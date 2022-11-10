Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Roll Past Kennesaw State, 65-39
THE FLATS – A trio of Yellow Jackets finished with double-figure scoring totals, propelling Georgia Tech to a 65-39 victory over Kennesaw State Sunday afternoon in McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) came out on fire, racking up three assists on the first four field goals and forcing Kennesaw...
ramblinwreck.com
No. 13 Jackets Edged by No. 5 Cardinals in Heartbreaker
Riding high following Senior Night celebrations, Georgia Tech (18-6, 11-4 ACC) burst out of the gates, taking four points in five chances to work up to a 10-6 lead. Louisville (23-2, 14-1 ACC) clawed back within a pair trailing 13-11, but the White and Gold answered by snatching five of the next six points to pull further ahead, 18-12. The Yellow Jackets maintained control from there, closing the set by claiming five of the final six points to secure a 25-17 victory in set one.
ramblinwreck.com
Kelly's Layup Lifts Tech past Georgia State
ATLANTA – Miles Kelly knocked down a floating layup with 4.1 seconds left to break a 57-all tie, lifting Georgia Tech to a 59-57 victory over cross-town rival Georgia State Saturday night at the GSU Convocation Center. The winning shot from Kelly, a sophomore from Stone Mountain, Ga., capped...
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Cross Town to Visit Georgia State
THE FLATS – For the first time since 2007, Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team travels across town to face Georgia State on its home floor when the two city of Atlanta rivals tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Panthers’ new GSU Convocation Center. Behind...
ramblinwreck.com
Galarza Qualifies for NCAA Championships
THE FLATS – Liz Galarza qualified for the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships with an eighth-place finish (19:55.40) in the women’s 6K to lead the Georgia Tech cross country teams on Friday at the NCAA South Region Championships. Four Jackets earned All-South Region honors as the women’s team finished sixth and the men’s team finished seventh.
ramblinwreck.com
VIDEO: Women's Basketball vs. Georgia State Highlights
Georgia Tech women's basketball grabs a win in its season-opening game against Georgia State on Nov. 10, 2022 in McCamish Pavilion. Rewind to all the highlights.
Hogansville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
accesswdun.com
Multiple northeast Georgia school systems to close Friday ahead of tropical storm
Several northeast Georgia school systems will be closed Friday, November 11 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Franklin County, White County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Banks County will be closed for students and staff. The private Tallulah Falls School will also be closed. In a release from...
Woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $200,000 for fraud in Mississippi, Georgia
An Austell, Georgia woman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing COVID-relief fraud while on pretrial release, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General – Atlanta Field Division.
mageenews.com
Georgia Woman Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Georgia Woman Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison. for Bank Fraud, Identity Theft, and CARES Act Fraud. Jackson, Miss. –...
georgiasbdc.org
Rapid Growth Requires New Employment Strategies for Augusta-area Franchisee
When U.S. Army Major Reginald Foster began planning his retirement, he used the same level of detail he had employed in the military. He started putting together a business plan. His wife, Zenna, researched franchise operations. They chose Tropical Smoothie Café for its healthier foods, then approached Eric Frickey in...
Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grovetown (Grovetown, GA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash on westbound I-20 near mile marker 188 around 3:15 p.m. The collision involved a big rig truck overturning and spilling fabric softener all over the Interstate.
fox5atlanta.com
One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run
ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years. Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
WRDW-TV
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 9 p.m. Sunday, News 12 noticed an active scene at Washington Road and Alexander Drive. Our reporter on the scene noted multiple ambulances and patrol cars with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office present and talked with a deputy at the intersection. The officer on...
WJBF.com
Freezing Monday Morning. Tracking Rain for Tuesday
6PM Sunday- It was around 20 degrees cooler today than it was yesterday! Now that the sun has set, temperatures are dropping off quickly into the upper 40s. There is a Freeze Warning that will go into effect at 10PM for Taliaferro and Wilkes County. This will last through 9AM Monday morning. Our entire viewing area will be near or below freezing. Expect frost when headed out the door.
vanishinggeorgia.com
J. D. Roberts House, Circa 1858, Waynesboro
Built in the Georgian Cottage style by John Trowbridge for J. D. Roberts, this home later housed a doctor’s office, millinery shop, and the Burke County museum. Waynesboro Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
WJBF.com
Downtown Augusta housing project to meet needs of veteran community
Downtown Augusta housing project to meet needs of veteran community. Downtown Augusta housing project to meet needs of …. Downtown Augusta housing project to meet needs of veteran community. Evans Middle School goes above and beyond to honor …. Evans Middle School goes above and beyond to honor Veterans. Live...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia school staff member arrested after leaving purse in bathroom
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A staff member at a Georgia primary school has been arrested and fired after Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a gun in her purse. Quandra Johnson left that purse in the staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School overnight. Deputies say it was discovered by another employee Thursday morning before students were on campus and was brought to the front office.
The Bee’s Knees announces permanent closing of establishment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A popular staple in the Downtown Augusta area is saying goodbye. The Bee’s Knees located on 10th Street will be permanently closing its doors. The announcement was made on the establishment’s facebook page on Thursday. According to the facebook announcement, the Bee’s Knees will be permanently closed after the end of […]
Georgia man arrested in massive dog fighting operation involving over 100 pit bulls
Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for breeding, training, and facilitating over 100 pit bulls in conjunction with dog fighting at his Paulding County home. After a lengthy investigation, detectives arrested 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell on Nov. 8 for his role in a massive...
