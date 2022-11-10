Before the season started, head coach Kevin Willard said forward Julian Reese was the player that impressed him the most. “I’ve challenged Julian tremendously on and off the court,” Willard said. “He’s been phenomenal in practice. He doesn’t come out of practice. He’s here early every day. The player I saw last year compared to the player I think people are going to see this year it’s going to be night and day.”

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO