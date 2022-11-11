Read full article on original website
Related
Student loan 'buyout,' abortion won midterms for Democrats, Biden, critics say
The Supreme Court's ruling returning abortion law regulatory authority to the states was key in the election.
Massachusetts’ GOP governor urges party to let go of Trump
Gov. Charlie Baker has said he left the presidential line of his 2016 and 2020 ballots blank rather than vote for Donald Trump.
Voice of America
Democrats Retain Control of US Senate
WASHINGTON — The Democratic Party retained control of the U.S. Senate on Saturday night with the reelection of Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada, giving the Democrats 50 seats to the Republicans’ 49, so far. Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general,...
Voice of America
Biden Says Nevada Senate Win Makes Him Stronger in Talks with Xi
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday that Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s reelection victory in Nevada that has secured Democrats’ control of the U.S. Senate will give him a boost as he heads into a highly anticipated Monday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Voice of America
Senate Control May Come Down to Nevada
Las Vegas — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday is the last day that mail ballots can arrive and...
Voice of America
A Nation Waits: US Election Workers Counting Thousands of Votes
Phoenix, arizona — Arizona and Nevada election workers were toiling on Friday to tally hundreds of thousands of ballots that could determine control of the U.S. Senate and the shape of President Joe Biden's next two years in office, in a vote count that officials in the two battleground states warn could drag on for days.
BREAKING: Kemp to testify before Fulton grand jury Tuesday
Gov. Brian Kemp plans to testify Tuesday morning before the Fulton County special grand jury examining whether former President Donald Trump and his allies criminally meddled in Georgia’s 2020 elections, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has learned.
Voice of America
Biden Says Democratic Election Victories Make Him Stronger in Talks with Xi
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — U.S. President Joe Biden is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for meetings with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as the region faces a violent crisis in Myanmar, ongoing threats from North Korea, and the intensifying rivalry between Beijing and Washington. Biden said Sunday...
Voice of America
America's Smartest (and 'Dumbest') Presidents
Donald Trump often makes reference to having a superior intellect, once declaring himself to be a “very stable genius.”. Trump has refused to release his school transcripts, but presidential historian Barbara Perry has some thoughts about the former president’s brain power. “I think he's our most cunning president,...
Voice of America
Biden Meets with China's Xi, Discusses Taiwan, Trade, Rights
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he does not believe China's leaders plan an "imminent" attack on Taiwan, but he said Washington remains committed to maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait. Biden, speaking at a news conference after a 3½-hour meeting with China's President Xi Jinping...
Voice of America
Biden Meets Hun Sen, Asia’s Longest-Ruling Strongman
US President Joe Biden is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for meetings with leaders at the US-ASEAN and East Asia summits, including Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, summit host and the region’s longest-ruling leader. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report from Phnom Penh.
Voice of America
Biden: ‘No Need for Cold War’ after Meeting with Xi
American President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person for about three hours Monday in Bali, Indonesia. The two leaders said they would try to improve the country’s relations amid rising economic and security tensions. Biden told Xi that the two of them share responsibility, “to...
Voice of America
Israel President Taps Netanyahu to Form Government
Jerusalem — Israel's president on Sunday assigned Benjamin Netanyahu a mandate to form the next government, following November 1 elections that put the ex-premier on track for a stable right-wing coalition. President Isaac Herzog told Netanyahu -- Israel's longest-serving premier until he was ousted last year -- at a...
Voice of America
US Doubles Reward for 3 al-Shabab Leaders to $10 Million
Nairobi — The U.S. government has announced increased rewards of up to $10 million for information that helps find three leaders of Somali terrorist group al-Shabab. The three include the group’s top two leaders and a U.S. citizen who has been part of the group for the past 14 years.
Voice of America
US Imposes Sanctions on Military Procurement Network Aiding Russia
Washington — The United States on Monday targeted Russian military's supply chains, imposing sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities that it said were part of a transnational network that procures technology to support Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury also designated family members of Russian...
Jan 6 committee accuses Trump of ‘hiding’ as he blows deadline for deposition
Former president Donald Trump has failed to honour a House January 6 committee subpoena compelling him to give evidence in a deposition by 10am ET on 14 November. The select committee had issued a subpoena to the ex-president on 22 October commanding him to produce documents by 4 November and appear to give evidence 10 days later. The deadline for document production was later extended at the request of Mr Trump’s attorneys, but Mr Trump has since filed a lawsuit against the committee seeking to block enforcement of the subpoena. An attorney for Mr Trump, David Warrington, did not...
Voice of America
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Visits Kherson to Celebrate Recapture from Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the southern city of Kherson Monday to celebrate its recent recapture from Russian forces. Walking the streets of the city, Zelenskyy met with soldiers and took pictures with citizens. “This is the beginning of the end of the war,” he said. “We are step by step coming to all the temporarily occupied territories.”
Voice of America
UN Climate Talks Reach Halftime with Key Issues Unresolved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — The U.N. climate talks in Egypt have reached the halfway mark, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 13
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:45 a.m.: During a visit to Hanoi on Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Vietnam to take a "clear position" on the war in Ukraine, The Associated Press reports.
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Hails Kherson Victory, Cautions Vigilance
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the victory of the Ukrainian troops in Kherson on Saturday. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said that defense forces have won back control of more than 60 settlements in the Kherson region and promised that Ukrainian troops will “liberate our entire land from the invaders.”
