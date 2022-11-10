Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon...
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
NASDAQ
Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today
Stocks in the ever-volatile biotech sector have many ups and downs, and Monday wasn't one of the ups for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN). The cancer treatment developer published its latest set of quarterly results, and investors showed their displeasure by trading the company's shares down by over 9%. So what. Before...
NASDAQ
Is Disney Stock a Buy Right Now?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings to mixed reactions from investors. Disney's theme park segment is thriving as consumers unleash pent-up demand. Meanwhile, its streaming segment costs are adding up. This video will evaluate Disney's results and determine if Disney's stock is a buy right now. *Stock...
NASDAQ
Insulet Corporation Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell Remotely
Insulet Corporation (Nasdaq: PODD), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell remotely from across the country. In honor of the occasion, Jim Hollingshead, Ph.D., Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Insulet Corporation, virtually rings the Closing Bell.
NASDAQ
LGL Group, Inc. The (LGL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
LGL Group, Inc. The (LGL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 33.33%. A...
NASDAQ
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
NASDAQ
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $13.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares...
NASDAQ
Why SNDL Stock Got Investors High on Monday
The trading week started off nicely for Canadian marijuana company SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), which saw its share price inch marginally higher as the S&P 500 index slumped by nearly 1%. Investors were cheered by the company's latest set of quarterly results, which showed growth and a popular weed industry line item landing comfortably in the black.
NASDAQ
KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would...
NASDAQ
KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 11/14/2022: BITF,BITF.TO,VOYA,MPC,SCHW,OZK
Financial stocks continued to lose more ground Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.0% in late trade. The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were slipping 2.2%. Bitcoin was rising 1.4%...
NASDAQ
Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
Gladstone Capital (GLAD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.76%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed the most recent trading day at $513.22, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker...
NASDAQ
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Darden Restaurants (DRI) closed the most recent trading day at $142.53, moving +0.97% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of...
NASDAQ
HP (HPQ) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
HP (HPQ) closed at $30.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $43.16, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of...
Comments / 0