 5. "Everything about Michael I love," the bride told PEOPLE. "He puts me first no matter what he has on his schedule ... and he makes sure his family is taken care of and loved."
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
Hollywood Heartbreak! Olivia Culpo Admits She Was 'Left With No Sense Of Identity' After Nick Jonas Dumped Her
Olivia Culpo is digging up heartbreak from her past.During the premiere episode of the model's new TLC show, The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old was persuaded to open up about her previous relationship with Nick Jonas — and admitted she would rather not.“Do I have to talk about that?” Culpo, 30, asked producers regarding her doomed relationship with the 30-year-old pop sensation. “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me.”OLIVIA CULPO, AIMEE SONG & TEZZA BARTON ATTEND SUNSET-INSPIRED L’AGENCE NYFW SPRING/SUMMER 2023 SHOW“I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money and I...
‘Married at First Sight’: Justin Claims Nate Made a Pass at Him in Shocking Reunion Teaser
In a teaser for the upcoming 'Married at First Sight' Season 15 reunion, Justin claims Nate made a pass at him.
Baby claps back: Rebel Wilson is a new mom, not newly engaged
Rebel Wilson revealed Monday that she is a mother, just days after shutting down engagement rumors. The “Pitch Perfect” star announced that she has welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian. Wilson’s daughter was born “this past week via surrogate,” the actor said in her matching Twitter and Instagram posts.
Mandy Moore And Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy Together
Actor Mandy Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, have welcomed their second baby boy together. The “This is Us” actor announced the arrival of her baby boy, Oscar Bennett, in an Instagram post on Friday. She shared a sweet photo of her cradling her newborn with Goldsmith admiring the little one nearby.
‘Married at First Sight’ Heads to Nashville for Season 16: Meet the Couples Ready to Tie the Knot
Sing out, Music City! As Married at First Sight leaves its five San Diego couples to face their new normals together or apart, the series is making moves across the country to Nashville. The Lifetime dating series, which first premiered in 2014, will see longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson help 10 lucky Tennessee […]
Clayton News Daily
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' actor and Jennifer Aniston's father, dead at 89
John Aniston, a veteran actor known for his work on the daytime drama "Days of Our Lives," has died, his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, shared on Monday. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing," Jennifer Aniston wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."
Clayton News Daily
Nick Cannon Reveals How Much He Spends Yearly to Support His Children
When it comes to Nick Cannon's family, it seems the more the merrier, but taking care all those children is far from cheap!. The actor recently clarified just how much money he dishes out to finance his kids after The U.S. Sun estimated he'd be spending $3 million in child support next year.
Clayton News Daily
Kylie Jenner Stuns in Daring Backless Gown
Kylie Jenner rocked a sultry black dress to the star-studded 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on Nov. 12. The custom Loewe gown featured flowy pleats and a drawstring halter neckline complete with dramatic satin straps draped over-the-shoulder and a thigh-high slit. The reality star accessorized with black heeled sandals and large gemstone earrings, with hair pulled back into a bun for the classy occasion.
Clayton News Daily
‘Hollywood Hillbillies’ Star Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes Dies at 76
Delores Hughes, better known to Hollywood Hillbillies fans as Mema, has passed away. The reality TV star was 76 years old. Hughes’ family announced her death in a Facebook announcement on Thursday, November 10. “We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of the amazing, beautiful, kind soul of Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes,” the family wrote.
Clayton News Daily
‘1923’ Teaser Trailer: Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford Make the West Wild (VIDEO)
The Prohibition-era chapter in the Dutton history was a violent one, as Yellowstone fans can see in the new teaser trailer for 1923, the next prequel series in the hit franchise. Paramount+ dropped the teaser on Sunday, November 13 — a little more than a month before the series’ December...
Joe Gorga calls out ‘crazy’ Jennifer Aydin for ‘lies’ over BravoCon drama
Joe Gorga is clearing up the alleged “lies” about Jennifer Aydin’s now-infamous, drink-throwing incident after BravoCon 2022. “Everything that you heard is a lie,” the real estate developer, 43, said on on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast on Friday. “Whatever you heard Jennifer’s assistant say, it was all lies.” In October, Aydin’s social media assistant, Erica Madelyn, said in a video shared to TikTok that Gorga called her boss a “f–king dirty bitch.” However, Gorga maintains that Aydin, 45, was the instigator of the altercation. “The story is out there that she threw a drink me, and I was saying these vulgar things to her —...
