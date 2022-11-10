Read full article on original website
Related
Flying Magazine
We Fly: Daher TBM 960
The Daher 960 TBM takes a solid step in an eco-direction and in a bit more automation than its predecessor the TBM 940. [Credit: Jim Barrett]. Editor’s Note: This article is part of a three-part series on the Daher TBM 960. Read more about the manufacturing process behind Daher’s flagship TBM series, as well as a first-hand account by Editor-in-Chief Julie Boatman of a TBM 940 ferry flight across the North Atlantic.
Daily Beast
Two Planes Collide as Spectators Watch in Horror at Dallas Airshow
Two planes crashed into each other mid-air Saturday during a Dallas air show that was packed with families marking Veterans Day weekend, with both planes plummeting to the ground in a fiery explosion, video footage shows. Six people who were aboard the planes are feared to have died, ABC reported.
BBC
Dallas air show crash: Two World War Two planes collide in mid-air
Two vintage World War Two-era planes have collided and crashed at an air show in the US state of Texas, killing at least two. Footage shows the aircraft striking each other at a low altitude, breaking one of the aircraft in half. A fireball can be seen as it hits the ground.
11 New Warships That Will Join the US Navy Fleet
The USS Gerald R Ford, the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier of the U.S. Navy – and the world’s biggest warship – made its first port of call on Oct. 28 at Halifax, Canada, after its first deployment from Norfolk, Virginia, earlier that month. The highly advanced 1,092-foot-long behemoth, weighing 97,000 tons when fully […]
Camouflaged Aggressor F-16s Are Intercepting Russian Bombers In Alaska
USAFAggressor F-16s with distinctive camouflage schemes and Russian-style bort numbers are filling in for F-22s on NORAD-tasked scrambles.
MilitaryTimes
US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base
Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
MilitaryTimes
The Navy let Cher perform on ship in ‘89. It’s regretted it ever since
The USS Missouri has borne witness to some of modern military history’s most monumental events, but its role in one affair involving Cher gyrating in a fishnet G-string left the Navy blushing over the “Mighty Mo.”. In 1945, after the mammoth 45,000-ton battleship helped defeat the Axis powers...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Eight Abandoned Military Bases That Have Been Abandoned for Decades
At their construction, military bases are intended to be some of the most utilized structures. However, when conflicts come to a close and as technologies improve, many are left empty, with only memories reminding people of their former purpose and glory. The following is a list of eight abandoned military bases that were once integral to combat success.
defensenews.com
Coming soon: The official rollout of the secretive B-21
WASHINGTON — Mark your calendar. The U.S. Air Force’s next stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be revealed to the public in California on Dec. 2. Northrop Grumman, the company building the B-21, announced the date in a tweet Thursday. The rollout will take place at Northrop Grumman’s...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Most Powerful Warships Ever Operated By the US Navy
USS Independence (LCS-2) The USS Independence (LCS-2) was the sixth to feature the name and was commissioned on January 16, 2010. She was the lead in her class of littoral combat ships, smaller vessels designed to operate near shorelines. In fact, Independence was instrumental in the development of future littoral combat ships – she was frequently used to test designs and train crews.
Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet
Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
Flying Magazine
Northrop Tacit Blue: Ugly Duckling of Stealth Aircraft
The ugly duckling of stealth aircraft, the Tacit Blue presented intriguing proportions from any angle. [Courtesy: USAF]. November 1988 was an eventful month in the world of aviation. Within a two-week period, both the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk and the Northrop B-2 Spirit were first unveiled to the public. This popularized the term “stealth” in the context of aviation, and it became known as a shadowy, top-secret technology that was able to render aircraft virtually invisible to radar.
6 killed in collision between World War II airplanes at Dallas air show
Two World War II-era airplanes collided while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, crashing into the ground and erupting into a ball of flames that left onlookers shocked and dismayed. Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Commemorative Air Force said, and all six were killed, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the...
Norwegian Cruise Line gangway collapses, injuring many
Multiple passengers on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in Panama City, Panama, were injured this week when a gangway collapsed, according to a statement provided to the press.
Famous Actors Who Served in the US Military
Folks from all walks of life join the military. Even some of the biggest actors of all time have spent time in the armed forces, and you might be surprised at who some of them were. There’s no shortage of reasons why people enlist. Some join out of a simple desire to serve their country. […]
Navy Times
Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment
The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
F-35 crashes, explodes on runway in Utah, pilot safely ejects
An Air Force F-35 jet crashed and exploded on a Utah runway following the safe ejection of the pilot.
U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies
The U.S. Navy showcased its most advanced aircraft carrier to date, the USS Gerald R. Ford, during the Silent Wolverine exercise with six NATO allies this week.
See the Amazing Lost Relics Uncovered by Drought as Water Levels Receded
From a sunken WWII-era landing craft in Nevada to a medieval horse bridge in England, here are sites that silently witnessed and documented historic climate change.
airlive.net
INCIDENT The fuselage of a Link Air SAAB 340 was penetrated by a propeller strap in Canberra
On 10th November, a Link Airways SAAB 340 turboprop was penetrated by a ratchet strap during departure from Canberra. The turboprop with registration VH-VEQ was operating flight VA-633, on behalf of Virgin Australia from Canberra to Sydney in Australia. The aircraft was departing Canberra when a strap, which was later confirmed to be a ratchet strap attached to a propeller penetrated the fuselage of the aircraft.
Comments / 0