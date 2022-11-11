ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IN

Healthy Communities of Clinton County Holds Annual Event at Willow Creek Barn

Approximately 150 people gathered for the Healthy Communities of Clinton County Annual Event Thursday night at Willow Creek Barn in rural Frankfort. The event also highlighted the Clinton County Health Department for their achievements this past year as well. Healthy Communities Executive Director Lorra Archibald thought the event was a...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Endangered INdiana: First Friends Church

Without action, Marion could lose a significant landmark designed by Samuel Plato, one of the early twentieth century’s most prominent Black architects. In this week’s Endangered INdiana, see what is being done to save First Friends Church.
MARION, IN
Kirklin American Legion Honors Local Fallen Hero In Mural

Kirklin American Legion Post 310 has a new mural on the side of its building and is catching the eye with positive reviews from many locals and visitors in town. The mural was done by Artist Leah Kallner with help from Scott Kallner. The finishing touch of phase 1 was done in time for the Annual Rabbit Supper for Veterans Day. The last piece was the name tag on the unknown solider. The name tag reads THARP and here is why.
KIRKLIN, IN
Dorthy M. ‘Dot’ Rozzi

Dorthy M. ‘Dot’ Rozzi, age 92, Logansport, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Memorial Hospital. Born in Logansport on August 9, 1930, she was the daughter of Frank and Genevieve (Hauser) Krathwohl. On October 16, 1948, she was married to Pasquale ‘Pat’ Rozzi, who preceded her...
LOGANSPORT, IN
Patricia (Ridenour) McDaniel

Last Updated on November 12, 2022 by Murray-Weaver Funeral Home. Patricia McDaniel, 79, of Walton, passed away on her birthday, November 9, 2022, at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. She was born November 9, 1943, in Kokomo to John and Josephine (Drago) Ridenour. She married Chester “Chet” McDaniel on October 21, 1991, and he survives.
WALTON, IN
John M. Nale

John M. Nale, age 62, Logansport, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Memorial Hospital. Born in Logansport on September 26, 1960, he was the son of Russell and Iona (Hershberger) Nale. On May 4, 2002, in Logansport, he was married to Patricia L. Holt, who survives. John had...
LOGANSPORT, IN
Grissom Air Reserve Base honors first-ever woman Marine

KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday marked the 247 birthday of the US Marine Corps. Marines and other military personnel honored the first-ever woman Marine today at Grissom Air Reserve Base. Kokomo native Opha May Johnson joined the Marine Corps in 1918. Women were prohibited from service prior to that...
KOKOMO, IN
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
INDIANA STATE
Board of Zoning Appeals Elwood, Indiana Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning of Elwood, Indiana on 21st day of November, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Elwood Municipal Building, 1505 South B Street, Elwood, Indiana will hold a Public Hearing on a appeal for Rezoning to PUD district and REL of 153.50(E) in accordance with provisions of the City if Elwood Ordinance of Zoning.
ELWOOD, IN
Pet dog provides PTSD support for Hoosier veteran

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — How would you describe a best friend? Someone who’s loyal? Someone who’s always there? Maybe, someone who changed your life. For Hoosier veteran Adam Leedy, his dog Mona has done all those things. “Mona’s been my best friend since I came back,” said Leedy. “I’ve never had a more loyal friend […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
CASS COUNTY, IN
Preliminary Details Continue On Delphi Murders Trial

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has begun traveling to the Carroll County Courthouse for preliminary work on the murder trial for the man accused of killing 14-year-old Liberty German, and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. On Wednesday, Gull went to Delphi to talk with officials and staff about the trial of 50-year-old Richard M. Allen, who faces two charges of murder. The two girls died on February 13, 2017.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition

In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25. Although early results showed Republican Alex...
BOONE COUNTY, IN

