Blazers 106, Pelicans 95: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (9-3) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday November 10, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 106, New Orleans Pelicans 95 (Final)

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Josh Hart, King of the Wrong-Footed Layup, first of his name pic.twitter.com/0q6hzNr2oc – 12:05 AM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

CJ McCollum: “No excuses. I’ve got to play better. We’ve got to play better defensively. We’ve got to be better taking care of the ball. If we get a shot every time, we can live with the results.” Added allowing points off turnovers and second-chance baskets is hurting #Pelicans – 11:32 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Had to start the game late but goodness gracious this team. What a gritty win. This Blazers squad made it so difficult on Zion and BI. Shout-out Trendon and Drew on that end. Made them work tonight. Great to see Nas so aggressive too. Also, Jerami “has always had those handles”😁 – 11:31 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

The Pelicans need to stop making things harder on themselves

The Pelicans need to stop making things harder on themselves

Full podcast coming soon

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

CJ McCollum on #Pelicans: “The ball will go in and we’ll win some games. This is just a tough part of the season. A lot of games on the road. A lot of tough losses… Everything’s not supposed to be easy. You’re supposed to go through trials and tribulations.” – 11:29 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers

The way @Jerami Grant is playing has the look of an All-Star right now. His overall performance through a dozen games has been terrific.

#RipCity – 11:22 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

To be fair to the Pels, Zion had more shot attempts than CJ did despite what the boxscore says – 11:12 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Sean Highkin @highkin

Up now free and unlocked at @RoseGardenReprt: It’s getting harder night-to-night to say which is the Blazers’ most impressive win of the season. How about on a back-to-back against a full-strength New Orleans team with Lillard and Nurkic out? rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 10:55 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans’ poor offense, lack of focus contributes greatly in 106-95 loss to Trail Blazers https://t.co/AZSGOw8Poc pic.twitter.com/M3hbZWvY7p – 10:45 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

"We got a lot of talent. Everyone steps up" – @Jerami Grant

#RipCity

#RipCity | @brookeolzendam pic.twitter.com/OsRddkXIbx – 10:39 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

LIVE: Willie Green & Players

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:36 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans lowest scoring quarters this season:

– 17 in 2Q vs. Lakers

– 17 in 3Q tonight

– 18 in 1Q vs. Clippers

– 21 in 4Q tonight

– 21 in 3Q vs. Mavericks – 10:35 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Stats from tonight’s game:

@FanDuel pic.twitter.com/gqOgX8QSCE – 10:34 PM

pic.twitter.com/PgNdi2yE4y – 10:31 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Zion in wins:

19/7/3

50.0 FG%

Zion in losses:

27/6/4

59.3 FG% pic.twitter.com/opj5RKX64S – 10:27 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Playing without Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers take over in third quarter and beat #Pelicans 106-95 in New Orleans. Zion Williamson 29 pts leads the hosts. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/JJIbQefqR0 pic.twitter.com/sBnQIZS9PW – 10:27 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

This in late May, but with Jerami Grant and Lauri Markkanen. youtu.be/ogB8k_5NcvI – 10:27 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 106, Pelicans 95: FINAL. 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 1 block for @Jerami Grant. 23 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 17 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists for @Josh Hart. 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists for @Justise Winslow. 15 points for @2ez_nassie

Jason Quick @jwquick

No way anybody can say Blazers aren’t legit. Move to 9-3 with 106-95 win at New Orleans. Portland is 6-1 on road, has swept a road back-to-back and has season wins over Phoenix (2x), at Miami, Denver, at NO. Winning while players like Dame, Nurk and Grant are hurt … impressive. – 10:24 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Zion Williamson had 17 points in the fourth quarter – matching his career high for a quarter.

He had 17 in the fourth quarter of his debut against the Spurs.

