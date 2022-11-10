Read full article on original website
News 8 partners with CT Foodshare for the Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive is coming up on November 19th! News 8 has once again partnered with CT Foodshare to bring thousands of meals to those in need. “Our goal for this Thanksgiving is to collect and distribute more than 50,000 Thanksgiving meals,” explains...
This Week in Connecticut: West Hartford native discusses being his own boss
(WTNH) – So many people would love to be their own boss. It’s not always easy, but freedom can bring lots of joy and money. Entrepreneurs are behind so many small businesses. A West Hartford native who created his own company credits his mom and dad for his...
Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
Capitol Report: Beardsley Zoo elects new animal mayor
(WTNH) – The votes have been counted and there will be no run-off. Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo has elected a new zoo mayor. Rhubarb the two-toed sloth won the five-animal race. Previous mayor Harry the Guinea Hog is promising a smooth transition of power. Rhubarb is known for seeing...
Openings, closings on Veterans Day
Friday is Veterans Day. All local, state and federal offices and courts are closed, as is the Department of Motor Vehicles. There will be ceremonies in many cities and towns.
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 10, 2022
Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook reports that the solid fall fishing has continued this week. There have been daily blitzes fueled by peanut bunker and silversides, and most of these blitzes end up being tremendous in size and action. Blitzes can be found just about anywhere throughout the sound, but the river and creek mouths on the ebb tide tends to set up the best action. The blitzes consist of mainly schoolie to slot-sized bass, but there are still some plenty of larger fish in the mix. There are also still a few albies showing up in the area, but they haven’t been getting too much angler attention this week. Tautog reports have still been very good for most anglers that are still getting out there. You generally need to weed through loads of short fish, but anglers are still reporting plenty of keeper fish.
VIDEO: Crews in Hartford preparing for downed trees
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi is tracking Nicole as the storm continues to move north.
Pilgrim Furniture & Mattress City: Your Dream Décor – Customized or Ready to Go
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – When designing your dream home, what comes to mind? A dining room table big enough to host the whole family, a couch cozy enough for movie nights with friends, whatever you want your space to look like, Pilgrim Furniture City can help. CT Style...
In Your Neighborhood: Ashley Baylor visits Bear Path Elementary School
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On a sunny Thursday afternoon, News 8 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor met with third graders at Bear Path Elementary School in Hamden. They had just finished studying the weather, so they enjoyed talking about snow, storms, tornadoes, and how meteorologists predict them. Watch previous In Your...
Gargano Family Dentistry: The Benefits of Performing Laser-Assisted Procedures
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Laser Assisted Dentistry can be a precise and effective way to perform many dental procedures, and can often minimize pain and recovery time for patients. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Dr. Ted Gargano from Gargano Family Dentistry, to...
CT Lottery: $45,000 Keno ticket sold in May set to expire Sunday
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A $45,000 Keno ticket will expire Sunday if the winner does not claim it soon. According to the Connecticut Lottery, this ticket was sold back in May at the Getty Mart on Hamilton Ave in Waterbury. The winning numbers are 696205 with a 7 of 7...
New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
Bridgeport community center deterring recidivism, promoting better lives
HomeBridge Ventures in Bridgeport believes in healing, hiring and hope. Its grand opening is coming up on Wednesday, but the work has already begun.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
New Haven homeless services scramble for resources as winter looms
As winter approaches, many of New Haven’s homeless service providers are concerned that the city is unprepared. During the COVID-19 pandemic, federal funding enabled the city to house residents in nearby hotels. Now, the city is back to relying on congregate shelters — but continued COVID-19 restrictions and limited resources have reduced the total number of beds available. Homelessness rates, meanwhile, have risen due to COVID-induced job losses, inflation and a lack of affordable housing.
Money Wisdom: My Retirement Lifestyle
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes. “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner. Here’s what this interview covers:
Four adults, nine children displaced in New Haven fire, officials say
NEW HAVEN — Thirteen people, including children, were displaced as a result of a fire Friday evening, according to New Haven fire officials. New Haven fire personnel responded to a home in the 300 block of Bassett St. around 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Justin McCarthy, assistant fire chief for the New Haven Fire Department. The occupants of the home managed to escape before fire personnel arrived on scene, McCarthy said.
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Christian “Opus” Lawrence: Father, Author & Heavy Metal Musican
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – November is Epilepsy awareness month, and one local musician has dedicated his new book, titled ‘Break When I’m Dead’, to his son who has the disease. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Christian “Opus” Lawrence, who...
