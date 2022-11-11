Read full article on original website
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
Here’s How You Can Help Connecticut Keep Warm This Winter
It's called "Coats for Connecticut" and it is an easy way to help out your neighbors in need this winter. Large Dave wants a "no heat" November, that may work for him, but there is no denying that the cold temperatures are on the way here. The holiday season is...
NHPR
Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact
A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
Eyewitness News
Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
westernmassnews.com
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Residents paying for crews to pick up litter
(WTNH) – Every day, people across the state just throw their trash out the window, too lazy to wait to find a proper place to dispose of it. It costs millions of dollars annually to pick up that roadside trash, and residents pay for that. Watch the video above...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Chilly temps for Sunday in Connecticut; tracking midweek storm
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci says today will be chilly with some rain showers.
trumbulltimes.com
Wintry mix in Tuesday night could bring up to 2 inches of snow to parts of CT, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The first winter weather event of the season could bring a mix of rain and snow to Connecticut early this week. The wintry mix is expected to fall Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The conditions could produce "hazardous travel conditions, particularly for the Wednesday morning commute," the agency's Albany office said in a bulletin early Monday.
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Happy with move all the way to CT
Last year, my husband and I did something rather unusual in America today: we moved to Connecticut from Colorado. We are retired empty-nesters with kids and grandkids on the East Coast, and after more than a decade of drought and wildfires, followed by two years of COVID lockdown, we were ready for a change. Our friends in Colorado were mostly understanding, but once we got to Connecticut, almost everyone we encountered said “Why did you move from there to here?”
Eyewitness News
1 injured in overnight shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Local police say a man walked into the hospital overnight with a gunshot wound. At approximately 1:22 A.M., Hartford police responded to an a local hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. The victim was in his thirties and the injuries were non-life threatening.
Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
milfordmirror.com
Connecticut passed early voting. What happens next?
Connecticut voters overwhelmingly approved early in-person voting, capping a years-long effort to expand ballot access in a state with some of the strictest election laws in the country. In addition to races for governor, Congress, state legislature, and other statewide offices, there was also a question on the ballot this...
Eyewitness News
Unsolved murder in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police asked the public for any information about an unsolved murder. A man was shot in Hartford on 7 Cherry St. on a Wednesday night October 21, 2015. Ricardo Rivera was 19-years old when he was shot and killed. Hartford police mentioned a $25,000 reward...
7 maps showing where — and how much — it’ll snow in Mass. Tuesday into Wednesday
"Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain."
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule on the air here at I-95. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I...
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike to
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Connecticut, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
