As previously reported, the annual “Day of DAYS” fan event will take place on Saturday, November 12 from the Xbox Plaza, located at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, CA. The complimentary event begins at 10:00 a.m. PT and provides fans of “Days of our Lives” the chance to interact with the show’s cast, including multiple festivities on deck, such as an autograph signing, photo opportunities, a Q&A session with the cast, and much more!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO