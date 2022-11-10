Read full article on original website
Binance CEO CZ Cautions of Cascading Effects Due to FTX Fall
The terrible decline of FTX has been front-page news everywhere this week. As per CZ, the imploding cryptocurrency platform is the first domino. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao stated that the devaluation of FTX will have “cascading effects” during a conference in India. The CEO thinks a catastrophe is approaching, and the imploding cryptocurrency platform is the first domino.
Indonesia Proposes New Crypto Regulator Amid Market Volatility
The amendment was recommended by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. The minister brought up the recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market at the meeting. It has been announced by the Indonesian government that it plans to give the Financial Services Authority (OJK) responsibility for regulating, supervising, and overseeing the country’s expanding cryptocurrency investment market. Currently, market regulation is under the purview of the Ministry of Trade and the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency.
FTX U.S Plans To Enable Withdrawal of Ethereum and MATIC
As per SBF, the outage is limited to FTX International. Recently FTX filed for bankruptcy. On Friday, FTX announced that ETH withdrawals will once again be available on the FTX US platform. In addition, customers who want to withdraw Polygon (MATIC) must cancel all outstanding withdrawals and submit a new withdrawal request as ERC20 MATIC.
Struggling Crypto Exchange FTX Files For Bankruptcy
The exchange went from a $32 billion value to insolvency in a matter of days. FTT has dropped by over 27% in the previous hour following the announcement. FTX has formally declared bankruptcy. Liquidity dried up, user funds were frozen, and competitor exchange Binance pulled up its non-binding deal to purchase FTX, sending the firm from a $32 billion value to insolvency in a matter of days.
Binance’s CZ Cautions Investors Over Proof of Reserves by Exchanges
Crypto.com’s CEO said that the mentioned transactions were, in fact, inadvertent. Huobi has also issued a statement referencing the transfer to an institutional investor. After the FTX crisis, Binance CEO CZ took the initiative to reveal the exchange’s reserves, and this has prompted other market participants to do the same. Even though exchanges have begun publishing their proof of funds. Crypto leaders are expressing concern about the huge inflows and withdrawals at certain exchanges.
Bitfinex CTO Shares Proof of Reserves Following FTX Turmoil
Ardoino published Bitfinex’s proof of reserves on GitHub. Bitfinex has also released an open-source library in June 2018 named Antani. Transparency about the actual deposits held by crypto exchanges and companies is especially important in light of the failure of significant crypto ecosystems this year, such as FTX and Terra LUNA. Bitfinex, a cryptocurrency exchange, just made public their proof of reserves amidst widespread FUD in the crypto sector.
FTX Former CEO SBF Denies Rumors Fleeing to Argentina
ADS-B Exchange users discovered his private plane’s whereabouts. Bankman-Fried apparently shares a Nassau penthouse with numerous other people. As the tale of his defunct cryptocurrency exchange played out in near real-time on Twitter, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried refuted reports that he had fled to Argentina. On November 12, Bankman-Fried (SBF) texted Reuters to confirm that he was still in The Bahamas. He told Reuters, “Nope,” when asked directly whether he had traveled to Argentina, as the reports claim.
SEC Chairman Gensler Discusses Crypto Regulation Following FTX Drops
A U.S. congressman is looking into whether Gensler helped the FTX CEO . According to Gensler, Platforms for crypto trading and lending should “come in, talk to us, and become registered. In an interview, Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), discussed cryptocurrency regulation...
Tron Founder Justin Sun in Possible Talks to Acquire FTX
The struggling exchange has now filed for bankruptcy. Justin Sun has hinted that he would put some of his money into the possible purchase. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Justin Sun, Tron’s founder, said his team is doing due diligence on a possible purchase of FTX. The primary reasons for the move include ending the FTX liquidity issue and demonstrating industry solidarity.
Over $1 Billion of Customer Funds Missing From FTX Records
FTX had moved about $10 billion to Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried utilized a “backdoor” in FTX’s accounting system as per sources. At least $1 billion in customer deposits have reportedly vanished from the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a report by the news agency Reuters. Two former...
WAHED Coin to Launch on LBank Exchange on December 5
Cranfield, England, 13th November, 2022, Chainwire. WAHED Coin, the native cryptocurrency of the WAHED ecosystem, is to be listed on LBank on December 5. The asset powers a growing array of features within WAHED’s next-generation investment hub. The listing of WAHED Coin on LBank will make the digital asset...
Tether’s CTO Paolo Ardoino Has No Plans Pulling Up Falling FTX
FTX is currently at a $9.4 billion deficit and is facing liquidity crunch. Tether informed the community that it has no exposure to Alameda or FTX. More than one possible savior has backed out as the cryptocurrency exchange FTX struggles to plug a multi-billion dollar hole in its financial sheet. After Binance, Tether’s CTO Paolo Ardoino said on November 10 that the business has “any plans to invest or lend money to FTX/Alameda.”
Prominent Hedge Fund Galois Capital Reveals Exposure to FTX
The FTX crypto exchange has trapped half of the hedge fund’s monitored assets. Zhou advised investors that they might withdraw some money from the exchange. The demise of the FTX exchange is a big setback for the crypto industry. This fall may continue throughout the foreseeable future, experts say. On the other hand, a prominent Hedge fund has apparently revealed that a significant portion of its money is still trapped on the bankrupt FTX platform.
Binance CEO ‘CZ’ Confirms El Salvador’s Bitcoins Not on FTX
With a $9 billion shortfall to fill, FTX is fighting for survival. El Salvador last year approved Bitcoin legal money in the Central American nation. According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, the president of El Salvador today reassured citizens that their country’s cryptocurrency assets were not on the failing exchange FTX.
Over 80,000 BTC Reportedly Transferred Out of Exchange Wallets
Bitcoins are increasingly being removed from exchanges and stored offline. Because Bitcoin dropped below $15,682 on Thursday, the bear hold became tighter. Investors’ faith in centralized cryptocurrency exchanges has been severely shaken by the demise of FTX. The safety of users’ funds has reemerged as a topic of discussion in the wake of the ensuing financial turbulence. And stories about the failing crypto exchange using user cash to support reckless wagers.
User Wallets of FTX Witnesses Millions of Funds Being Drained
The hacker is converting his or her crypto holdings to unfreezable cryptocurrencies. Anyone using the FTX app is asked to refrain from updating or installing it. The FTX cryptocurrency exchange is seeing millions of funds disappear from user wallets. Nearly $600 million in unusual transactions were recorded in only a few hours, with some withdrawals including a shift from Tether to DAI. Moreover, the drainer is allegedly withdrawing StETH Solana, BNB, LINK, AVAX, MATIC, and other tokens as well. The hacker is converting his or her crypto holdings to unfreezable cryptocurrencies like DAI and ETH.
JPMorgan Analysts Warns of Tough Times in Light of FTX Collapse
The researchers elaborated on the decline in the number of strong competitors. The firm anticipated the price of Bitcoin falling below $13,000 as a result. On Thursday, experts at JPMorgan Chase, headed by global market strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, released their assessment of the FTX scenario and bitcoin price forecast. The researchers elaborated on the decline in the number of strong competitors in the crypto market.
