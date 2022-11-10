6PM Sunday- It was around 20 degrees cooler today than it was yesterday! Now that the sun has set, temperatures are dropping off quickly into the upper 40s. There is a Freeze Warning that will go into effect at 10PM for Taliaferro and Wilkes County. This will last through 9AM Monday morning. Our entire viewing area will be near or below freezing. Expect frost when headed out the door.

WILKES COUNTY, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO