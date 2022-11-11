Read full article on original website
‘Cabinet of Curiosities’: 10 Essential Horror Films Recommended by Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities officially premiered on Netflix on the 25th of October — and it has kept viewers on the edge of their seats ever since. The Academy-Award-winning Mexican filmmaker executive produces, co-showruns and directs the show, which consists of eight genre-defining sinister narratives, including two original works by del Toro.
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Finale Recap: Can an Immortal Meet Mortality?
The Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, “The Thing Lay Still,” returns to Molloy (Eric Bogosian) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) again at the long dining room table. The interview has picked up where they last left off, with Louis’ revelation that he and Claudia would attempt to kill Lestat. Louis lists the few ways vampires can be killed: starvation, fire, decapitation, and drinking the blood of the dead.
The Ways in Which Namor is Killmonger 2.0
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There are many reasons why the original Black Panther (2018) worked so well, and one of those reasons is its sensational villain. Once upon a time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was heavily criticized for its bland and forgettable villains who lacked any sort of personality or anything resembling a character arc. Thankfully, Phase 3 of the MCU finally starting to address that issue and one of the many byproducts of that is Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Killmonger is a mirror version of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in a variety of ways, representing the man the Black Panther could become should he give in to hate and anger.
Who Is Rashid, Actually, in 'Interview with the Vampire'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire has rightfully been lauded since its debut this past month. The TV series by creator Rolin Jones features the relationship between two vampires Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) in New Orleans. There’s much that’s been said about the show already; however, the final episode of Season 1 adds an interesting new wrinkle to this adaptation by revealing the true identity of Rashid (Assad Zaman).
'Fate: The Winx Saga' Cast & Character Guide: Who's Who in the Magical Netflix Series
As far as kid shows adapted for adult audiences go, Fate: The Winx Saga got a lot of things right. Based on Iginio Straffi's animated series, Winx Club, Season 1 introduced us to the Otherworld, Alfea College for Fairies, and the Burned Ones (which is why it was so beloved).
From 'Total Recall' to 'The Martian', The 10 Best Movies Set on Mars
While the moon was humanity's first obsession when we discovered space travel, Mars has become our latest target in recent decades. The red planet has been the subject of countless studies, leading some to believe that humanity's endgame is to pack up Earth and move to our neighbor: if movies have taught us anything, it's that maybe we would be better off staying on our planet.
'Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies' Trailer Shows Her First On-Camera Interview in 11 Years
Peacock has been flexing their true crime muscles and doing an excellent job in keeping up with their competitors over the last few years. From their 2021 release John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise to their current series, A Friend of the Family which tells the dramatized version of a story covered in Skye Borgman’s Abducted in Plain Sight, the streamer has delivered some of the best true crime content around. Today, they’ve shared a look at their latest project - a three part docuseries titled Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.
Does the End Justify Luthen Rael’s Means in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-10 of Andor.Andor has set itself apart from other Star Wars content with a darker tone. It deals with morality beyond the light or dark side by investigating the issues faced by individuals under the Empire's tyranny. In doing so, the series takes a hard look at the beginning of the rebellion and the questions the leaders had to face during its founding. The rebellion is a Star Wars fixture, and fans have never before had to question its morality of it. The rebels are good, just as the Empire is bad. By challenging that simplistic dichotomy, Andor brings a new set of rules to the franchise. Through the character of Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), the series takes a deep look at the appropriate lengths to go for the rebellion. The truth is nothing is too far.
Christian Bale Takes Center Stage as a Grizzled Detective in 'The Pale Blue Eye' Poster
Netflix and director Scott Cooper will take audiences along for a chilling whodunit next month with the release of The Pale Blue Eye in theaters. The film sees the death of a military cadet turn into a frightening case of murder that threatens the entirety of the fledgling West Point academy. Before Christian Bale can start his investigation for the savage behind the crime, the streamer released a new poster showing him wandering the cold, gray woods in search of answers.
'My Policeman': Where You've Seen the Cast Before
My Policeman is the newest Amazon Prime original movie and book-to-screen adaptation. My Policeman follows Tom, a 1950s British policeman who marries a schoolteacher named Marion. Soon after, he begins an intense homosexual love affair with a museum curator named Patrick even though homosexuality was illegal. The film is expected...
