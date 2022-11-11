ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alt 95.7

Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Armed robbery suspected arrested by BPD

A 23-year-old man threatened people in a Billings business Wednesday night with a handgun and was later apprehended by police officers.It happened in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North around 8:15pm Wednesday night. Police allege the man fled the business with merchandise after threatening the staff with a gun....
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings homicide victim ID'd

UPDATE: NOV. 8 AT 10:48 A.M. The Yellowstone County coroner's office has identified the man killed in last weekend's homicide in Billings. Walker TakesHorse, 31, of Hardin died of a gunshot wound to his neck. UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Billings Food Bank

Sheryle Shandy with the Billings Food Bank talks about its impact on the community. The food bank started collecting 20,000 pounds of food and expanded to 27 million pounds. The Billings Food Bank has plenty of volunteer opportunities available and can be found here.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership

As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

House fire in Laurel hospitalizes one person

LAUREL, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a house fire in the Homewood Park area in Laurel Friday morning. The homeowner was transported to St. Vincent hospital for reported smoke inhalation. Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz with the Billings Fire Department (BFD) told us the Laurel Fire Department (LFD) received...
LAUREL, MT
103.7 The Hawk

My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights

I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel Outlook

The Laurel Police Department has issued a formal statement regarding the incident that occurred on 3rd Avenue Thursday evening.

“On 11-3-22 at 1720 hours the Laurel Police Department responded to a residence on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue to the report of a shooting. The victim reported that she had arrived at the property and was fired at from the residence. The victim was not struck and was not transported to the hospital. Please be advised at this time, the suspect is in custody. He is being charged with Partner Family Member Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Criminal Mischief and will be remanded to YCDF. No further information is available at this time.”
Daily Montanan

Lewistown, Roundup may use historic old building to help ease housing crisis

ROUNDUP — Old buildings won’t solve all of Montana’s housing crisis, but when architect and developer Randy Hafer is done, they might solve some. Hafer is a Stanford University trained, Billings-based architect who specializes in taking old, sometimes run-down buildings and transforming them into usable space with state-of-the-art amenities for heating, cooling and energy. As […] The post Lewistown, Roundup may use historic old building to help ease housing crisis appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LEWISTOWN, MT

