Last Saturday at Virginia Tech, three of the Yellow Jackets’ four takeaways came in the fourth quarter. The first two (fumble recovery by Makius Scott and interception by Clayton Powell-Lee (29 – above)) led to Georgia Tech touchdowns and the third (fumble recovery by Powell-Lee) sealed the Jackets’ victory with 48 seconds to go. Since defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker’s arrival on The Flats in 2019, no team in the country has had more fumble recoveries than the Yellow Jackets’ 43.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO