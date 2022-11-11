ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

techlunchpail.com

Three Thoughts on Virginia Tech Football's Offensive Struggles

Virginia Tech's offense has struggled heavily this season to say the least with the Hokies averaging only 18.9 points per game, their lowest scoring average currently since 1989. Tech hit their offensive nadir of the season so far this past weekend with their 24-7 loss to Duke where they had an early 53-yard TD pass to Da'Wain Lofton but then averaged a meager 4.3 yards per play the rest of the way.
BLACKSBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech

Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Gold’s Gym hosts bench press competition to benefit veterans

ROANOKE, Va. – A friendly bench press competition at Gold’s Gym helped raise money for the nonprofit Healing Strides. Healing Strides does a lot to help people across the region, especially veterans. The nonprofit organization uses equestrian therapy to help veterans, especially those experiencing effects of PTSD. J....
ROANOKE, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?

Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. crash cleared along I-81N

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N is causing four miles of delays Sunday. The crash was at mile marker 134.6, according to VDOT. The left shoulder and lane are both closed.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Named 2022 Top 10 Digital City Winner

On November 10, 2022 the Center for Digital Government announced the winners of the 2022 Digital Cities Survey, recognizing cities utilizing technology to strengthen cybersecurity, enhance transparency and digital equity, plan for the future of work, and more.The City of Roanoke placed 7th in the 75,000-124,999 population category, and has been recognized as a top 10 Digital City for more than 20 years. “Constituents expect more from modern governments. Our Digital Cities survey winners have worked hard to keep the focus on the needs of the communities they serve while implementing technology to improve delivery and execution,” said CDG Vice President Brian Cohen. “We congratulate them for leading the way towards a smarter and more responsive government.” The top 10-ranking cities in each of five population categories will be honored during the Digital Cities Awards event at the National League of Cities “City Summit” on November 17th in Kansas City, Missouri.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

January feel! Coldest air of season so far to wrap up weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Outside of scattered showers during the afternoon and evening, we started the weekend with pretty pleasant weather!. Things have certainly changed now following a cold front as northwest winds are sending much colder air into the region. We expect the wind to stay gusty at times...
ROANOKE, VA
WXII 12

Two tractor-trailers involved in crash in Fancy Gap

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — The Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Carroll County, VA. The tractor-trailers crashed on I-77 in the Fancy Gap area. I-77 northbound is closed. Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at exit 8. Traffic is backed up all the way to the North Carolina line.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multiple vehicles shot in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple vehicles were shot in the 1300 block of Leon St. NW Saturday night according to Roanoke Police. A call reporting shots fired came in at around 8:41 p.m. No injuries were reported. Police believe there is no danger to the community, and that this was...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area,...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Montgomery Co. Public Schools adding full-time bus driver jobs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Montgomery County Public Schools is adding full-time positions for bus drivers to help fill current vacancies. Instead of being a 4.25-hour job, it’s now a 6.5-hour full-time job, and the position provides health insurance through the school district. MCPS is also offering a $2,000...
theroanoker.com

Your 2023 Dining Awards Winners

This list of winners is the result of thousands of hungry voters casting their ballots online at TheRoanoker.com in the summer of 2022. Thanks to all who took the time to let us know their favorite local spots in the region. Bon appetit!. Best Overall Restaurant. Platinum Bloom Restaurant &...
ROANOKE, VA