Why Riri Williams' Dad Is So Important
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The MCU's latest release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features a wellspring of top-notch performances: Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda, a strong leader broken by loss; Letitita Wright's Princess Shuri, who bears the weight of the film on her shoulders; Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who evokes a tinge of sympathy for his menacing Namor; and Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, returnees that have slipped comfortably back into their beloved characters from the first film. Alongside these acting powerhouses is newcomer Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams/Ironheart. With only three films to her credit, including this one, the way she confidently brings the character to life is a testament to the young actress' talent. What makes her performance memorable, though, is evident in a scene that is almost a throw-away set of lines from her, about how she used to work on cars with her stepdad. Thorne imbues the words with a memory that lives on for her, one that comes with equal parts of joy and sorrow. It suggests a connection that has impacted her life significantly, and the character's history in the comics backs that up.
Here's What Sets 'The Stranger' Apart from Other True-Crime Movies
There’s no shortage of true crime media out there right now. Just open up any of the streaming services and you’re bound to see fresh new narrative or documentary projects chronicling the history of some of the most repulsive killers in history. Not all of them have been bad, but after a while, they can blend together and struggle to offer anything new or insightful to prospective viewers. The ubiquity of these titles means it may be initially easy to dismiss the Australian serial killer feature, The Stranger, as just another Netflix title exploiting real-world tragedies to grab people’s attention. But look closer at this motion picture and one finds several critical elements that immediately set this feature apart from the vast majority of true-crime cinema.
‘The Imitation Game’ Director Morten Tyldum Boards Mats Steen Biopic ‘Ibelin’
Academy-Award winning studio Vendôme Pictures (CODA) has announced a new drama feature Ibelin, an inspirational true story based on gamer Mats Steen. The upcoming feature is set to be directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) and written by Kyle Killen (Halo). Ibelin is based on...
10 Best Movies in the Public Domain, According to IMDb
Under current US law, movies enter the public domain 96 years after their release. Cinema has been around for over a century now, meaning that plenty of classics are no longer protected by copyright. This makes it easier to find some of these old movies and gives creators the freedom to re-imagine them. For example, Winnie the Pooh recently entered the public domain, as books are under a similar law. Already, filmmakers have produced several unusual takes on the story, including the forthcoming horror Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
'Andor's Narkina-5 Arc Parallels the Rise of the Rebellion
Editor's Note: The following includes spoilers from Episode 1-10 of Andor. From the children taken away to become soldiers to the planets exterminated by the Death Star and the Starkiller Base, Star Wars has always made it pretty clear how terrifying it is to live under the Empire’s rule. However, the full extent of the Empire’s cruelty towards its people was always left to the fans’ imaginations. There were many gaps to be filled between the stories of Stormtroopers like Finn (John Boyega) and the grandiose massacres of planetary proportions. Little by little, however, the franchise has been closing these gaps with new movies and TV shows. Most recently, in Andor, fans got a good look at just how awful the Empire’s prison system is. However, the Narkina-5 story arc that spans from Episode 8 to 10 of the show doesn’t just paint a clear picture of what it’s like to be incarcerated as a common criminal in the Empire. The subplot also offers us a peek of the terrors to which the entire galaxy is subjected to and how this ruthlessness eventually leads to rebellion.
'Harakiri' 60 Years On: 10 Reasons Why It's The Best Samurai Movie Ever
Harakiri is a revolutionary samurai film, and one that stands today as one of the very best movies of the 1960s. It centers on a man named Tsugumo Hanshirō who visits a clan of samurai, stating he wishes to commit the act of harakiri (also known as seppuku) in their presence. It's initially unclear why, but as he explains the story of his life, it becomes clear why Hanshirō has been driven into despair, and it's eventually revealed that he has an ulterior motive for visiting the clan.
Chris Hemsworth Takes on His Toughest Challenges Yet in New 'Limitless' Trailer
Chris Hemsworth is gearing up to test his physical, mental, and emotional abilities in a new teaser for Disney+ and National Geographic’s upcoming series, Limitless. Dropping onto the streaming service this Wednesday, November 16, the project will see the Marvel star pushing himself beyond his wildest imaginings in a series that will take a look at how humans can take the steps necessary to live longer and more fulfilling lives.
‘The Lying Life of Adults’ Trailer Reveals the Complexities of Family
Gather around Elena Ferrante fans as we have news for you. The latest adaptation of the author’s work, The Lying Life of Adults has seen its first teaser trailer dropped by Netflix. The six-part limited series adaptation from the streamer will bring into focus, girlhood, and womanhood, with the backdrop of the city of Naples in the 1990s.
'The Crown': Elizabeth Debicki on the Significance of Princess Diana's "Revenge Dress"
Netflix’s royal period drama The Crown does an amazing job of bringing historical moments to life, and the amount of research that goes into the production of showrunner Peter Morgan's series is unfathomable. In Season 5, the task of authentically depicting the significant moments of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ (now King Charles III) life becomes more imperative as the 90s are quite fresh in audiences’ memory.
