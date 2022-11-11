WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has determined that Iranian threats against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his former top aides remain credible and persist. The State Department notified Congress last week that both Pompeo and Brian Hook, who served as special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, were still both subject to a “serious and credible threat from a foreign power” stemming from their government work. The determinations were signed by Deputy Secretary of State for Management Brian McKeon on Nov. 8 and sent to Congress on Nov. 9, according to the notifications obtained by The Associated Press. The AP reported in March that the State Department was paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to Pompeo and Hook.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO