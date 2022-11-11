Editor's Note: The following includes spoilers from Episode 1-10 of Andor. From the children taken away to become soldiers to the planets exterminated by the Death Star and the Starkiller Base, Star Wars has always made it pretty clear how terrifying it is to live under the Empire’s rule. However, the full extent of the Empire’s cruelty towards its people was always left to the fans’ imaginations. There were many gaps to be filled between the stories of Stormtroopers like Finn (John Boyega) and the grandiose massacres of planetary proportions. Little by little, however, the franchise has been closing these gaps with new movies and TV shows. Most recently, in Andor, fans got a good look at just how awful the Empire’s prison system is. However, the Narkina-5 story arc that spans from Episode 8 to 10 of the show doesn’t just paint a clear picture of what it’s like to be incarcerated as a common criminal in the Empire. The subplot also offers us a peek of the terrors to which the entire galaxy is subjected to and how this ruthlessness eventually leads to rebellion.

1 DAY AGO