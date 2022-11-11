Read full article on original website
WIFR
Stateline football teams inch closer to a state championship
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The quest for a state football title is alive for several teams in the Stateline as Saturday marks the quarterfinals of the IHSA playoffs. The Panthers will take on the Cardinals in an NUIC match-up next week in the semifinals, with the winner advancing to the championship game.
Sycamore stays undefeated with shutout win over Sterling in quarterfinals
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In Class 5A, Sterling traveled to play Sycamore Saturday afternoon. The number one ranked Spartans stay undefeated with a shutout victory, 28-0. For highlights watch the media player above.
977wmoi.com
West Central Heat Defeat Polo Marcos in I8FA Semifinals on Walk-off Touchdown
The West Central Heat travel to Polo, Ill. for an Illinois 8-Man Football Association Semifinal against the Polo Marcos. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast, click HERE.
WIFR
Accumulation Snow Tomorrow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
fox32chicago.com
Illinoisans win big in historic Powerball drawing • 2022 Midterm results • Suburban teen unexpectedly dies
CHICAGO - There were multiple big winners in the days leading up to the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, J.B. Pritzker beat Trump-backed Darren Bailey for a second term as governor, and a suburban community is in mourning after a high schooler who died unexpectedly. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Bar Fails State Alcohol Compliance Check
Another alcohol compliance check was carried out recently at area businesses. One bar in La Salle failed the test. Troopers checked in on 24 establishments late last week in La Salle, Peru, Marseilles and Ottawa. The only one to allegedly sell alcohol to a minor was Buzzy's in La Salle. Accused of making the illegal sale is 28-year-old Stephen Morris of La Salle.
MyStateline.com
Snow comes to an end, but more on the horizon
The snow we saw earlier today is coming to an end now across the Stateline. We had some decent snow rates earlier, but things are easing up now. We have a few lingering flurries as of 10PM, but nothing too significant. Below is a timelapse of downtown Rockford. It shows some of the drops in visibility we got earlier Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t enough to cover the roads, but there were some slick spots and some minor accumulations on grassy surfaces.
suburbanchicagoland.com
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
Snow Could Hit Chicago Monday Night And Continue All Week
CHICAGO — The first real snow of the season could hit as soon as Monday night — and more snowflakes could fall throughout the week. Chicago’s set to have a snowy, chilly week, with most days seeing temperatures in the 20s and 30s, according to the National Weather Service.
Anhydrous Ammonia Leak in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, ILL (WTVO/WQRF) — Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to an Anhydrous Ammonia Leak Saturday. It happened was near Garden Prairie Rd. just north of Marengo. The incident involved two 1,000 lbs. tanks. The area was closed until the leak was mitigated. Lifeline Ambulance and Boone County Sheriff’s Department also assisted on […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area locations where winning tickets were sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
CHICAGO - Nobody in Illinois matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. However, 13 players across the state still won big money. The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night due to a technical issue, but the numbers were announced Tuesday morning. They were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.
walls102.com
113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster
CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : More shots fired on the West side
RockfordScanner.com : More shots fired on the West side
Accumulating Snow, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Parts of Chicago Area
The Chicago area will see clear skies to begin the work week, but don't expect them to stick around for long. Monday will likely be the most pleasant day for a while, with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. The situation will change Monday night - when snow is slated to begin.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…
WIFR
Rollover accident blocks traffic on Auburn Street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vehicle rolled Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Pierpoint Avenue and Auburn Street. Each side of Auburn Street is reduced to one lane while crews work to clean up the accident. No injuries have been reported at this time. First responders arrived just before...
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
