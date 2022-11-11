Read full article on original website
Related
mahoningmatters.com
Assistance is available for Ohioans struggling with medical debt
Medical costs are a concern for many people in Ohio, but assistance is available to help alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with health care. An estimated 1 in 10 adults in the U.S. have medical debt, including nearly 3 million who owe more than $10,000. Steven Wagner, executive...
US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment.
mahoningmatters.com
Why Pa. Democrats being inches from controlling the state House is significant — win or lose
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Democrats are inches from taking control of the state House for the first time in 12 years and even if they fall short, strategists and officials say, the party defied political gravity. That’s because Harrisburg observers didn’t expect 2022 to be the year. With inflation at...
kmaland.com
Five of Six Nebraska Municipalities Vote in Favor of Banning Abortion
(KMAland) -- Voters in five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances banning abortion care in this week's midterm elections, but reproductive health care advocates said more significant threats are likely to come in the new legislative session. Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, said the...
mahoningmatters.com
Sisolak concedes; Lombardo will be next Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS — Republican Joe Lombardo will become Nevada’s next governor, making the unconventional leap from county sheriff to the state’s top executive office after unseating first-term Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak by a razor-thin margin. Sisolak, 68, who was Nevada’s first Democratic governor in nearly two decades,...
mahoningmatters.com
In New York state’s competitive congressional races, Rep. Pat Ryan was the only Democrat to notch a win
NEW YORK — In New York’s competitive contest for the House of Representatives, only one Democrat managed to break through the Republican wave that washed over the state this election cycle. That Democrat was Rep. Pat Ryan, an Army combat veteran who squeaked out a victory against Republican...
Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin Legislature work better over the next two years than they did the previous four? That’s the $5 billion question. That’s where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that will hang over Evers and lawmakers as they look ahead to what they want to do with that money. “Having this good situation could be, and should be, an opportunity to bring everyone together,” said Jason Stein, research director of the Wisconsin Policy Forum. “But it certainly could also be an opportunity to fight and disagree over how to use the money.”
Comments / 0