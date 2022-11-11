Read full article on original website
As previously reported, the annual “Day of DAYS” fan event will take place on Saturday, November 12 from the Xbox Plaza, located at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, CA. The complimentary event begins at 10:00 a.m. PT and provides fans of “Days of our Lives” the chance to interact with the show’s cast, including multiple festivities on deck, such as an autograph signing, photo opportunities, a Q&A session with the cast, and much more!
“Days of our Lives” fans are in for a treat in the coming months when actors Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell reprise their roles as Hope Williams Brady and Bo Brady full-time, respectively, beginning in 2023. The news of their return was revealed yesterday via a video message featuring the actors during the first in-person presentation of “A Day of DAYS” in three years.
