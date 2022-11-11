Read full article on original website
New York judge appoints retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Organization
A New York judge appointed retired Judge Barbara Jones to serve as monitor over the Trump Organization after both the New York attorney general’s office and former President Donald Trump nominated her for the position. Judge Arthur Engoron said he spoke with Jones, who has served as special monitors...
Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will not face criminal charges over his interactions with Ukrainian figures in the runup to the 2020 presidential election
Biden and Xi meet during G20 summit in Bali
New York Times: Amazon plans to lay off thousands of employees
Amazon is planning to lay off some 10,000 employees in corporate and technology jobs, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter. The job cuts could start as early as this week, and will likely include staff working on Amazon devices (such as...
Airlines forced to pay more than $600 million in refunds to passengers amid pandemic woes
Airlines have paid more than $600 million in refunds to hundreds of thousands of passengers for canceled or changed flights since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Transportation announced Monday. At the same time, federal regulators are cracking down on a half-dozen airlines they say skirted rules,...
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors...
New records reveal foreign government spending at Trump’s Washington hotel
The governments of six foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, spent more than $700,000 at then-President Donald Trump’s Washington, DC, hotel over the first two years of his presidency, according to newly released accounting documents. The new documents offer concrete evidence of the rare...
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called the House
Neither party has reached the necessary threshold to win control in the House heading into Sunday. That’s why The Associated Press hasn’t yet called control of the chamber some five days after polls opened. Democrats kept the Senate with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in Nevada. Republicans are inching closer to seizing the House but aren’t there yet. California has a dozen races remain to be called and millions of votes left to count. The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and declares winners when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap.
FTX bankruptcy also endangers founder’s philanthropic gifts
NEW YORK (AP) — The rapid collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX into bankruptcy last week has also shaken the world of philanthropy, due to the donations and influence of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the “effective altruism” movement. The FTX Foundation and other related nonprofits says it has donated $190 million to numerous causes. Earlier this year, the foundation’s Future Fund announced plans to donate an additional $100 million, with hopes of donating up to $1 billion in 2022. Because of the bankruptcy, that won’t be happening now. And donations to numerous nonprofits, even those, like the investigative journalism nonprofit ProPublica, that have already received some of their money, are now in doubt.
New York Times: Trump sought tax investigations of political foes
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told his onetime White House chief of staff, John Kelly, that he wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his political foes, Kelly told The New York Times. Among the people Trump wanted to “get the I.R.S. on” were former FBI Director James Comey and...
Moderna says updated booster generated ‘significantly higher’ neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated “significantly higher” neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna’s original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
Canada police charge Hydro-Québec employee with China spying
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police have charged a Hydro-Québec employee on Monday with espionage for allegedly sending trade secrets to China. Yuesheng Wang will appear in court in Longueuil, Quebec, Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say its national security enforcement team began an investigation in August after receiving a complaint from Hydro-Québec’s corporate security branch. RCMP Inspector David Beaudoin says it is alleged that while employed with Hydro-Québec, Wang used his position to conduct research for a Chinese university and other Chinese research centers.
Fed Vice Chair Brainard is ‘reassured’ by inflation report
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said she was encouraged by last week’s U.S. inflation report, which pointed to slower price increases, and said the Fed would likely soon reduce the size of its interest rate hikes. Brainard’s comments, during a discussion at Bloomberg, were more positive toward the inflation report than were those of several of her Fed colleagues last week. Some central bank officials have sought to temper the stock market’s ebullient response to last week’s better-than-expected inflation report, which suggested that the rampant price spikes of the past 18 months were slowing.
Trump tells Mar-a-Lago special master that he got to decide which White House documents were his to keep
Former President Donald Trump argued in a newly public court filing that a president gets to decide whether records from his White House are personal documents — and that he had decided that all the records he took to Mar-a-Lago were in fact his personal property. The argument is...
Auschwitz hero’s son seeks millions for dad’s 1948 execution
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The son of World War II Auschwitz death camp hero Witold Pilecki is seeking millions in compensation from the Polish government for his father’s post-war arrest and 1948 execution by the country’s communist authorities of the time. The case opened Thursday before a...
US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has determined that Iranian threats against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his former top aides remain credible and persist. The State Department notified Congress last week that both Pompeo and Brian Hook, who served as special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, were still both subject to a “serious and credible threat from a foreign power” stemming from their government work. The determinations were signed by Deputy Secretary of State for Management Brian McKeon on Nov. 8 and sent to Congress on Nov. 9, according to the notifications obtained by The Associated Press. The AP reported in March that the State Department was paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to Pompeo and Hook.
Moroccan citizen arrested in Germany on spying allegations
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office says a Moroccan citizen has been arrested in the western Cologne area in for possible spying and that his premises have been searched. They said Monday that the man, only identified as Mohamed A. in line with German privacy rules, “is strongly suspected of having worked for a Moroccan intelligence service since mid-April 2021 at the latest. The suspect allegedly spied on supporters of HIRAK, a large Moroccan protest movement, who were living in Germany. The statement said the defendant demanded money for his services and he transmitted information on one person.
Estonia changes tack, won’t side against Israel in UN votes
HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s foreign minister says the Baltic country has changed its policy toward Israel and will no longer vote for U.N. resolutions condemning Tel Aviv’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories including the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Instead, the European country is looking from now on to align its U.N. voting position in such matters with Washington, its closest security policy ally. According to a report Monday by the Estonian public broadcaster ERR, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said Estonia — an European Union and NATO member — recently voted with the United States against the condemnation of Israel at the UN.
Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday. Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment. Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named justice minister, the fifth one in the past two years.
Slovenian president eager to work, gets Melania’s congrats
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Natasa Pirc Musar has been a human rights lawyer, a TV presenter and ran Slovenia’s top data protection agency and its Red Cross. Now she is the small European Union country’s first female president. She tells The Associated Press that “not a single day of my life have I said: ‘Oh God, I have to go to work.” The human rights lawyer was chosen years ago by former U.S. first lady Melania Trump to protect her interests in her native Slovenia. After Pirc Musar’s election victory on Sunday, she got a call of congratulations from Melania Trump. The 54-year-old liberal soundly beat a conservative candidate, boosting the country’s center-left government that won power in April.
