Does the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development have electrical problems or is something else going on?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Elmwood on Ice is back in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Grandin Village is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and will host the children's parade on Saturday November 19Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
Three Thoughts on Virginia Tech Football's Offensive Struggles
Virginia Tech's offense has struggled heavily this season to say the least with the Hokies averaging only 18.9 points per game, their lowest scoring average currently since 1989. Tech hit their offensive nadir of the season so far this past weekend with their 24-7 loss to Duke where they had an early 53-yard TD pass to Da'Wain Lofton but then averaged a meager 4.3 yards per play the rest of the way.
aseaofred.com
Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech
Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
Photos: Duke battles Virginia Tech in ACC college football action
Check out game action photos as the Hokies come to Durham to face the Blue Devils
How to watch or stream Duke vs Virginia Tech ACC college football game Saturday night
Having now lost two offensive line starters, the Blue Devils face the struggling Hokies. Can the running game that’s fueled the Duke’s solid offense continue to be as potent with dwindling offensive line depth?
WSLS
Roanoke Gold’s Gym hosts bench press competition to benefit veterans
ROANOKE, Va. – A friendly bench press competition at Gold’s Gym helped raise money for the nonprofit Healing Strides. Healing Strides does a lot to help people across the region, especially veterans. The nonprofit organization uses equestrian therapy to help veterans, especially those experiencing effects of PTSD. J....
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash cleared along I-81N
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N is causing four miles of delays Sunday. The crash was at mile marker 134.6, according to VDOT. The left shoulder and lane are both closed.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Named 2022 Top 10 Digital City Winner
On November 10, 2022 the Center for Digital Government announced the winners of the 2022 Digital Cities Survey, recognizing cities utilizing technology to strengthen cybersecurity, enhance transparency and digital equity, plan for the future of work, and more.The City of Roanoke placed 7th in the 75,000-124,999 population category, and has been recognized as a top 10 Digital City for more than 20 years. “Constituents expect more from modern governments. Our Digital Cities survey winners have worked hard to keep the focus on the needs of the communities they serve while implementing technology to improve delivery and execution,” said CDG Vice President Brian Cohen. “We congratulate them for leading the way towards a smarter and more responsive government.” The top 10-ranking cities in each of five population categories will be honored during the Digital Cities Awards event at the National League of Cities “City Summit” on November 17th in Kansas City, Missouri.
WSLS
Water experts identify source of ‘hazardous compound’ found in Roanoke River
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Western Virginia Water Authority along with Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality believe they have found the source of a ‘hazardous compound’ found in the Roanoke River. GenX, the trade name for the compound, is under an umbrella of what are being...
WSLS
January feel! Coldest air of season so far to wrap up weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Outside of scattered showers during the afternoon and evening, we started the weekend with pretty pleasant weather!. Things have certainly changed now following a cold front as northwest winds are sending much colder air into the region. We expect the wind to stay gusty at times...
WXII 12
Two tractor-trailers involved in crash in Fancy Gap
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — The Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Carroll County, VA. The tractor-trailers crashed on I-77 in the Fancy Gap area. I-77 northbound is closed. Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at exit 8. Traffic is backed up all the way to the North Carolina line.
WDBJ7.com
New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
WDBJ7.com
Multiple vehicles shot in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple vehicles were shot in the 1300 block of Leon St. NW Saturday night according to Roanoke Police. A call reporting shots fired came in at around 8:41 p.m. No injuries were reported. Police believe there is no danger to the community, and that this was...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Veterans Parade gave thanks to all those who have served with bravery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The parade is a chance to honor all the men and women who’ve served our country in uniform. It kicked off at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Roanoke. The U.S. Air Force 27th Fighter Squadron also flew over in F-22 Raptors just after the kickoff.
WSET
House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area,...
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery Co. Public Schools adding full-time bus driver jobs
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Montgomery County Public Schools is adding full-time positions for bus drivers to help fill current vacancies. Instead of being a 4.25-hour job, it’s now a 6.5-hour full-time job, and the position provides health insurance through the school district. MCPS is also offering a $2,000...
Woman steals boyfriend’s truck, tries to run him over with it
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman who is reported to have stolen her boyfriend’s vehicle. According to reports from Deputy T.A. Lacy of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, on July 12, 2022, an on-station complaint was filed by Jason Hancock for a stolen vehicle.
theroanoker.com
Your 2023 Dining Awards Winners
This list of winners is the result of thousands of hungry voters casting their ballots online at TheRoanoker.com in the summer of 2022. Thanks to all who took the time to let us know their favorite local spots in the region. Bon appetit!. Best Overall Restaurant. Platinum Bloom Restaurant &...
