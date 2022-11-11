ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

WIFR

Stateline football teams inch closer to a state championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The quest for a state football title is alive for several teams in the Stateline as Saturday marks the quarterfinals of the IHSA playoffs. The Panthers will take on the Cardinals in an NUIC match-up next week in the semifinals, with the winner advancing to the championship game.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Accumulation Snow Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
ROCKFORD, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

La Salle Bar Fails State Alcohol Compliance Check

Another alcohol compliance check was carried out recently at area businesses. One bar in La Salle failed the test. Troopers checked in on 24 establishments late last week in La Salle, Peru, Marseilles and Ottawa. The only one to allegedly sell alcohol to a minor was Buzzy's in La Salle. Accused of making the illegal sale is 28-year-old Stephen Morris of La Salle.
LASALLE, IL
MyStateline.com

Snow comes to an end, but more on the horizon

The snow we saw earlier today is coming to an end now across the Stateline. We had some decent snow rates earlier, but things are easing up now. We have a few lingering flurries as of 10PM, but nothing too significant. Below is a timelapse of downtown Rockford. It shows some of the drops in visibility we got earlier Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t enough to cover the roads, but there were some slick spots and some minor accumulations on grassy surfaces.
ROCKFORD, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Anhydrous Ammonia Leak in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, ILL (WTVO/WQRF) — Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to an Anhydrous Ammonia Leak Saturday. It happened was near Garden Prairie Rd. just north of Marengo. The incident involved two 1,000 lbs. tanks. The area was closed until the leak was mitigated. Lifeline Ambulance and Boone County Sheriff’s Department also assisted on […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster

CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : More shots fired on the West side

RockfordScanner.com : More shots fired on the West side
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…

RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rollover accident blocks traffic on Auburn Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vehicle rolled Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Pierpoint Avenue and Auburn Street. Each side of Auburn Street is reduced to one lane while crews work to clean up the accident. No injuries have been reported at this time. First responders arrived just before...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
CHICAGO, IL

