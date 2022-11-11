Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Transfer Talk: PSG, Chelsea mull Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United fury over interview
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY:. Paris Saint-Germain are still...
ESPN
US Soccer uses rainbow crest in Qatar
The U.S. Soccer Federation is using a rainbow version of its crest at the Americans' World Cup training facility in Doha, Qatar. The federation, which normally uses a crest with blue lettering and red stripes, changed the stripes to seven different colors at Al Gharrafa training facility, where workouts started Monday ahead of the Americans' World Cup opener against Wales on Nov. 21. The rainbow crest is part of the Be the Change initiative of the USSF and its players, which also called for tougher U.S. gun laws.
ESPN
Mexico's World Cup squad: Who takes Tecatito's spot? Can Martino rely on Lozano, Jimenez for goals?
DOHA, Qatar -- Following hours, days and weeks of rumors regarding what Mexico's final roster will look like, the men's national team officially announced on Monday which 26 players will head to the World Cup. In general, most of the roster was fairly predictable and based off a preliminary 31-man...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo accusing Man United, Ten Hag of betrayal is last desperate move to force Old Trafford exit
Cristiano Ronaldo used to have people shaking their head in disbelief at what he did on the football pitch, but it is a sign of the Manchester United forward's diminishing status that he is now only having that effect for what he does and says off it. - Stream on...
ESPN
Mbappe 28, Messi 0 and Napoli's record 13: Stats
Another superb weekend of football action before the leagues stop for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Arsenal have increased their lead on top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Wolves. Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Brentford while Chelsea also endured a loss against Newcastle. Other top four contenders -- Tottenham (vs Leeds), Manchester United (vs Fulham) and Liverpool (vs Southampton) secured important wins going into the break.
ESPN
Mercedes feared Russell would not finish in Brazil
Mercedes feared George Russell would not finish Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix due to a water leak, team boss Toto Wolff revealed after the British driver celebrated his first Formula One victory. Russell had led a seemingly trouble-free race from the start at Interlagos but Wolff, who did not travel to...
ESPN
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collide in Brazil
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen turned the clocks back to 2021 in Brazil as they collided on track for the first time this season. Last year's title rivals collided on track three times in 2021 but had not come to blows this year. That changed after a Safety Car restart...
Comments / 0