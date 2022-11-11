Read full article on original website
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
In Heated Arizona Governor's Race, Calls Grow for Democrat to Recuse Herself as Elections Chief
As election officials across the country brace for candidates to contest the election results in possibly unprecedented numbers, the most explosive challenge could unfold in Arizona, where Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake is preparing for a fight. The former local news anchor—who’s cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s Arizona...
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
natureworldnews.com
Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time
The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
We just learned the limits of marijuana legalization in the US
Like the red wave, the green wave of marijuana legalization turned out to be far from a tsunami.
Election denier Kari Lake to hold ‘emergency’ press conference as she makes final push for Arizona governorship
Election denier Kari Lake is scheduled to hold an “emergency” press conference as she makes a final push for the Arizona governorship. In a “media advisory”, the Lake campaign said that the press briefing would start at 3.30pm local time – 6.30pm ET – at the headquarters in Pheonix, Arizona, with doors opening at 3pm.
Here’s how Lauren Boebert’s hometown feels about her expected landslide win slipping away
A new tenant was cleaning out the space that formerly housed Lauren Boebert’s restaurant on Wednesday – the infamous Shooters sign gone – as the congresswoman continued to trail her Democratic challenger nearly 20 hours after polls closed in Colorado.The shell of the gun-themed eatery on Rifle’s main street - after the landlord decided not to renew its lease over the summer - was a fitting parallel to the career of Shooters’ former owner. Boebert had been projected to easily beat Adam Frisch, the former Aspen City Council member running against her, but he maintained a lead throughout Wednesday, the...
Arizona election results not expected until next week as trailing Kari Lake ‘100% confident’ in governor win
Election officials are continuing to tally up thousands of ballots in Arizona before unofficial results in key races can be determined.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has a slight lead against Republican former news anchor Kari Lake in the race for governor, but there are roughly 622,455 ballots left to be counted.The majority of those, about 400,000 ballots, are in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county that includes Phoenix.Of those ballots, about 290,000 were dropped off at vote centers on Election Day, according to the county’s Board of Supervisors chair Bill Gates. Those ballots must first be processed before they...
Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) indicated that she will sue officials in one county if they choose to count ballots by hand, a process that’s “time intensive and prone to human error.”. “Any election director in Arizona—the official responsible for overseeing tabulation of ballots—can attest that...
Laxalt says ‘victory window’ has narrowed in Nevada Senate race as count continues
Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate for Senate in Nevada, said on Saturday that his “victory window” has narrowed as recent ballot releases have continued to break in favor of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D). Laxalt is leading by just over 850 votes as of Saturday morning, after...
Kari Lake ridiculed after pretending Arizona opponent broke into her office wearing a chicken suit
Right-wing RepublicanKari Lake accused her Democrat opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit during a bizarre press conference.The pro-Trump former TV anchor unveiled a picture of someone in the chicken suit, which she claimed was Democrat candidate for governor Katie Hobbs, before later admitting it was a joke.The stunt came as police in Phoenix arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a break-in at the campaign headquarters of Ms Hobbs earlier this week.Daniel Mota Dos Reis was booked into Maricopa County Jail on 27 October on one count of third-degree burglary following a break-in...
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas
Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
Trump's beloved Boeing 757 private jet is finally flying again after a year of maintenance work and a new paint job
Donald Trump has recommissioned his prized Boeing 757 private plane as he hints at a 2024 presidential run. According to aircraft tracking website ADS-B Exchange, the jet flew from Louisiana to Florida on Wednesday. The plane was taken out of storage in 2021 and flown to Louisiana for maintenance work...
Boebert trails by 64 votes in razor-tight Colorado race
Editor’s note: As of Thursday afternoon, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) had edged ahead of Democrat Adam Frisch by about 400 votes. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 64 ballots with 98 percent of votes counted, according to figures from the Associated Press.
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key Arizona races
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, contests that could determine control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state. The races remained too early to call...
Newsom rejects every California city's homelessness plan in stinging rebuke
Oakland's mayor says she was "perplexed" by the decision.