(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) – 10:24 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

FINAL: Blazers 111, Pels 95

– NOP: 17 TOs into 21 POR pts

– POR: 9 TOs into 4 NOP pts

– Zion: 29p, 6r, 3a, 9/14 FG, 10/15 FT, 1/1 3P

– Trey: 16p, 3r, 3b

– BI: 14p, 5r, 2a, fouled out

– CJ: 13p, 7r, 7a

Pels: 41.8 FG%, 10/28 3P, 19/24 FT

Blazers: 43.5 FG%, 12/34 3P, 20/26 FT – 10:23 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Final: Blazers 106, Pelicans 95

Williamson 29 pts (17 in 4th)

Ingram 14 pts

McCollum 13 pts (6-17 FG), 7 rebs, 7 assts

Pels fall to 6-6 after an abysmal 2nd half performance against a Blazers squad missing Dame Lillard. Not the way you wanna start a 6-game homestand. – 10:23 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jerami Grant tonight:

27 PTS

8 REB

4 AST

4 STL

22/5/4 without Dame this season. pic.twitter.com/gJxvDO0A15 – 10:23 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Trail Blazers 106, Pelicans 95

New Orleans shoots 41.8% from the field, commits 17 turnovers. Some ugly offense.

Pels have lost 3 of 4. Time to go back to the drawing board. – 10:22 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

The Pelicans have made 13 3-pointers in two games over the past two days.

Doesn’t seem feasible or sustainable in this league.

C.J. McCollum made one. He has to do more. Or this team will fail to meet its potential. – 10:21 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans had scored at least 111 points in their first 11 games.

Tonight, they finish with 95 in the loss to Portland. – 10:21 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers going to win another… on the road… against a good team… with a significant number of players sitting. It’s fermenting. – 10:20 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

JOSH HART FOR TWO AND THE WORDS FOR HIS FORMER TEAMMATES – 10:19 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

JERAMI GRANT GAMEBREAKER 💫

#RipCity

#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/AVAuzI15RQ – 10:19 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

I’m still not #worried about the Pelicans.

But that was a brutally dismal second half performance. – 10:17 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Pels gotta find some pick and roll coverage that works for Zion. Going show/recover is working about as (not) well as any – 10:15 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram just fouled out.

14 points

5 rebounds

2 assists

6/12 FG

2/4 3P

Pels down 100-90 with 3:32 to go. – 10:14 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Brandon Ingram fouls out with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in 31 minutes. – 10:14 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

The Portland Trail Blazers’ defense is absolutely legit. They are taking it to the Pelicans, who entered this game averaging 118 per contest. It’s 100-89, Blazers with 4:04 remaining. – 10:13 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

The dude in front of me with the “You can’t drink all day unless you start in the morning” shirt understands how to watch Pelicans games – 10:13 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Portland has just been relentless hunting Zion on defense all night. And he’s not putting up much of a fight. – 10:13 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Man, Jerami Grant. Wow. – 10:12 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Jerami gets Zion off balance, gets a sliver of room to the basket and throws down with 5 minutes to play in regulation. @Jerami Grant has been LEVELS tonight.

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Jerami Grant getting strong-hand drives way too much in big spots – 10:12 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jerami Grant just cooked Zion and split 4 defenders for a dunk – 10:11 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

Positions don’t mean anything but the Blazers broadcast listing Jayson Tatum as a guard is too much. If elected, I will impose common sense positional identifications that represent our community. – 10:11 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pels are running the offense almost exclusively thru Zion most of the 4th and having a ton of success.

The problem is they can’t get a stop on the other end. – 10:11 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Big challenge there by Portland that would’ve given Zion five fouls.

Instead, call on the floor stands. Block on Winslow.

6:32 left and instead of Zion AND BI having 5 each, Zion shooting FTs. – 10:08 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Portland is challenging that blocking foul. A member of the Trail Blazers coaching staff was so confident it’s a charge instead that he made the hand motion with aplomb. – 10:07 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Big challenge here for Portland. If successful, it means Zion and BI will both have five fouls with 6:32 left in this game. – 10:06 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Had a good view of it, looked like Zion just slipped, and Chauncey is going to challenge with the Blazers leading 91-84 with 6:32 to play. – 10:06 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Portland considered challenging a blocking foul that could’ve been a charge vs. Zion, but Blazers defender had his heels on the restricted circle. Otherwise probably would’ve been a Zion charge. Instead 3-point play – 10:05 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green letting Brandon Ingram play the final 7:13 with 5 fouls it appears. – 10:04 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

COUNT IT + 1

#RipCity | @Nassir Little pic.twitter.com/xmgMdzHEdx – 10:03 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

I don’t love this Zion at the 5 lineup. They can switch everything but aren’t getting stops and it struggles getting defensive boards – 10:02 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers in the bonus the final seven minutes. – 10:02 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Remember when Steve Kerr said the Rockets had a bunch of “middle linebackers?” The Blazers also have a lot of middle linebackers. – 10:01 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Dame using his night off to… engage in discussion with some of the courtside fans here in NOLA – 10:01 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pels come out of the timeout with their small-ball lineup.

CJ-Herb-Trey-BI-Zion – 9:59 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Zion missing two bunnies and Devonte not recognizing there was a loose ball — which hit him in the leg — has cost the Pelicans. 7-point swing and now the deficit is 9 points at 86-77. – 9:59 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Gut check time for the Pelicans. – 9:58 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Offense has been better than the defense in almost every category this season for #Pelicans, but tonight they’ve only scored 20 pts in first 15 minutes of 2H, as Blazers build 86-77 lead – 9:57 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Nobody does it like Nas 🔥

#RipCity

#RipCity | @Nassir Little pic.twitter.com/BhF2Yz0d9y – 9:57 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Blazers trying to give the Pels the ball and they won’t take it. New Orleans down bad. – 9:55 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Larry Nance Jr. and Drew Eubanks were jostling for position during that jump ball, leading to ref having to step in and chat. Definitely fired up the home crowd – 9:54 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

MOVE.

OR BE MOVED.

+1 for Zion 💪 pic.twitter.com/dGFXwAAfhq – 9:53 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram points and shot attempts by quarter tonight:

1st: 10 points (6 field goal attempts)

2nd: 2 points (2 field goal attempts)

3rd: 0 points (2 field goal attempts)

4th: ? – 9:53 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

It’s a final: Wizards 113, Mavs 105. Spencer had 33 pts and 6 assists, Luka had 22-9-6, Dwight had 14-7, and Tim scored 16 pts. Mavs are 6-5 and will host Portland on Saturday. – 9:52 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Watching Portland you can see why they are having success. Chauncey has those guys defending on every possession – 9:51 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

The Pelicans halfcourt offense is in the mudddddd. I thought Porltand’s zone was a little shaky in the first five minutes but they’ve been awesome since then and New Orleans can’t get anything against a set defense. – 9:50 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 3rd quarter: Blazers 78, Pelicans 74

Murphy 16 pts, 3 blks

McCollum 13 pts, 5 rebs, 6 assts

Ingram 12 pts

Williamson 12 pts (5-6 FG)

Pels score 17 in the quarter after some awful execution on offense. Maybe get Zion a touch or two? – 9:48 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

The Pelicans turned it over 9 times in the third quarter and that led to 10 points for Portland.

Blazers up 78-74 going into the fourth. – 9:48 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

4th quarter OTW

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/QlgLihX9Sr – 9:48 PM

4th quarter here we come

4th quarter here we come pic.twitter.com/l1K20xVc8c – 9:48 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

One quarter to go and the Blazers lead 78-74 at the Pelicans. Simons, scoreless in the 1st, now has 23 points. The Blazers have a shot to hold this high-powered Pelicans’ offense to under 100 points. Impressive. – 9:48 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Something continues to look off about New Orleans’ offense. Zion has 6 shots after three quarters. Need to figure out more ways to let him create in space. – 9:47 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 78, Pelican 74: end of third quarter. 23 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals for @Jerami Grant. 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists fore @Josh Hart.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

It’s the end of the 3rd quarter and Zion Williamson has attempted 6 shots – 9:45 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

It’s Trey Murphy’s world, apparently.

Saves the ball from going out of bounds for an OREB and then hits a 3-pointer from 27 feet. – 9:44 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

what a dime from Z.

TMIII with the triple pic.twitter.com/cvz0zM6OEs – 9:44 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Zion Williamson is 5/6 FG.

Pels trail 74-71, 1:413Q

😐 – 9:44 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Sure looked like Trey Murphy turned and said something to Portland’s bench after knocking down that triple. Swear it might have been Dame. – 9:42 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Don’t think McCollum’s left foot came off the ground. But Laruen Holtkamp saw it differently, calling a travel. She’s on a roll lol – 9:41 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Pelicans are up to 7 turnovers in the 3rd quarter. And most of them have been of them have been pretty ugly – 9:40 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Drew Eubanks doing fun things

#RipCity

#RipCity | @Drew Eubanks pic.twitter.com/3WfihsX2LH – 9:40 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

3J 🎯

up to 13p/5r/7a tonight pic.twitter.com/FhcTXinr83 – 9:37 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Deadeye

#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/QrS8IJhpCL – 9:35 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans challenge a blocking foul on Herb after Grant spun blindly and ran Herb over. Kind of stunned that was a block; that’s a charge about 95 percent of the time in NBA – 9:35 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Terrible call. JUST terrible.

Herb Jones was in perfect position for the charge but ruled a blocking foul.

Every single game we’re getting reminded of the fact that referees are NOT respecting Herb. Even on obvious calls. SMH – 9:34 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

They’re going to review that last foul call against Herb Jones. Anybody’s guess. – 9:34 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

All of @Anfernee Simons‘s points have come from three or the free throw line – 9:33 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Blazers figured to need big games from Simons and Grant (with Lillard a DNP). Grant was big in 1H and now Simons is heating up from deep. They are a combined 7/16 on three-pointers and have 35 of team’s 66 pts – 9:29 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Painful third quarter so far. Ball simply slipped out of Ingram’s hands for an over-and-back violation. A pass bounced off Zion’s face for another turnover. And now BI runs over a Portland player for a charge. – 9:28 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

I admit defeat to @Michael Pina on Anfernee Simons – 9:27 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Something bout Ant in the 3rd quarter!! 🔥

#RipCity

#RipCity – 9:26 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Is it reaaaaally a Blazers game without a @Drew Eubanks dunk?

#RipCity

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/mrJgw8mrhv – 9:25 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

If @Anfernee Simons could have finished that… – 9:20 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

3️⃣ blocks in the first half for TMIII

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Halfway through this one

#RipCity

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/k1cL6qpyxT – 9:06 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Pelicans 57, Blazers 51 at the half. Simons now up to 10 points on 2-of-9 shooting. Grant leading team with 15 points and 7 rebounds. Zion and Ingram each have 12. Only 4 turnovers for Portland. 9 ORebs for 11 second-chance points for the Blazers. – 9:06 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Trey Murphy had 3 blocks in the first half. That’s a new career-high for him in a single game. – 9:06 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Not 'round here partner

#RipCity

#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/KqA2jbTZ8d – 9:05 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of 1st half: Pelicans 57, Blazers 51

Ingram 12 pts

Williamson 12 pts (5-5 FG)

McCollum 8 pts, 4 rebs, 6 assts

Murphy 8 pts, 3 blks

Pretty solid half from the Pels on both ends. They can do a better job of attacking POR’s zone & grabbing long rebounds.But pretty good overall – 9:04 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Pelicans 57, Blazers 51

– BI: 12p, 3r

– Zion: 12p, 5/5 FG, 3 fouls

– CJ: 8p, 6a, 4r

– Trey: 8p, hit 3 FTs after being fouled with 0.2 left in 2Q

Pels: 48.8 FG%, 6/13 3P, 11/14 FT

Blazers: 36.7 FG%, 6/20 3P, 9/11 FT

– Hart: 11p, 6r – 9:04 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Halftime in SKC & we're up 6

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Pelicans 57, Blazers 51: halftime. 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block/steal for @Jerami Grant. 11 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist/steal for @Josh Hart. 10 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons.

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Josh Hart normally scores when he’s got a head of steam in the open floor.

But not against Herb Jones.

Pelicans taking a 57-51 lead into halftime. Ingram and Zion leading the way with 12 points each. 9 offensive rebounds for Portland keeping them within striking distance. – 9:04 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Three blocks in the first half for Trey Murphy. – 9:02 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Float game tough

#RipCity | @Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/Fz3mwTTLDz – 9:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

corner Trey for Trey

📺 @BallySportsNO

📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/yKCP94EUkJ – 8:59 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Najthree Marshall

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Okay, @Nassir Little 😤

#RipCity

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/rzhVGh1L0u – 8:51 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Drew Eubanks isn’t really going to be able to do much with Zion. – 8:46 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Pelicans up 14-4 in the second quarter and 41-31 overall. Blazers now shooting 35.3% for the game compared to 55.6% for the Pelicans. Simons is scoreless on five shot. – 8:44 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Three's a crowd 👌

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Zion draw about 3.5 defenders, kicks it out to the top, defense scrambles to cover, another pass to an open Naji for a 3. Zion’s court gravity will create open looks for everyone – 8:43 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

A 12-0 run gives the Pelicans a 41-31 lead with 7:36 to play in the first half. Blazers sitting on four points so far in the second quarter. – 8:43 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

the dish from Larry

the dish from Z

Jose for 3 🤌 pic.twitter.com/DSxR4UYgAK – 8:40 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

CJ McCollum is taking a page from Jose Alvarado’s playbook a couple times tonight, stealing the ball from a Trail Blazer who did not see him lurking – 8:39 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Portland radio pointed out that Brandon Ingram’s career stats vs. Blazers are unusually low (41% from field, worst vs. any West team), but he looks intent on changing that so far. Ingram 10 pts on 4/6 FGs in 1Q – 8:36 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

All even after 1

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/TYwzqkMLmx – 8:36 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

It’s the end of the first quarter and the Pelicans have already made as many threes as they did last game. – 8:35 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans and Blazers are tied at 27 after 1.

Blazers have 8 offensive rebounds and 9 second chance points.

Pelicans don’t have an offensive rebound yet (and thus no second chance points). – 8:35 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 27, Blazers 27

Ingram 10 pts (4-6 FG)

Valanciunas 5 pts, 3 rebs

McCollum 4 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts

Offensive rebounds

POR: 8

NOP: 0 – 8:35 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Blazers showing well so far at NO playing without Lillard, Nurkic and Sharpe. Tied 27-27 end of first. Jerami Grant has 11 points. Ingram has 10 for the Pelicans.

The Blazers have committed just two turnovers. Huge. #RipCity – 8:35 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

What a quarter…

@TaxAct pic.twitter.com/PCC2kfMuMs – 8:35 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 27, Pelicans 27: end of first quarter. 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 7 points, 5 rebounds for @Josh Hart. POR shooting 37 percent, NOP 57 percent.

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Everyone’s trying to back down Jose Alvarado in the post when matched up against him, but no one’s had success. – 8:33 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

BASELINE B.I. WITH THE FLUSH 💥

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Rise up and knock down

@Drew Eubanks x @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/QmEX4WTead – 8:29 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Long offensive rebounds for the Pelicans opponent leading to 2nd chance points – 8:27 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Could be another Jerami Grant Game happening. – 8:24 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Jerami is cookin’ 👀

#RipCity – 8:24 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Quick work for @Josh Hart in NOLA

#RipCity

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/AzGVLsFhib – 8:20 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

The Pelicans’ backboard was still swaying from Zion’s dunk when they were heading back that direction in transition – 8:18 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Ingram threw it to JV, who was rolling. JV lobed it to Zion for the dunk. Starters have gotten the Pels off to a good start for the first time in a while. – 8:17 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Think that’s the first time we’ve had a JV-to-Zion lob – 8:17 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

JV doing it again! Giving Zion the lobs he wants – 8:16 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

B.I. starts the party off from downtown

📺 @BallySportsNO

📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/Vr0ftgokY3 – 8:15 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jonas is feeling it to start tonight. Great outlet pass to Zion – 8:15 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Hart gets the Blazers on the board with a second-chance layup – 8:13 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Pels-Blazers: a battle between the two best local broadcast crews in the league – 8:12 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram splashes a 3-pointer in Josh Hart’s face for the game’s first score. – 8:12 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Hey y’all 👋

@Verizon pic.twitter.com/E7n5wwdjCT – 7:47 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

happy to be back in the @SmoothieKingCtr 😌

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

The @Larry Nance Jr game-worn jersey auction is now live for tonight’s game!

