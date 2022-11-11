Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
The Issue Is: Breaking down the midterm elections
Election Day 2022 has come and gone and Republicans remain in charge of statewide offices in Texas for another election cycle. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski, FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan, and FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial examine the 2022 midterm election results and discuss where does Texas go from here.
fox7austin.com
Texas ranks among top states with highest flu numbers
AUSTIN, Texas - This year’s flu season is shaping up to be the worst the country has seen in three years. Right now, Texas is ranked as one of the top states for reported flu-like cases. "We are currently experiencing high levels of flu-like illness in Texas. We in...
fox7austin.com
Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them. Turns out, Boeing's X-37B – an autonomous spaceplane that spent over 900 days in space on a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force mission – had secretly returned to Earth.
fox7austin.com
Freeze Warning issued for most of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Central Texas from midnight until 9 AM on November 13, 2022. The counties under the warning are Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Lee, and Caldwell. The National Weather Service issued the warning saying clear skies,...
fox7austin.com
What foods are safe for pets to eat during holidays?
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The holidays are right around the corner, and more than 60% of families in Minnesota and western Wisconsin will be celebrating the season with a pet. But with festivities comes food, and some can be toxic for cats and dogs. In order to avoid...
Comments / 0