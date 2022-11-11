ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US Soccer uses rainbow crest in Qatar

The U.S. Soccer Federation is using a rainbow version of its crest at the Americans' World Cup training facility in Doha, Qatar. The federation, which normally uses a crest with blue lettering and red stripes, changed the stripes to seven different colors at Al Gharrafa training facility, where workouts started Monday ahead of the Americans' World Cup opener against Wales on Nov. 21. The rainbow crest is part of the Be the Change initiative of the USSF and its players, which also called for tougher U.S. gun laws.
Mbappe 28, Messi 0 and Napoli's record 13: Stats

Another superb weekend of football action before the leagues stop for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Arsenal have increased their lead on top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Wolves. Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Brentford while Chelsea also endured a loss against Newcastle. Other top four contenders -- Tottenham (vs Leeds), Manchester United (vs Fulham) and Liverpool (vs Southampton) secured important wins going into the break.
Mercedes feared Russell would not finish in Brazil

Mercedes feared George Russell would not finish Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix due to a water leak, team boss Toto Wolff revealed after the British driver celebrated his first Formula One victory. Russell had led a seemingly trouble-free race from the start at Interlagos but Wolff, who did not travel to...
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collide in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen turned the clocks back to 2021 in Brazil as they collided on track for the first time this season. Last year's title rivals collided on track three times in 2021 but had not come to blows this year. That changed after a Safety Car restart...

