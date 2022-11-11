Last year, my husband and I did something rather unusual in America today: we moved to Connecticut from Colorado. We are retired empty-nesters with kids and grandkids on the East Coast, and after more than a decade of drought and wildfires, followed by two years of COVID lockdown, we were ready for a change. Our friends in Colorado were mostly understanding, but once we got to Connecticut, almost everyone we encountered said “Why did you move from there to here?”