Tonight’s auction benefits Harriet Tubman Charter School- Blue Campus 👏

Bid here: https://t.co/xrVtpWCPIT pic.twitter.com/v5S67d90Wx – 7:43 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Hello Blazers fans: I’m on Instagram as aaronjfentress. I’ll be posting photos and videos of Blazers 🏀 there all season long as well as documenting the occasional travel mishap. 😳.

Below: Jerami Grant shooting while Lillard looks on. #RipCity https://t.co/iH6D0hBgX4 pic.twitter.com/vl65rx5PgO – 7:39 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:39 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Good news: Jerami Grant is in tonight at NO.

Bad news: Shaedon Sharpe and Jusuf Nurkic are out.

Damian Lillard had already been ruled out.

#RipCity – 7:33 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers announce jerami grant and justise winslow are available tonight in New Orleans – 7:32 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers starters: @Anfernee Simons, @Josh Hart, @Justise Winslow, @Jerami Grant and @Drew Eubanks (which I assume means @Jusuf Nurkic is out) – 7:31 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers say Nurkic out, Grant in for tonight. – 7:31 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🏀 #RipCity vs. @New Orleans Pelicans

⌚️ 5:00PM PT

📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW

📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/l6IiAgqL8P – 7:24 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Larry Nance Jr. (left knee hyperextension) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game v. Portland. – 7:05 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans say Larry Nance is available for tonight’s game. – 7:05 PM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

Larry Nance Jr. (left knee hyperextension) is available for tonight’s game vs. Portland. – 7:04 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Who's fit would you rock? 🤔

#RipCity

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/FL0ieTUlsB – 7:00 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Jusuf Nurkic pregame at Pelicans. Will he play? 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/clh33H68o9 – 6:50 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

some old friends catching up 🥹

@CJ McCollum x @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/tG0ovrog5M – 6:49 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Damian Lillard (seated) and CJ McCollum chatting pregame. pic.twitter.com/2K1QE4jmql – 6:45 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups talks about Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant prior to Blazers at Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/9OPUPd5tXb – 6:45 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Part II of Trail Blazers mailbag looks at the question of keeping Josh Hart … and more. theathletic.com/3812152/2022/1… – 6:28 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Damian Lillard is not pleased about not playing tonight, Chauncey Billups is saying. Moments ago,

Lillard walked past me in the tunnel and frowned.

Then his face shifted into something like this: pic.twitter.com/8fIGdguuVq – 6:23 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Larry Nance Jr. is a game-time decision but Willie Green said he thinks there’s a good chance he plays. – 6:20 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Willie Green says Larry Nance Jr is questionable and will give a go during warm-ups. Says he’s optimistic he’ll be able to play – 6:20 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

The Pelicans, @RedBull, and @1985Poet teamed up to take down and replace old backboards throughout the city as part of their #NOLAHasWings campaign!

Local artists painted the backboards, which are now on display in the Smoothie King Center near sections 113 and 114 🎨 pic.twitter.com/OaTNLJQ98x – 6:18 PM

Austin Burton @Amaar_206

NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Blazers at Pelicans

Portland has quietly gone 8-3, tied for second in the West, with Dame Lillard in and out of the lineup. New Orleans hasn’t had their biggest stars available all the time either, but Ingram and Zion are slated to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/Cwc6ZsKQzM – 6:17 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

LIVE: Willie Green speaks to the media

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:16 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

back at home 🏡

#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/zeSEflR3O5 – 6:06 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“I can’t explain the amount of control that this young man has”

🏀 @adaniels33 is running out of adjectives to describe Zion Williamson #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/har0gNixKJ – 5:57 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Remember to use #PelicansGameday for your posts from tonight's game!📸

#Pelicans

#Pelicans | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/3E1ACXPT23 – 5:50 PM

Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22

Tonight’s NOLA public school were benefiting is Harriet Tubman Charter!

