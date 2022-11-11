Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
Healthy Communities of Clinton County Holds Annual Event at Willow Creek Barn
Approximately 150 people gathered for the Healthy Communities of Clinton County Annual Event Thursday night at Willow Creek Barn in rural Frankfort. The event also highlighted the Clinton County Health Department for their achievements this past year as well. Healthy Communities Executive Director Lorra Archibald thought the event was a...
Hamilton County secures location for women’s shelter and recovery center
City officials have been working for four years to secure a location so they can service victims in their community.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: First Friends Church
Without action, Marion could lose a significant landmark designed by Samuel Plato, one of the early twentieth century’s most prominent Black architects. In this week’s Endangered INdiana, see what is being done to save First Friends Church.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Kirklin American Legion Honors Local Fallen Hero In Mural
Kirklin American Legion Post 310 has a new mural on the side of its building and is catching the eye with positive reviews from many locals and visitors in town. The mural was done by Artist Leah Kallner with help from Scott Kallner. The finishing touch of phase 1 was done in time for the Annual Rabbit Supper for Veterans Day. The last piece was the name tag on the unknown solider. The name tag reads THARP and here is why.
casscountyonline.com
Cass County Humane Society announces name change to Pets R Us
We had a name change! PETS R US!! The Cass County Humane Society will now be doing business as PETS R US! On August 22, 2022 the Indiana Secretary of State now allows us to transact business under the assumed name of PETS R US. With a new marketing and...
casscountyonline.com
Dorthy M. ‘Dot’ Rozzi
Dorthy M. ‘Dot’ Rozzi, age 92, Logansport, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Memorial Hospital. Born in Logansport on August 9, 1930, she was the daughter of Frank and Genevieve (Hauser) Krathwohl. On October 16, 1948, she was married to Pasquale ‘Pat’ Rozzi, who preceded her...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana...
casscountyonline.com
Patricia (Ridenour) McDaniel
Last Updated on November 12, 2022 by Murray-Weaver Funeral Home. Patricia McDaniel, 79, of Walton, passed away on her birthday, November 9, 2022, at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. She was born November 9, 1943, in Kokomo to John and Josephine (Drago) Ridenour. She married Chester “Chet” McDaniel on October 21, 1991, and he survives.
Noblesville veteran calls for accountability, transparency over missing benefits
A Noblesville veteran is calling for accountability and transparency after a lawsuit revealed hundreds of Hamilton County veterans are missing thousands of dollars in benefits.
casscountyonline.com
John M. Nale
John M. Nale, age 62, Logansport, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Memorial Hospital. Born in Logansport on September 26, 1960, he was the son of Russell and Iona (Hershberger) Nale. On May 4, 2002, in Logansport, he was married to Patricia L. Holt, who survives. John had...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
WLFI.com
Grissom Air Reserve Base honors first-ever woman Marine
KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday marked the 247 birthday of the US Marine Corps. Marines and other military personnel honored the first-ever woman Marine today at Grissom Air Reserve Base. Kokomo native Opha May Johnson joined the Marine Corps in 1918. Women were prohibited from service prior to that...
wboi.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
elwoodpublishing.com
Board of Zoning Appeals Elwood, Indiana Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning of Elwood, Indiana on 21st day of November, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Elwood Municipal Building, 1505 South B Street, Elwood, Indiana will hold a Public Hearing on a appeal for Rezoning to PUD district and REL of 153.50(E) in accordance with provisions of the City if Elwood Ordinance of Zoning.
Current Publishing
Lake: Three residents to approach election board about voting machines
A candidate who was defeated in the race for the U.S. House 5th Congressional District seat during the Nov. 8 general election says three more individuals plan to approach the Hamilton County Election Board during its meeting next week after two residents cited issues with voting on their machines. Jeannine...
WISH-TV
Taxpayers may fund defense for suspect in 2017 Delphi murders in Carroll County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If a judge grants a public defender to Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen, as he has requested, that attorney must meet certain criteria to handle a murder case. For one, the attorney must have a minimum of three years’ criminal trial experience. Teen girls “Abby”...
Pet dog provides PTSD support for Hoosier veteran
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — How would you describe a best friend? Someone who’s loyal? Someone who’s always there? Maybe, someone who changed your life. For Hoosier veteran Adam Leedy, his dog Mona has done all those things. “Mona’s been my best friend since I came back,” said Leedy. “I’ve never had a more loyal friend […]
abc57.com
Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
WOWO News
Preliminary Details Continue On Delphi Murders Trial
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has begun traveling to the Carroll County Courthouse for preliminary work on the murder trial for the man accused of killing 14-year-old Liberty German, and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. On Wednesday, Gull went to Delphi to talk with officials and staff about the trial of 50-year-old Richard M. Allen, who faces two charges of murder. The two girls died on February 13, 2017.
Current Publishing
Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition
In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25. Although early results showed Republican Alex...
