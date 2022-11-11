Read full article on original website
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted PredecessorIBWAAHouston, TX
When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport
Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston
KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
cohaitungchi.com
11 Great Weekend Getaways From Houston
Since Texas is such a large state, it might not seem like there’d be many weekend getaways from Houston. But luckily, there are lots of exciting cities right in Texas, and some in nearby states too. You don’t have to leave Texas to get out of Houston because there are plenty of fun destinations within a few hours from it.
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
natureworldnews.com
Texas Tracks Two Weather Systems Bringing Severe Weather with Threats of Flooding, Hail, Tornadoes
Two weather systems are being monitored as they pass through southeast Texas, bringing with them the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, coastal flooding, hail, and thunderstorms. Southeast Texas. Monday forecast data shows an area of low pressure in south Texas and a cold front in west Texas are both making...
Montgomery man identified as one of the victims in Dallas air show crash
HOUSTON — People nationwide are mourning the loss of six people who died after a mid-air plane crash in Dallas. A lot of local connections to this tragic story have emerged. The two historic military planes that collided and crashed were kept at a hangar in Conroe. The B-17...
houstononthecheap.com
Bring in the first Yuletide Cheer of 2022 with the Festival of Lights at Lake Jackson, Texas!
It is that time of the year! Bring on the first Yuletide Cheer of 2022 with the Festival of Lights at Lake Jackson, Texas which runs from November 17-20! The festivities will kick off on November 17 with the Yuletide Carnival. Mayor’s Tree Lighting and Santa Pajama Jam will follow on November 18. November 19th will be a busy day kicking off with Breakfast with Santa, followed by Holidays Around the World. There will be art, food trucks, and craft booths throughout the day!
houstononthecheap.com
Best deals on road trip getaways from Houston – Explore 20 weekend destinations in Texas!
What’s better than a road trip getaway from Houston – finding the right deals on road trip getaways from Houston! Read on below to find the best deals on accommodation in Galveston, Texas Hill Country, Austin, San Antonio, and even Dallas!. Thanksgiving week is right around the corner...
onekindesign.com
Striking modern home surrounded by a serene woodsy setting in Texas
This modern home was designed by Murphy Mears Architects, nestled on a forested property in The Woodlands, a suburb just north of Houston, Texas. This dwelling was designed to open up to its natural surroundings. Perimeter foliage provides an increasingly dense privacy screen as the property widens towards the back. The home spans across the site to maximize connections to this outdoor landscape.
San Angelo LIVE!
A Tragic End of the Texas Raiders
DALLAS, TX — B-17G N7227C was involved in a fatal crash over Dallas Executive Airport (the old Redbird Airport) in south Dallas Saturday. The Commemorative Air Force B-17G was nicknamed the “Texas Raiders” and was based in Conroe. The NTSB said five crew members perished when the old bomber was hit from behind by a vintage P-63 Kingcobra on Saturday, November 12. The pilot of the P-63 was also killed.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Woodlands, TX
The Woodlands is a well-planned community in Texas, and it’s a perfect place for a weekend getaway. You’ll be able to explore its many public artworks, enjoy live music shows, and take in breathtaking natural scenery. Go out to the mall with your friends or dine in its...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving Pies & Other Holiday Desserts In Houston For 2022
Complete your Thanksgiving table with handcrafted pies, cookies, cakes and other desserts from Houston restaurants and bakeries. Choose from traditional flavors and modern twists, all geared towards making your holiday a little sweeter. There’s always room for dessert — and calories don’t count on Thanksgiving. Artisana Bakery,...
The Angry Elephant Opening in Greater Houston
One location will open soon in Magnolia, and another is planned for Cypress.
fox26houston.com
6 cats found dead, poisoned in west Houston townhome community
HOUSTON - In one west Houston townhome community, at least six cats have been found poisoned in the last few weeks and no one has been found responsible so far. The nightmare for Lynda Plant started on Oct. 24 at the Walkers Mark townhome community where she lives. She regularly feeds the area’s feral cats and on that day, some were found dead by poison.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
realtynewsreport.com
Tilman Buys Luxe Hotel
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.– (Realty News Report) – Houston restaurant and hotel magnate Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the world,”...
Planes involved in deadly Dallas air show crash were kept in Conroe
CONROE, Texas — The planes involved in a deadly mid-air collision during a Dallas air show this weekend were kept in Conroe at General Aviation Jet Services. A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
Click2Houston.com
DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers for you - about water bill issues in Houston
From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service, and costly water meter issues.
fox26houston.com
Inside Armand Bayou's Martyn Farm Harvest Festival with FOX 26's 7-year-old guest reporter
HOUSTON - Residents southeast of Houston got to step outside and enjoy the cool weather as a former farm came to life. The Armand Bayou Nature Center opened the doors to its 42nd annual Martyn Farm Harvest Festival this weekend in Pasadena and FOX 26's photojournalist Dalene Fares got to capture the moments with our brand new guest reporter, 7-year-old Noah Ventura.
