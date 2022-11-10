Growing Together In The Workplace: Our Mission To Never Stop Learning. Recently, eLearning Industry was named one of the best workplaces in Greece for 2022. This honor gave us the opportunity to reflect on our culture and take a closer look at the values that have made it as unique as it is. And what we realized was that getting here wasn't fast or easy. It took a lot of hard work and determination from everyone in our organization. But, in our opinion, it all came down to our dedication to never stop learning and keep bettering ourselves. Even now, as we're celebrating this milestone, we're already preparing our next steps for the future.

2 DAYS AGO