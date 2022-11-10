ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Maryland attack shows promise, ultimately falls 3-0 to No. 3 Wisconsin

After taking down a top three Wisconsin side in its previous meeting, Maryland could not replicate last year’s magic, falling in straight sets to the No. 3 Badgers on Saturday night at the UW Field House. The Terps’ strong set-one performance put them in line for another upset bid....
MADISON, WI
wmucsports.net

Julian Reese’s career night propels Maryland amidst shooting woes

Before the season started, head coach Kevin Willard said forward Julian Reese was the player that impressed him the most. “I’ve challenged Julian tremendously on and off the court,” Willard said. “He’s been phenomenal in practice. He doesn’t come out of practice. He’s here early every day. The player I saw last year compared to the player I think people are going to see this year it’s going to be night and day.”
COLLEGE PARK, MD

