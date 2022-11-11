ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sitka, AK

alaskalandmine.com

The Alaska Stalker – November 13, 2022

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Here’s what’s happening with Alaska’s vote count

Laraine Derr feeds ballots through a scanner on Wednesday, June 15 at the office of the Alaska Division of Elections in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - There have been a lot of questions about how far along the Alaska Division of Elections is in counting the ballots for the election that ended on Tuesday.
ALASKA STATE
Here's how ranked choice voting will decide Alaska's Senate race

(WASHINGTON) — Two days after the midterms, the Senate races in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada remain undecided. With Georgia headed toward a runoff in December and Arizona and Nevada still counting votes, Alaska is moving to ranked choice voting to determine its winner. None of the candidates in...
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

4 takeaways from Alaska’s election night results

Election Day is over in Alaska, and enough dust has settled to call some high-interest contests, and to know what to watch for in unresolved races as more ballots are counted. This is Alaska’s first ranked choice general election. With the caveats that the results so far are unofficial, incomplete and just include first place votes, here are four takeaways from Alaska’s election night results.
ALASKA STATE
kfsk.org

Poll Workers Tally Petersburg’s Midterm Ballots

Polls closed at 8pm Tuesday across the state in the midterm election. Poll workers in Petersburg immediately started tallying in-person voting results. The district is waiting on early and absentee ballots. Official results from Alaska’s ranked choice voting will be released November 23rd. This year Petersburg had high in-person...
PETERSBURG, AK
kdlg.org

Three Board of Fish proposals address management of Nushagak kings

Alaska's Board of Fish will hold the statewide Bristol Bay finfish meeting in Anchorage at the end of the month to consider 52 proposals to change fisheries regulations across the region. Comments on those proposals are due Monday, Nov. 14. Submit comments by clicking here. View proposals by clicking here.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kdlg.org

Dunleavy poised to win Alaska governor’s race

Incumbent Republican Mike Dunleavy is leading in Alaska’s governor race, capturing just over 50% of first-place votes tallied so far. The state Division of Elections had counted about 217,000 ballots by Wednesday afternoon, with all but two physical polling precincts reporting. Precincts in Chevak and Gambell remain outstanding. More absentee and overseas ballots will be added to the tally over the coming days.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Initial election results released in 2022 Alaska General Election

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Election has released the first wave of unofficial results in this year's general election. As of 2:38 pm Wednesday, 400 precincts out of 402 have reported, and 217,550 votes have been counted. Still to be counted is Chevak and Gambell. In the...
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Midday Report November 10, 2022

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Incumbent Governor Mike Dunleavy is very likely to win a second term. Craig needs a bigger cemetery. And the Sitka Assembly is moving forward with a long-planned seaplane project.
SITKA, AK
ktoo.org

Why Peltola and Murkowski are well situated to win reelection

In Alaska’s congressional races, incumbents are in a good position to win but will have to wait until Nov. 23 to be sure. That’s when third- and fourth-place candidates will be eliminated and the ranked choices are tabulated. Alaska Public Media Washington Correspondent Liz Ruskin explains why the...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats

Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from the Senate’s current makeup. Of […] The post In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 11, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Congressional candidates Kelly Tshibaka and Sarah Palin cast doubt on Alaska’s...
ALASKA STATE
kdlg.org

Alaskans say no to constitutional convention

Alaskans have overwhelmingly said no to holding a constitutional convention. With nearly all precincts reporting, voters opposed the convention by more than 2-1, according to election results. About 70% of voters said no to a convention while about 30% said yes. The Division of Elections will be tallying absentee and overseas ballots for several more days before results are expected to be certified on Nov. 29.
ALASKA STATE

