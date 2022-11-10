ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Roll Past Kennesaw State, 65-39

THE FLATS – A trio of Yellow Jackets finished with double-figure scoring totals, propelling Georgia Tech to a 65-39 victory over Kennesaw State Sunday afternoon in McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) came out on fire, racking up three assists on the first four field goals and forcing Kennesaw...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

No. 13 Jackets Edged by No. 5 Cardinals in Heartbreaker

Riding high following Senior Night celebrations, Georgia Tech (18-6, 11-4 ACC) burst out of the gates, taking four points in five chances to work up to a 10-6 lead. Louisville (23-2, 14-1 ACC) clawed back within a pair trailing 13-11, but the White and Gold answered by snatching five of the next six points to pull further ahead, 18-12. The Yellow Jackets maintained control from there, closing the set by claiming five of the final six points to secure a 25-17 victory in set one.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Kelly's Layup Lifts Tech past Georgia State

ATLANTA – Miles Kelly knocked down a floating layup with 4.1 seconds left to break a 57-all tie, lifting Georgia Tech to a 59-57 victory over cross-town rival Georgia State Saturday night at the GSU Convocation Center. The winning shot from Kelly, a sophomore from Stone Mountain, Ga., capped...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Cross Town to Visit Georgia State

THE FLATS – For the first time since 2007, Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team travels across town to face Georgia State on its home floor when the two city of Atlanta rivals tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Panthers’ new GSU Convocation Center. Behind...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Galarza Qualifies for NCAA Championships

THE FLATS – Liz Galarza qualified for the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships with an eighth-place finish (19:55.40) in the women’s 6K to lead the Georgia Tech cross country teams on Friday at the NCAA South Region Championships. Four Jackets earned All-South Region honors as the women’s team finished sixth and the men’s team finished seventh.
ATLANTA, GA
High School Football PRO

Hogansville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BURKE COUNTY, GA
Magnolia State Live

Woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $200,000 for fraud in Mississippi, Georgia

An Austell, Georgia woman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing COVID-relief fraud while on pretrial release, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General – Atlanta Field Division.
AUSTELL, GA
mageenews.com

Georgia Woman Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Georgia Woman Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison. for Bank Fraud, Identity Theft, and CARES Act Fraud. Jackson, Miss. –...
AUSTELL, GA
georgiasbdc.org

Rapid Growth Requires New Employment Strategies for Augusta-area Franchisee

When U.S. Army Major Reginald Foster began planning his retirement, he used the same level of detail he had employed in the military. He started putting together a business plan. His wife, Zenna, researched franchise operations. They chose Tropical Smoothie Café for its healthier foods, then approached Eric Frickey in...
AUGUSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run

ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years. Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 9 p.m. Sunday, News 12 noticed an active scene at Washington Road and Alexander Drive. Our reporter on the scene noted multiple ambulances and patrol cars with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office present and talked with a deputy at the intersection. The officer on...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Freezing Monday Morning. Tracking Rain for Tuesday

6PM Sunday- It was around 20 degrees cooler today than it was yesterday! Now that the sun has set, temperatures are dropping off quickly into the upper 40s. There is a Freeze Warning that will go into effect at 10PM for Taliaferro and Wilkes County. This will last through 9AM Monday morning. Our entire viewing area will be near or below freezing. Expect frost when headed out the door.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

J. D. Roberts House, Circa 1858, Waynesboro

Built in the Georgian Cottage style by John Trowbridge for J. D. Roberts, this home later housed a doctor’s office, millinery shop, and the Burke County museum. Waynesboro Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
WAYNESBORO, GA
WJBF.com

Downtown Augusta housing project to meet needs of veteran community

Downtown Augusta housing project to meet needs of veteran community. Downtown Augusta housing project to meet needs of …. Downtown Augusta housing project to meet needs of veteran community. Evans Middle School goes above and beyond to honor …. Evans Middle School goes above and beyond to honor Veterans. Live...
AUGUSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia school staff member arrested after leaving purse in bathroom

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A staff member at a Georgia primary school has been arrested and fired after Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a gun in her purse. Quandra Johnson left that purse in the staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School overnight. Deputies say it was discovered by another employee Thursday morning before students were on campus and was brought to the front office.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

The Bee’s Knees announces permanent closing of establishment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A popular staple in the Downtown Augusta area is saying goodbye. The Bee’s Knees located on 10th Street will be permanently closing its doors. The announcement was made on the establishment’s facebook page on Thursday. According to the facebook announcement, the Bee’s Knees will be permanently closed after the end of […]
AUGUSTA, GA

