Hampton, VA

Defending state champ Phoebus begins postseason with a blowout win over York

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Phoebus' Anthony Reddick dives over a York defender during Thursday's victory by the Phantoms in a Class 3 Region A quarterfinal at Darling Stadium in Hampton. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Five plays into their Class 3 Region A playoff quarterfinal Thursday, it appeared No. 8 seed York was going to force defending state champion Phoebus to do something it’s rarely done of late — punt.

The Phantoms scored on all seven of their first-half possessions in the stunning blowout win over Oscar Smith on Saturday. But the Falcons’ commendable defensive effort to start the game went for naught when they roughed punter Zayveon Rogers to give the No. 1-seeded Phantoms a first down.

Ty’Reon Taylor ran 37 yards for a touchdown on the next play, and it was all Phoebus from there. The Phantoms scored on each of their nine first-half possessions to build a 64-point halftime lead on their way to a 64-7 victory at Darling Stadium.

“I thought the players did a good job making adjustments to a week of practice with the game being moved from Friday to Thursday,” Phoebus coach Jeremy Blunt said, noting that the Phantoms’ monumental 56-0 “upset” of Oscar Smith played Saturday made the short week even shorter when the York game was moved up a day because of a bleak weather forecast.

Phoebus will be back at Darling Stadium next week to play the winner between Southampton and Norcom.

Phantoms center Markus Hopson said, “It’s about the grind and we came out with good energy like usual.”

As the score suggests, the Phantoms (11-0) were dominant in every way, outgaining the Falcons 319 yards to 13 in the first half. Defensive lineman Mychal McMullin set the tone for the latter number quickly and decisively.

After Taylor’s touchdown, McMullin made three consecutive tackles on York’s first series. Following it, Anthony Reddick blocked a York punt. A play later, Phantoms quarterback Nolan James ran 15 yards for a score to make it 14-0.

McMullin, a James Madison recruit, continued to shine in the first quarter. He notched a tackle the next time York (7-4) had the ball — a three-and-out not long after which Taylor (102 rushing yards in two quarters) ran for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 21-0.

McMullin followed with a tackle for a 3-yard loss before rushing a York punt that made it just 12 yards. Two plays later, James — who was 6-of-7 passing for 105 yards and three touchdowns in the first half — threw to Jayden Earley for 19-yard touchdown.

Pretty much everything went the Phantoms’ way the rest of the half. Hopson banged a kickoff off of a York player, leading to a touchdown when Keyontae Gray made a series of nifty cuts en route to a 30-yard touchdown reception from James.

Moments later, the Phantoms’ Isaac Lipkins recovered a fumbled kickoff that led to a popular touchdown run by Kaleb Tillery, better known as a hard-hitting linebacker.

That was the theme of the second half after the Phantoms led 64-0 at halftime. Guys like Hopson and McMullin, who never had run the ball because they are linemen, got carries they ran for 16 and 7 yards, respectively.

Taylor, who got to rest after his big first half, cheered them on.

“It’s a special thing when one of your biggest guys becomes someone else’s biggest supporter,” Phoebus Jeremy Blunt said.

For complete coverage of Thursday night’s playoff games, visit 757Teamz.com .

Virginian-Pilot

