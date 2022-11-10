Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
CZ Binance Issues Another Warning Directed At Exchanges Crypto.Com And Gate.Io
Binance’s CEO CZ issues a warning directed at Crypto Exchanges Crypto.Com and Gate.IO, “Stay Away, Stay SAFU” he says. The warning comes after the recent SBF FTX and Alameda collapse, which has shaken the crypto industry. Crypto.com’s CEO confirms that the exchange of funds, approx $400M was...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As Binance CEO Announces Industry Recovery Fund
An announcement from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has triggered an immediate rise in the price of Bitcoin and the overall crypto markets. Zhao says he’s forming an “industry recovery fund” to support companies and projects that are struggling with liquidity in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX.
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed to CNBC that Sam Bankman-Fried approached him to try to raise emergency funds for FTX. Armstrong said it quickly became clear it wasn't a good investment for Coinbase. "It felt like a pretty bad situation," he said. The revelation comes as Bankman-Fried looks for investors...
decrypt.co
FTX Crisis Is a 'Gift to Bitcoin Haters': Kraken Founder Jesse Powell
In a lengthy Twitter thread against the FTX exchange, Jesse Powell said the crisis was "a massive setback" for the industry. Jesse Powell, the founder and former CEO of centralized exchange Kraken, has taken to Twitter to air his thoughts on the bombshell of FTX’s liquidity crisis this week.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said he's in Bahamas despite rumors he fled to Argentina after company collapse
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of FTX, is denying he's on the lam in Argentina as rumors circulated on social media this weekend that the former CEO had fled. Bankman-Fried — who stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange on Friday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — told Reuters via text message that he is currently in the Bahamas, where FTX is based.
ihodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Leaves FTX as Exchange Files for Bankruptcy
Troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US as the platform reportedly owes its users around $10 billion. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to a published statement on Twitter, approximately 130 firms...
Cryptocurrencies plunge as Binance scraps deal for rival FTX
Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back out of the FTX deal, struck between the CEOs of the two exchanges on Tuesday. The deal was pending Binance's due diligence on FTX's balance sheet.
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
thecoinrise.com
El Salvador does not keep its Bitcoin holdings on FTX: Changpeng Zhao
According to reports, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has dispelled the claims that his government has its bitcoin storage on the exchange FTX. The recent development comes from the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who stated that he had a talk with the president about the issue. Does...
Crypto exchange FTX declares bankruptcy and exit of Democratic megadonor CEO
Cryptocurrency giant FTX has declared bankruptcy and its once-vaunted CEO has resigned following a turbulent week in which clients lost confidence in its ability to pay out claims. FTX announced it was entering voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings on Friday morning after a week that saw the company, one of the...
Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy
NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX US, which originally was not expected to be included in any financial rescue, was also part of the company’s bankruptcy filing.
decrypt.co
Crypto.com Accidentally Sent $400M in Ethereum to Wrong Address, CEO Calls Concerns ‘FUD’
Crypto.com’s $400 million mishap leaves its token down 50% and raises doubts over the exchange’s transparency following FTX’s collapse. After the shocking collapse of FTX, other centralized crypto exchanges are under the microscope, and Crypto.com customers are concerned after CEO Kris Marszalek acknowledged that his exchange accidentally sent 320,000 ETH, around $400 million at the time, to a public address registered at a competitor exchange.
ihodl.com
Bahamian Police Targets FTX's Bankman-Fried: Report
Troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX is facing another scrutiny from regulators as Bahamian police interviewed the exchange's head Sam Bankman-Fried on Saturday, Bloomberg reports, citing sources close to the matter. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. Although no details were...
decrypt.co
Wallet Linked to Vitalik Buterin Sells Off $3.75 Million in Ethereum
Whether the wallet belongs to the Ethereum cofounder is in dispute, but it has transacted with his other known addresses. UPDATE: This story has been updated to note that Evan Van Ness, a prominent developer in the Ethereum community, said Vitalik Buterin told him the wallet in question is not his. Decrypt has tried to reach Buterin directly for independent confirmation.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda
United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Committed Fraud, Warns of More FTX Contagion
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is weighing in on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying that the firm’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably committed some form of fraud during the ordeal. In a new interview on the All-In Podcast, Armstrong says he spoke to both Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng...
ihodl.com
Yellen Calls for More Crypto Regulation Over FTX's Collapse
The cryptocurrency market needs more regulation as the recent fall of an industry stalwart demonstrated the "weaknesses of this entire sector," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Bloomberg in an interview. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. Yellen noted...
Comments / 0