Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alaskans weren’t only ones to vote against a constitutional convention; Missouri and New Hampshire voters did too
New Hampshire voters on Tuesday voted no to a constitutional convention, with a decision of 66% against, 34% in favor. Like Alaska, New Hampshire votes on the matter every 10 years. In Missouri, voters take up the matter every 20 years. This year, as in the past, they voted it...
Bill Walker has wasted over $3.8 million in three failed runs for governor
Bill Walker has been generous to the Ship Creek Group and campaign-associated Alaska economy, spending over $3.8 million in failed gubernatorial election campaigns since 2010. He’s Alaska’s Beto O’Rourke, the Texas Democrat who has failed for statewide office three times in six years, but spent $175 million doing so.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska lawmakers look at election results and ponder policies, politics and personalities in coalition discussions
Alaska lawmakers are starting to think about picking teams, in a way, as early election results show who won their races, who’s likely to win and how like-minded legislators might form groups to advance their agendas. With nearly every seat in the Alaska Legislature up for election this year,...
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Stalker – November 13, 2022
Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
sandovalsignpost.com
Governor Makes Surprise Breakfast Stop at The Range in Bernalillo
Being a candidate in a statewide election takes a lot of energy, especially in the final days of a nail-biter campaign like the current governor’s race in New Mexico. Incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made an unannounced stop at The Range Cafe in Bernalillo on Friday morning, taking in a quick breakfast and surprising morning diners enjoying their huevos rancheros, those huge cream puffs and coffee.
kinyradio.com
Here’s what’s happening with Alaska’s vote count
Laraine Derr feeds ballots through a scanner on Wednesday, June 15 at the office of the Alaska Division of Elections in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - There have been a lot of questions about how far along the Alaska Division of Elections is in counting the ballots for the election that ended on Tuesday.
My Clallam County
Here's how ranked choice voting will decide Alaska's Senate race
(WASHINGTON) — Two days after the midterms, the Senate races in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada remain undecided. With Georgia headed toward a runoff in December and Arizona and Nevada still counting votes, Alaska is moving to ranked choice voting to determine its winner. None of the candidates in...
Dittman Research for the win again, predicting all races correctly
Alaska-based Dittman Research was a clear winner on Tuesday, with a sweep of all the elections polled. The Alaska survey firm, started by Dave Dittman and now owned by Matt Larkin, predicted several races correctly. Before Tuesday’s election, Dittman made these predictions:. Mary Peltola would win on election night...
kmxt.org
4 takeaways from Alaska’s election night results
Election Day is over in Alaska, and enough dust has settled to call some high-interest contests, and to know what to watch for in unresolved races as more ballots are counted. This is Alaska’s first ranked choice general election. With the caveats that the results so far are unofficial, incomplete and just include first place votes, here are four takeaways from Alaska’s election night results.
kfsk.org
Poll Workers Tally Petersburg’s Midterm Ballots
Polls closed at 8pm Tuesday across the state in the midterm election. Poll workers in Petersburg immediately started tallying in-person voting results. The district is waiting on early and absentee ballots. Official results from Alaska’s ranked choice voting will be released November 23rd. This year Petersburg had high in-person...
kdlg.org
Three Board of Fish proposals address management of Nushagak kings
Alaska's Board of Fish will hold the statewide Bristol Bay finfish meeting in Anchorage at the end of the month to consider 52 proposals to change fisheries regulations across the region. Comments on those proposals are due Monday, Nov. 14. Submit comments by clicking here. View proposals by clicking here.
kdlg.org
Dunleavy poised to win Alaska governor’s race
Incumbent Republican Mike Dunleavy is leading in Alaska’s governor race, capturing just over 50% of first-place votes tallied so far. The state Division of Elections had counted about 217,000 ballots by Wednesday afternoon, with all but two physical polling precincts reporting. Precincts in Chevak and Gambell remain outstanding. More absentee and overseas ballots will be added to the tally over the coming days.
kinyradio.com
Initial election results released in 2022 Alaska General Election
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Election has released the first wave of unofficial results in this year's general election. As of 2:38 pm Wednesday, 400 precincts out of 402 have reported, and 217,550 votes have been counted. Still to be counted is Chevak and Gambell. In the...
kmxt.org
Midday Report November 10, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Incumbent Governor Mike Dunleavy is very likely to win a second term. Craig needs a bigger cemetery. And the Sitka Assembly is moving forward with a long-planned seaplane project.
Republicans Have Supermajority Going Into 2023 Legislature
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In January 2023, the Montana Legislature will convene in Helena with a supermajority that will make it easier to move their agenda forward with the leadership of Governor Greg Gianforte. Republican legislative spokesman Kyle Schmauch has details from the aftermath of Tuesday’s election. Looks...
ktoo.org
Why Peltola and Murkowski are well situated to win reelection
In Alaska’s congressional races, incumbents are in a good position to win but will have to wait until Nov. 23 to be sure. That’s when third- and fourth-place candidates will be eliminated and the ranked choices are tabulated. Alaska Public Media Washington Correspondent Liz Ruskin explains why the...
In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats
Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from the Senate’s current makeup. Of […] The post In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 11, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Congressional candidates Kelly Tshibaka and Sarah Palin cast doubt on Alaska’s...
kdlg.org
Alaskans say no to constitutional convention
Alaskans have overwhelmingly said no to holding a constitutional convention. With nearly all precincts reporting, voters opposed the convention by more than 2-1, according to election results. About 70% of voters said no to a convention while about 30% said yes. The Division of Elections will be tallying absentee and overseas ballots for several more days before results are expected to be certified on Nov. 29.
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch in reporting
BOISE, Idaho — What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho, a state election official said Thursday. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the House...
Comments / 0