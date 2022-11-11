Read full article on original website
Friday Night (High)lights: First round of state football provides glimpses of success, future promise
We’re not going to lie – it was a long weekend. There was a lot going on in high school sports, with state and district playoffs going on in football, soccer and volleyball spread out across the state. We covered Mt. Spokane’s State 3A football game from the...
Kennewick, November 13 High School 🏐 Game Notice
nbcrightnow.com
DeSales advances in state playoffs with big win over Quilcene
DeSales welcomed Quilcene to Walla Walla for a frigid Friday afternoon football game with a spot in the 1B state quarterfinals on the line. The Rangers brought it within a score with less than a minute to go in the first half, but it was all about the home team from there.
FOX 11 and 41
Columbia River Classic Fun Run
RICHLAND, Wash.- The 47th annual Columbia River Classic Fun Run takes place Saturday morning in Richland. The run starts off at the USS Triton Submarine Memorial off 11th Ave and George Washington Way. This year, nearly 130 people registered for the Fun Run. The 2 mile run was free for...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Bygone Walla Walla: From Field to Biscuits
From Field to Biscuits: Preston-Shaffer flour mill, Waitsburg,1908. The Bygone Walla Walla Project by Joe Drazan is a local non-profit, non-commercial effort to build and share a visual history of Walla Walla. To share your old snapshots, slides, or negatives of Walla Walla area places and events, email Drazan at skippycat3@charter.net.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Growler Guys shuts doors at Richland taphouse
The Tri-Cities lost one of its growler-fill taphouses in October when the Growler Guys shut down. The Richland shop at 110 Gage Blvd., Suite 204, couldn’t recover from the pandemic shutdown, said franchise owner Robin Walker. In mid-October, Walker posted on the store’s Facebook site that she and her...
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 10, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Father’s canoe outing with 3 sons at wildlife refuge north of Tri-Cities turns tragic
One boy had made it to shore after the canoe capsized.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Pasco road deal signals the start of development at Broadmoor
The ink was barely dry on a $39 million road improvement plan for Pasco’s Broadmoor area when Big Sky Developers dispatched excavators. Big Sky’s heavy equipment as much as anything signifies development is coming to Broadmoor, the 1,200-plus acre collection of sand dunes that has long been the spot where Pasco envisions homes, stores, offices and recreation amenities to serve its growing population.
Bodies recovered of father, 2 sons who drowned in canoe accident north of Tri-Cities
The family went searching for the Othello man and his sons after they didn’t return home Friday.
610KONA
Kennewick Welcomes Frida’s Mexican Grill to the Food Truck Plaza at Columbia Gardens
Another food truck has been added to Tri-Cities' Food Truck Plaza. Frida's Mexican Grill is open for business at 325 East Columbia Drive in Kennewick. According to their Facebook page, the food truck is open from 10 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday and from 7 am to 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
3 Tri-Cities teens under 16 could be tried as adults in separate murder cases
The teens, ages 13, 14 and 15, are being held in custody on murder charges in Benton County.
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
Woman’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint near Columbia Center Mall
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An Arkansas man has been arrested for allegedly using a gun to steal a vehicle. Kennewick Police were called out to the 1300 block of N Columbia Center Blvd on Sunday evening, Nov 13, for a vehicle theft in progress. According to the victim, a man had taken her vehicle by force, using a handgun....
Former students will remember Walla Walla Elementary School
This Sunday, Nov. 20, the former Walla Walla Elementary School in Geary County will be remembered during a reunion. The school, founded in the 1870s served students until it closed in 1962. The reunion will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Plaza City Building. Karen Erichsen said...
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco Aviation Museum at Fairchild Cinema in Pasco for "Devotion" film screening November 25
PASCO, Wash.- Pasco Aviation Museum will be attending the opening night of the film "Devotion" on November 25 at 7:00 p.m. You can find them at the Pasco Fairchild Cinemas. Parts of the movie were filmed right here in the Tri-Cities. The museum even rented the whole theater for the...
nbcrightnow.com
Car theft leads to crash, recovery of stolen gun in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police were dispatched to the report of a car theft in the 1300 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. on November, 13. The reporting victim told police that their car was taken at gunpoint. According to the KPD, Officers quickly found the stolen car being driven and attempted to stop it. The driver of the car hit a fully-marked police car with its emergency lights on.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: One person dies after RV fire in Kennewick Saturday morning
KENNEWICK, Wash.- 11-14-22 Benton County Coroner Bill Leach has confirmed that an 8-year-old girl died in the fire and that the second child has been transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. According to the Kennewick Fired Department, an online fundraising page has been set up to help the victims...
Tri-Cities child suffers this year’s 1st COVID-linked rare illness. Another adult dies
Last month there were eight deaths reported in the Benton Franklin Health District.
ifiberone.com
Father, two sons who died in canoe accident near Warden identified
WARDEN — A father who died along with two of his sons in a canoe accident on Friday have been identified. The bodies of 32-year-old Othello resident Miguel Porfirio De Dios and 6-year-old Oliver Porfirio Maldonado were recovered from a seep lake in the Columbia Wildlife Refuge on Sunday. The body of 8-year-old William Porfirio Maldonado was recovered from the lake early Saturday morning, according to Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.
