Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals
Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
Phys.org
Global carbon emissions at record levels with no signs of shrinking, new data shows
By Pep Canadell, Corinne Le Quéré, Glen Peters, Judith Hauck, Julia Pongratz, Philippe Ciais, Pierre Friedlingstein, Robbie Andr, The Conversation. Global carbon dioxide emissions from all human activities remain at record highs in 2022, and fossil fuel emissions have risen above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new analysis by an international body of scientists.
‘Milestone in human development’: World population expected to hit 8 billion on Nov. 15, U.N. says
A date circled on the calendar since July is finally upon us: the day the world population is projected to reach 8 billion.
Vox
How to slash carbon emissions while growing the economy, in one chart
There’s a common intuition that says we can either have a healthy climate, or a growing economy, but not both. Economic activity, so long as it’s powered by fossil fuels — which still provides about 80 percent of the world’s energy — creates greenhouse gas emissions. So it seems to follow that if we want to emit fewer greenhouse gasses, we’re going to have to sacrifice some economic growth, even though raising average income levels is a key part of reducing poverty.
Decarbonization of US aviation sector ‘within reach’: study
Planting grass on unused agricultural lands could provide the U.S. with enough biomass feedstock to meet the liquid fuel demands of the country’s aviation sector, a new study has found. Such a strategy could pave the way toward the full decarbonization of U.S. aviation fuel by swapping conventional jet...
US intelligence report shows UAE efforts to meddle in American political system: Washington Post
A classified U.S. intelligence report states that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a close ally of the United States in the Middle East, has engaged in an extensive effort to influence U.S. political decisions. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the UAE’s efforts include legal and illegal measures to try to influence the country’s foreign…
France 24
No 'new Cold War' with China, Biden tells G20 after meeting with Xi
President Joe Biden on Monday said the US was not looking for a conflict with China and dismissed fears of a “new Cold War” following a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia. But Taiwan remained a possible sticking point for the future.
France 24
Biden calls for building a 'free and open' Indo Pacific at ASEAN summit
Southeast Asian heads of government held talks on Saturday with visiting global leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, who hailed the launch of a new U.S.-ASEAN pact as a critical step towards tackling "the biggest issues of our time". In his first visit to Southeast Asia as president, Biden said...
Defense & National Security — Biden calls out China’s ‘aggressive’ Taiwan posture
In a closely watched bilateral meeting on the world stage, President Biden voiced objections to what the White House called Beijing’s “aggressive” actions on Taiwan while telling Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. policy toward the democratic island has not changed. We’ll share details of the meeting, plus former President Trump’s latest move to try to shield records from…
Frontier, 5 other airlines to refund more than $600 million
Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers are paying more than $600 million in refunds to consumers whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic
AGL shareholders will speak this week – and Australia’s energy market will be listening
On show at the company’s AGM may be the final big demonstration of shareholder activism in the nations’s electricity generation space
‘Music could wither’: new report finds 98% of musicians concerned about rising costs in the UK
About 98% of musicians are worried about how the cost of living crisis will affect their career, new research shows. The study, by charity Help Musicians, reveals that half of the 525 UK artists surveyed are “extremely” or “very” concerned they’ll be forced to leave the industry.
Business Insider
The private sector is in a position to make a sustainable future possible. IBM has the resources to help.
With climate emergencies and disasters on the rise across the globe, private sector companies — particularly large companies with global reach — are in a unique position to make a difference in our collective fight to help build a more sustainable and equitable future. According to the World...
The UK economy is sliding into recession and Europe is set to follow
London CNN Business — The UK economy shrank in the third quarter, signaling the start of a recession that is likely to hit Europe next. UK GDP fell 0.2% between July and September, ending five consecutive quarters of growth, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. The United...
France 24
Ethiopia warring sides agree to provide humanitarian access to 'all in need'
Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan rebels agreed Saturday to facilitate immediate humanitarian access to "all in need" in war-ravaged Tigray and neighbouring regions. The agreement followed talks in the Kenyan capital Nairobi this week on the full implementation of a deal signed between the warring sides 10 days ago to end the brutal two-year conflict in northern Ethiopia.
TechCrunch
Why digital sourcing platform Fictiv stays in China when others are leaving
San Francisco-based Fictiv runs a platform that aims to simplify the hardware sourcing process and connects hardware firms to suppliers around the world. When it comes to procuring high-end parts for products like medical equipment, surgical devices and even rockets, there probably isn’t a better place than China. That’s why Fictiv set up an office there to be closer to its network of suppliers. Within five years, it has grown the team to 60 people in the southern industrial hub of Guangzhou.
Hundreds protest at UN summit, German gov't voices concerns
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Hundreds of environmental activists on Saturday called on industrialized nations at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt to pay for the impact of global warming, the largest demonstration yet that came as German officials raised concerns about possible surveillance and intimidation of delegates and other conference attendees. Protests have mostly been muted at the conference, known as COP27, which is taking place in the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Activists blamed high cost of travel, accommodation and restrictions in the isolated city for limiting numbers of demonstrators. The protesters marched through the conference’s ‘Blue Zone,’ which is considered United Nations territory and governed by the global body’s rules. That has given the activists a bit more space to voice their opinions than in the rest of the country, where Egypt’s authoritarian government essentially bars protests. Still, there were signs that Egypt was attempting to exert pressure inside the conference venue. Attendees of events at the German pavilion have complained about being photographed and filmed by people unknown to them in the days after Germany hosted an event there with the sister of a jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist.
Huawei Calls for Network Evolution at COP27 to Enable Green Development
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- A Huawei executive said Thursday information and communications technologies, or ICT, will enable the digitalization of industry, spark innovation and make other industries green. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006207/en/ Philippe Wang, Huawei’s Executive Vice President for the Northern Africa region (Photo: Business Wire)
