Columbus County, NC

NC Sheriff Wins Election Two Weeks After Resigning From Same Position Following Leak Of Racist Comments Toward Officers

By Haley Gunn
 3 days ago
A North Carolina sheriff won his election for the position he was forced to resign from just weeks before. The sheriff resigned from his duties after a 2019 audio recording was leaked that captured him making racist comments toward Black deputies, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Two weeks before his election, the Columbus District Attorney's Office demanded that republican Sheriff Jody Greene resign after a 2019 phone call was released that captured him referring to Black deputies as "b-------," in addition to other racist comments.

Greene has resumed his former position after winning the November midterm election .

Greene defeated democratic candidate Jason Soles for the position of Columbus County sheriff. Greene collected 54% of the county's votes to secure his former post.

He was captured on an audio recording making disturbing racist comments toward Black cops — during which he alluded to planning to fire the officers who threatened to undermine his authority, according to a petition filed with the county court.

"Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake!" Greene was quoted from the phone call which was filed in the petition.

The racist comments sparked outrage among NAACP officials, who called Greene's remarks "divisive" and "horrifying," as well as county officials.

Greene's comments forced an investigation into his position as sheriff. The investigation focused on determining whether or not Greene was fit for office following the allegations of misconduct and obstruction of justice.

With the events unfolding weeks before the November election, District Attorney Jon David wrote a new petition to file should Greene win reelection.

In the amended position, that was filed in October, David alleged several individuals approached his office with concerns about Greene and his agents using "intimidation" and "abusing" their position of authority.

David also cited a sexual relationship in his filing that allegedly occurred between Greene and one of his deputies.

While the alleged relationship lasted only a few months, David claimed it "interfered with the necessary and proper administration" of Greene's office.

The NAACP state and local chapters joined David in filing complaints against Greene and sent two letters to the U.S. Department of Justice, asking for intervention in the upcoming election regarding the sheriff seeking reelection for his ousted position.

Despite the request, Greene won his election. Greene did not issue a statement on the win but made a Facebook post, that simply stated, "Thank you all!!!!!"

Comments / 8

Steven Campfield
3d ago

good I hope it hurts, your greatest achievement was your downfall and you'll never have power like that again. imagine if he treated other officers like that can imagine how he treated (what he would call) criminals? I bet he treated everyone that is black like that which is crazy it took how ever long it did to put a stop to this fool. if there was any "self-defense" cases and your a family I'd get it reopened and make sure it wasn't a murder case that the dept mislabeled it intentionally

Reply(4)
5
Dtigeress
2d ago

It just stated in this article that he plans on taking the position after winning the election. That's total BS! He shouldn't be allowed to ever be in any position such as that, ever again!

Reply
2
