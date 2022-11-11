Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Michael Moore's new message for democrats
The filmmaker & podcaster spoke with MSNBC's Alex Witt about why he thinks the dems can still win the House.Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
'We certainly have a path': House control remains undecided as Dems try to hold majority
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss what contributed to Democrats' successes in the midterms this week, what Republican control of the House would look like, and how Democrats should refocus their priorities in both outcomes.Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Doug Mastriano's Christian nationalist fantasy clobbered by American reality
The GOP Game of Thrones headed by former President Donald Trump, Christian nationalists and an assortment of unsuitable candidates met reality on Election Day. Instead crowing about big wins, they are eating crow instead — and pointing fingers. Some high-profile Christian nationalist candidates — most notably Doug Mastriano, the Republican who ran for governor of Pennsylvania — struggled Tuesday. What does it mean for those candidates, and do Tuesday’s results mean the promotion of Christian nationalism will no longer be a Republican political strategy?
MSNBC
Michael Cohen: “Donald has a fragile ego so there’s not a diaper big enough for him”
Much of the blame for the GOP’s midterm losses is being laid at the feet of the Former President, especially from those formerly loyal to him. Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, isn’t surprised by the reaction from the Former President or the Republican Party. “The Republican Party doesn’t care what Donald has to say anymore,” says Cohen.Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena
Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the implications of the Trump team filing a suit to delay the January 6 Committee’s subpoena of the former president. “There are other ways of getting their hands on this data, but it's another example of Trump essentially thumbing his nose at the rule of law,” Figliuzzi explains. “The committee and of course the DOJ can go, and probably already have, to the carriers individually, all the platforms and say we need what you have, and my bet is they've done that.”Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Is Trump's Kingmaker Status Changing After the GOP's Less-Than-Stellar Midterm Performance?
Donald Trump is teasing a likely 2024 presidential run. But after the GOP fell short of its predicted midterm “red wave,” some say the Republican Party’s spotlight on the former president is fading. Symone isn’t buying that…but she’s joined by Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell, Temple University media studies professor Marc Lamont Hill and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson to discuss.Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP starts blame game after midterm election flop
As Donald Trump is expected to make his 2024 announcement this week, Republican finger-pointing is underway after failing to take back the Senate in the midterm elections. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the future of the Republican party and its relationship with Trump after failing to make a “red wave” happen. Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
'The power of a pissed off generation': How Gen Z boosted Democrats in key races
This midterm election saw the second-highest young voter turnout in three decades, and they predominantly voted for Democratic candidates. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by the President of NextGen America, Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez. They discuss what motivated this pivotal voting bloc and how Democrats need to keep them in their corner. Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
‘We’re seeing a fracture’: Trump’s future in GOP remains uncertain ahead of presidential run
Molly Jong-Fast joins Yasmin Vossoughian to talk about her midterm takeaways and Trump’s uncertain future in the GOP as he prepares to announce his presidential run, as well as his potential showdown with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
John Kelly: Trump wanted IRS to target perceived political foes
After leading the Department of Homeland Security in 2017, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly served as Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff for 17 months. Once he'd parted ways with the then-president, Kelly had little to say about his former boss and place of employment. At least, that...
MSNBC
The growing threat of Christian nationalism in American politics
Voters rejected many far-right candidates who embrace Christian nationalism. However, the rising threat of Christian nationalism lives on in American politics. Rev. Dr. Serene Jones and MSNBC Columnist Anthea Butler joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how some GOP lawmakers are using religion to build power. Nov. 14, 2022.
Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats.Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election, had written to Ms Cheney last month sarcastically thanking her for running a TV advert against her, which Ms Lake claimed had actually galvanised support.“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics,” Ms Lake had said.Seventeen days later, as NBC News, CNN and The Associated Press declared victory for Ms Lake’s...
MSNBC
Establishment Dems' biggest midterms failure? Ignoring AZ-01
Democrats’ historic midterms showing aside, this election cycle saw failures on behalf of the national party that should be instructional going forward. I continue to believe the race national Democrats neglected to their greatest detriment was in Arizona's 1st Congressional District, where NBC News projects the incumbent Republican David Schweikert has defeated Democratic challenger Jevin Hodge by a razor-thin margin. Hodge, a millennial Arizona native, would have been the first Black congressman in the state's history.
MSNBC
Sen. Schumer: Democrats won because we talked about things Americans cared about
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, discusses the outcome of the midterm elections, how reproductive rights stayed as an important issue to voters and why he says Democrats won the elections.Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Gen Z voters prove to be major force in midterm elections
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by a panel of Gen Z activists to discuss what motivated the high young voter turnout during the midterm elections, the impact of young voters of color, and the push to see more Gen Z Americans have a seat at the table. Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Democrats maintain control of Senate with Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada
NBC News projects Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto as the winner of the Nevada U.S. Senate race against Republican Adam Laxalt, giving Democrats control of the Senate. Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
The GOP’s most radical secretary of state candidates fell short
Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in the election season’s final weeks, rallying Democratic voters to support some of the party’s top-of-the-ticket candidates. But as the dust settles on the cycle, the former president isn’t yet done shining a light on an office that’s traditionally overlooked.
MSNBC
Democrats one seat away from Senate control
NBC projects Mark Kelly wins re-election for Arizona Senate, putting Democrats one seat away from holding onto control. It comes as Nevada's Senate race remains a dead heat. NBC's Steve Kornacki breaks it down from the Big Board.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Mary Trump: Trump is the most dangerous person to the GOP
Former President Trump is reportedly intending to announce his 2024 presidential bid this Tuesday, despite widespread Republican backlash following a poor Midterm election performance. The announcement comes amid a period of introspection for Republican elites, who are openly questioning Trump’s liability to the party. Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump warns that it won’t be so easy for Republicans to walk away from Trump. "Donald Trump is the most dangerous person to the Republican party," she says, adding that whether Trump actually runs for president or pretends to, he's not above digging up dirt on those who go against him. “Trump will burn everything down if he feels like he’s going down.”Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe to GOP: Just say no to crazy and start being competitive in elections again
The Morning Joe panel discusses the outcome of the midterms, new remarks from former VP Mike Pence on how Trump endangered him and his family during January 6 and Trump's impact on the Republican Party.Nov. 14, 2022.
