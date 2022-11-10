ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Roll Past Kennesaw State, 65-39

THE FLATS – A trio of Yellow Jackets finished with double-figure scoring totals, propelling Georgia Tech to a 65-39 victory over Kennesaw State Sunday afternoon in McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) came out on fire, racking up three assists on the first four field goals and forcing Kennesaw...
KENNESAW, GA
ramblinwreck.com

The Last Word Before Game 10 vs. Miami

Last Saturday at Virginia Tech, three of the Yellow Jackets’ four takeaways came in the fourth quarter. The first two (fumble recovery by Makius Scott and interception by Clayton Powell-Lee (29 – above)) led to Georgia Tech touchdowns and the third (fumble recovery by Powell-Lee) sealed the Jackets’ victory with 48 seconds to go. Since defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker’s arrival on The Flats in 2019, no team in the country has had more fumble recoveries than the Yellow Jackets’ 43.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Continue Homestand Sunday Against Kennesaw State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball continues this season-opening homestand on Sunday, welcoming Kennesaw State for a 2 p.m. matinee. The Yellow Jackets and Owls will be broadcast on the ACC Network Extra. GEORGIA TECH VS. KENNESAW STATE. TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online. Play-by-Play: Wiley...
KENNESAW, GA
ramblinwreck.com

No. 13 Jackets Edged by No. 5 Cardinals in Heartbreaker

Riding high following Senior Night celebrations, Georgia Tech (18-6, 11-4 ACC) burst out of the gates, taking four points in five chances to work up to a 10-6 lead. Louisville (23-2, 14-1 ACC) clawed back within a pair trailing 13-11, but the White and Gold answered by snatching five of the next six points to pull further ahead, 18-12. The Yellow Jackets maintained control from there, closing the set by claiming five of the final six points to secure a 25-17 victory in set one.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Galarza Qualifies for NCAA Championships

THE FLATS – Liz Galarza qualified for the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships with an eighth-place finish (19:55.40) in the women’s 6K to lead the Georgia Tech cross country teams on Friday at the NCAA South Region Championships. Four Jackets earned All-South Region honors as the women’s team finished sixth and the men’s team finished seventh.
ATLANTA, GA

