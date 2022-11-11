Read full article on original website
Voice of America
A Nation Waits: US Election Workers Counting Thousands of Votes
Phoenix, arizona — Arizona and Nevada election workers were toiling on Friday to tally hundreds of thousands of ballots that could determine control of the U.S. Senate and the shape of President Joe Biden's next two years in office, in a vote count that officials in the two battleground states warn could drag on for days.
Defense & National Security — Biden calls out China’s ‘aggressive’ Taiwan posture
In a closely watched bilateral meeting on the world stage, President Biden voiced objections to what the White House called Beijing’s “aggressive” actions on Taiwan while telling Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. policy toward the democratic island has not changed. We’ll share details of the meeting, plus former President Trump’s latest move to try to shield records from…
Voice of America
US Imposes Sanctions on Military Procurement Network Aiding Russia
Washington — The United States on Monday targeted Russian military's supply chains, imposing sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities that it said were part of a transnational network that procures technology to support Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury also designated family members of Russian...
Documents show big foreign gov't spending at Trump hotel
The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night
Voice of America
Biden Says Nevada Senate Win Makes Him Stronger in Talks with Xi
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday that Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s reelection victory in Nevada that has secured Democrats’ control of the U.S. Senate will give him a boost as he heads into a highly anticipated Monday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Voice of America
US Senate Race Tightens in Nevada; More Results Expected in Arizona
WASHINGTON — Control of the U.S. Senate was still undetermined late Friday, but incumbent Senator Mark Kelly’s win in Arizona tied the Republican and Democratic wins with 49 seats each. Election officials in the Western state of Nevada said the race there tightened late Friday in favor of...
Voice of America
CIA Chief Meets Putin's Spy Chief, Warns Against Nuclear Weapons
LONDON/WASHINGTON — U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns is in Turkey to deliver a message to President Vladimir Putin's foreign spy chief about the consequences of a potential Russian use of nuclear weapons, a White House spokesperson said. In the first known high-level face-to-face U.S.-Russian contact since Putin's...
Hillicon Valley — How expanded GOP power will shift cyber agenda
Experts weigh in on how Congress’ cyber agenda will change next year with the GOP seeing expanded power in the House and Democrats keeping the Senate. Meanwhile, Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off about 10,000 workers this week, and Elon Musk said Twitter Blue may soon return. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you…
Voice of America
Biden: ‘No Need for Cold War’ after Meeting with Xi
American President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person for about three hours Monday in Bali, Indonesia. The two leaders said they would try to improve the country’s relations amid rising economic and security tensions. Biden told Xi that the two of them share responsibility, “to...
Voice of America
US Doubles Reward for 3 al-Shabab Leaders to $10 Million
Nairobi — The U.S. government has announced increased rewards of up to $10 million for information that helps find three leaders of Somali terrorist group al-Shabab. The three include the group’s top two leaders and a U.S. citizen who has been part of the group for the past 14 years.
Voice of America
US Democrats Retain Senate Control, but House Outcome Still Unresolved
Washington — U.S. Democrats are going to hold narrow control of the Senate when the new Congress takes office in January, but control of the House of Representatives remained uncertain Sunday, five days after last week’s election. Republicans are holding a 211-204 edge in the House with elections...
Voice of America
Biden Meets with China's Xi, Discusses Taiwan, Trade, Rights
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he does not believe China's leaders plan an "imminent" attack on Taiwan, but he said Washington remains committed to maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait. Biden, speaking at a news conference after a 3½-hour meeting with China's President Xi Jinping...
Voice of America
Republicans Edge Closer to Winning Control of House of Representatives
Republicans appeared Monday to be edging closer to winning control of the House of Representatives in the next session of Congress that takes office in January. Republicans already have won 212 seats to the Democrats' 204 in both parties' quest for a 218-seat majority in the 435-member chamber. But election analysts say vote counts in the remaining 19 unsettled contests mostly appeared to be headed in the Republicans' favor, which eventually could allow them to wrest control of the chamber from the current Democratic majority.
Voice of America
Biden, Xi, Not Putin Gather at G20 Bali Summit in Diplomatic Win for Host Indonesia
BALI, INDONESIA — U.S. President Joe Biden joined world leaders at the island resort of Bali, Indonesia, for the G-20 Summit hosted by President Joko Widodo. "I don't think I'm going home," Biden joked in a meeting with Widodo at the sidelines of the summit. "You had me staying on the beach."
Voice of America
Myanmar Crisis, North Korea Threat on Biden’s Agenda at East, Southeast Asian Summits
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — U.S. President Joe Biden is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, this weekend for meetings with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as the region faces a violent crisis in Myanmar, ongoing threats from North Korea, and the intensifying rivalry between Beijing and Washington. In...
Voice of America
Biden, Japan, S. Korea Unified in Response to North Korean Threats
PHNOM PENH — U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea met in Phnom Penh, where they vowed a united stance over threats posed by North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs. The three leaders held talks on the sidelines of the East Asia...
Voice of America
Biden Meets Hun Sen, Asia’s Longest-Ruling Strongman
US President Joe Biden is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for meetings with leaders at the US-ASEAN and East Asia summits, including Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, summit host and the region’s longest-ruling leader. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report from Phnom Penh.
Voice of America
'Landmark' Court Ruling Blocks Europe Extraditions to China
London — All extraditions to China from Europe could be blocked after arecent ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), in a judgment that campaigners described as a landmark decision with global ramifications. Judges at the court in Strasbourg, France, unanimously ruled October 6 that Hung Tao...
Voice of America
America's Smartest (and 'Dumbest') Presidents
Donald Trump often makes reference to having a superior intellect, once declaring himself to be a “very stable genius.”. Trump has refused to release his school transcripts, but presidential historian Barbara Perry has some thoughts about the former president’s brain power. “I think he's our most cunning president,...
Voice of America
Pakistan ‘Indefinitely’ Halts Afghan Trade via Key Border Point
Islamabad — Pakistan is pressing Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban government to hand over a suspected killer of a Pakistani security guard before it reopens a busy southwestern border crossing between the two countries. Pakistani authorities blocked all movement across the Chaman terminal in Baluchistan province on Sunday, immediately after...
