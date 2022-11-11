ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

No. 14 Buckeyes hound Boston College, roll to 82-64 victory

BOSTON --  Rebeka Mikulasikova and Jacy Sheldon had double-doubles and No. 14 Ohio State capped an impressive opening week with an 82-64 victory over Boston College on Sunday. Mikulasikova had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes (2-0), who defeated No. 5 Tennessee 87-75 earlier in the week....
ESPN

Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson (foot) out vs. Indiana

Ohio State will again be without star tailback TreVeyon Henderson against Indiana as he deals with a lingering foot injury, it was announced Saturday. Henderson missed Ohio State's game against Rutgers on Oct. 1 and also sat out last week at Northwestern. His status will be watched closely as Ohio State finishes the regular season at Maryland and then home vs. Michigan.
