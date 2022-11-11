Read full article on original website
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
WMUR.com
High school football: D-3 and D-4 champions crowned, D-2 semifinalists battle
Campbell came out on top against Trinity for the D-3 title, while Somersworth soared against Newport in D-4. Pelham and Souhegan won their respective D-2 semifinal games.
homenewshere.com
Cheerleaders finish second; CC teams also compete
On Sunday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Fall Cheerleading team competed in the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet and placed second in Division 3. “We went through a few changes due to an injury and having to put two girls into different spots. They really pulled through and increased their score by four points from the competition before which qualified us for regionals. The coaching staff is very proud of these girls and are excited to give the best routine of the season this Sunday at regionals to move on to the state meet.”
spectrumnews1.com
Friday Night Football Frenzy Week ten, part two
WORCESTER, Mass. - Periods of heavy rain didn't slow down offenses as the round of eight became the final four in high school football's divisional playoffs. The next round of games will move to neutral sites with the winners advancing to their respective state championship games. In division seven, top-seeded...
thelocalne.ws
Tigers of the Month
IPSWICH — October’s Tigers of the Month have been announced at the middle school. The award is given to students who embody the characteristics encouraged at the school: Truthful, inclusive, gracious, enthusiastic, respectful. In the front row are (from left) Finn Roddy, Annabelle Ma, Peyton Epple, Summer Smith,...
shorttrackscene.com
Star Speedway’s SBM 125 To Shift Sanction, Date In 2023
Star Speedway’s SBM 125 will have a whole new look in 2023. The Epping, N.H. bullring’s signature Tour-type Modified event will change dates and sanctions next year, becoming a part of the track’s 58th Star Classic next fall. Under the sanctioning of the Modified Racing Series for...
thelocalne.ws
No injuries in County Road crash
IPSWICH — No one was hurt after a two-Toyota collision at the intersection of County and Argilla roads Friday. The crash happened around 3 p.m. and involved a 2017 Toyota RAV4 and a 2019 RAV4. The 2017 model ended up striking a sign and had to be towed.
WGME
Missing South Berwick man found
South Berwick resident Levi Brown, who was reported missing on Thursday night, has been found safe. The Silver Alert issued for him has been canceled.
hot969boston.com
Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1
When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
thelocalne.ws
Donn Whitmore obituary
Donn P. Whitmore, 71, husband of Pamela L. (Willats) Whitmore, passed away at his Ipswich home on Saturday November 5, 2022, following a brief illness. Throughout his life, he recognized and instilled in others the value of family and friends, the importance of giving back, and appreciating the simple things in life.
WMUR.com
Mont Vernon firefighters say tractor in basement sparked barn fire
MONT VERNON, N.H. — Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a Mont Vernon barn fire. Mont Vernon Fire Chief Jay Wilson said crews arrived to Pond Road around 2:30 p.m. Officials said no injuries were reported, and everyone evacuated safely. Wilson said crews fought heavy smoke and flames coming from...
thelocalne.ws
Three big votes possible on school sites Thursday
IPSWICH — The school committee has the potential to make three big decisions Thursday. But some think it is too soon to do so. As it turns its attention to how it will proceed with a new elementary school (or two), the committee has been talking about potential sites.
Early morning fire destroys North Grafton business
NORTH GRAFTON — The owner of a spa and wellness center says it will "be back stronger and better than ever" after an early morning, two-alarm fire Sunday gutted the business located inside a former Masonic lodge on North Main Street. "We are devastated and in shock. We are grieving what has...
WMUR.com
Ponding water slowing traffic, causing off-roading on Everett Turnpike
NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said ponding on the Everett Turnpike is causing trouble for Nashua drivers Friday night. Police said the left lanes northbound and southbound were closed. Ponding caused some vehicles to go off the road, police said. No injuries have been reported. Officials advise...
Here’s which parts of Mass. are most likely to get snow on Wednesday
The snow will be concentrated west of Route 495. Alas, after weeks of unseasonably warm days, winter may finally be upon us (or at least normal fall temperatures). Following a stretch of cool temperatures early this week, the first snow event of the season could impact parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.
thelocalne.ws
Larry Kaplan to play at Along the Way
IPSWICH — Larry Kaplan, a singer/songwriter well known for his compelling songs of sea and land, will appear at the Along the Way Coffee House on Meetinghouse Green on Saturday. Familiar to enthusiasts of songs based on New England sea and shore, Kaplan will perform his latest and long-time...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire farm on track to sell same amount of turkeys as last year despite price increases
HAMPTON, N.H. — There are 11 days until Thanksgiving and this year's main dish will be more expensive. According to the Farm Bureau Association, the average price for a 16-pound turkey is just under $24, which is up 24% from last year. Steve Hurd, who runs Hurd Farms in...
Two Boston men accused of stealing copper wiring from construction sight in Brighton
Two Boston men are accused of stealing copper wiring from a construction site in Brighton, police said. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park were arrested after officers located 18 spools of copper wiring they had loaded onto a pickup truck belonging to Beechman, police said.
thelocalne.ws
Drought conditions unchanged
NORTH SHORE — Temperatures were well above normal this past weekend, enough to lay out on the beach and enjoy an outdoor hike. Although the summer-like weather might be nice in November, this means the drought inevitably continues. According to this week’s update from the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM),...
Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant
Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
NECN
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