Stay tuned for the link and how to bid on tonight’s GAMEWORN white jersey 👀 pic.twitter.com/hKpCsD1VrC – 5:43 PM

Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo

Victor Wembanyama feels like he is ready to physically match up against Zion, Embiid & Jokic.

“I play against probably the best competition than any other player of my age on the planet. I know I’m ready.”

Full story on Wembanyama’s response to Shaq: basketnews.com/news-180692-vi… – 5:36 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Kira Lewis finished off 2nd scrimmage by connecting on his last four 3-point attempts — one banker that drew jeers — and had few more blow-bys.

Side note: cool to see Herb Jones and Trey Murphy taking it all in from the bench — another example of how much they breathe basketball – 5:29 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

NBA’s L2M for Bulls-Pelicans says Brandon Ingram and Goran Dragic each got away with a travel and Ingram committed offensive foul on Caruso with 1:38 left (which I remember Caruso calling for.).

The no-call on DeRozan drive late was correct. – 5:25 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Watching Kira Lewis in a 5-on-5 scrimmage before tonight’s game right now and looks as fast as ever. Even got around Dyson Daniels off the dribble rather easily — super afterburners — a few times and was able to get all the way to the rim at least on a half a dozen possessions. – 5:16 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Caption this ✍️

#Saints | @surface pic.twitter.com/DSLJJpmL7r – 5:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Here’s the 2023 LAL cap space situation for this July:

I project them at $31.9M with LBJ, AD, Christie & 1st (after NOP swap).

Wipe away Christie & 1st w/ no salary coming back that goes up to $35.5M.

That’s only enough for a 25% max ($33.5M).

30% max = $40.2M

35% = $46.9M – 5:01 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Top 100 players in Trade Value Rankings

5: Atlanta, Boston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Toronto

4: Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Golden State, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Sacramento

3: Denver, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New York, Washington – 5:00 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

What gif describes how you’re feeling about the Pelicans game tonight? – 4:35 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

The 8-3 Trail Blazers are averaging 17.2 turnovers per game. That’s tied for the most in the NBA …

With … the 2-10 Houston Rockets.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Z17QsGLb4i – 4:31 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson clutch for the Pelicans

🏀 How to use Zion more effectively on offense

🏀 Changes Willie Green needs to make to the rotation

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/M8nMs13M4C – 3:31 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most PPG by a team this season:

118.8 — Jazz

118.7 — Celtics

118.2 — Pelicans

117.3 — Warriors

Who has the best offense in the NBA? pic.twitter.com/XXf1jXVhYf – 3:04 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

FWIW: After tonight, Portland’s next back-to-backs aren’t until Nov 29-30 and Dec 3-4. So even if the plan in the short term is to hold Dame out on back-to-backs it won’t affect more than a couple of games. – 2:55 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

#GAMEDAY in NOLA

#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/j5adIDbfym – 2:50 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Not surprised they’re holding Dame out tonight on the second half of a back-to-back. They’ve been ultra-cautious with the calf injury from jump (he could have played vs. Memphis if they really wanted to) and they’ve already got a 3-3 split of the road trip at worst. – 2:40 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

No Damian Lillard tonight (calf injury management) the Blazers say. So scratch that Dame-CJ reunion thing. – 2:32 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers say Damian Lillard is out tonight with “right calf injury management.” Nurkic and Grant are questionable. – 2:32 PM

Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR

INJURY REPORT 11/10 @Portland Trail Blazers @ NOP:

OUT

Lillard (R Calf Injury Management)

Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning)

Sarr (R Wrist Sprain)

QUESTIONABLE

Grant (L Ankle Sprain)

Nurkic (R Adductor Soreness)

PROBABLE

Sharpe (R Finger Sprain)

Winslow (R Ankle Sprain) – 2:31 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Pelicans have Larry Nance Jr. listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs Portland pic.twitter.com/g7X9vUgbtd – 2:08 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Larry Nance Jr. listed as questionable by #Pelicans on Thursday’s injury report for 7 p.m. home game vs. Trail Blazers. @MorrisBartLLC https://t.co/PGULDh02EI pic.twitter.com/mMHlrYMQkS – 2:03 PM