Justin Gaethje Details ‘Vicious’ Bicycle Crash 18 Days Before Fight with Charles Oliveira ‘It Was F*cking Stupid”

Video: Nate Diaz Gets Into Skirmish with Conor McGregor Ally Dillon Danis After UFC 281
Nate Diaz got into a brief altercation with Dillon Danis, a training partner of Conor McGregor, after UFC 281. This past Saturday, UFC marked its return to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York after a three-year hiatus due to pandemic-related restrictions. The card featured the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira as the main event. Danis, a resident of the area, was in attendance for the event and ran into trouble right after it concluded.
Brad Riddell Is Taking Time Away From MMA After Feelings Of Not Being “Fully Present” In Fights
UFC lightweight Brad Riddell is taking a break from MMA. There were some very impressive finishes on the UFC 281 fight card Saturday night. Unfortunately for City Kickboxing’s Brad Riddell, he was on the receiving end of one. Riddell lost his bout against Renato Moicano by first-round submission. Now with the fight just days removed, he is reassessing his career and is ready to take a hiatus.
Dana White Says Jon Jones Will Fight Next Year & ‘Won’t Rule Out’ Immediate Rematch for Israel Adesanya
Dana White stated Jon Jones would fight next year. White indicated an immediate rematch could be an option for Israel Adesanya. UFC president Dana White enjoyed an incredible return to the iconic Madison Square Garden after a three-year hiatus for UFC 281 this past Saturday. The card was headlined by the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and his longtime rival Alex Pereira. Adesanya was on his way to getting a decision win when ‘Poatan’ connected with a flurry of punches in the final round to score a standing TKO finish.
Frankie Edgar Ends Stellar Career With Vicious KO Loss to Chris Gutierrez – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
Frankie Edgar took on Chris Gutierrez in what would be his final outing as a professional mixed martial artist at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 in the promotion’s return to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. UFC 281: Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez. Round 1. Gutierrez tries...
Erin Blanchfield Submits Molly McCann in First Round – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
Fan favorite flyweight Molly McCann returned to the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC 281 as the promotion invaded the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. Winner of three-in-a-row, the Liverpudlian squared off against another top flyweight prospect in Erin Blanchfield. With both fighters lingering just on the outside of the division’s top 10, a victory could thrust either one into potential contender status.
Alex Pereira Mirrors Left Hook Finish To Go 3-Up Over Israel Adesanya & Win UFC Title – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faced longtime foe Alex Pereira in the headlining bout of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pereira comes out with a flying kick. Adesanya goes for a low kick and another one. Pereira keeping his distance and staying in Izzy’s face. Adesanya eats a kick to the thigh. Another outside kick to the leg by Pereira. Nice leg kicks by Pereira. Lots of feints by Izzy. Both men chopping at each others’ legs. Nice straight right by Izzy lands. Izzy doing more feints to see Pereira reacting more now. Pereira stays in front. Good kick to the body by Adesanya. Pereira fires one to the body right back. Inside leg kick by Izzy. Good kick to the body from Pereira and barely grazes him with a left hook. Izzy clinches and Pereira finds some good shots in. They break free. Huge right from Adesanya rocks Pereira at the buzzer. Izzy lands a follow-up left hook after the buzzer and Pereira wobbles.
Aljamain Sterling Says Israel Adesanya Should Have Grappled With Alex Pereira More: ‘It Could Have Changed That Outcome’
Aljamain Sterling thinks a more grappling-heavy approach from Israel Adesanya could have seen him beat Alex Pereira. The longtime rivals would meet once again at UFC 281, where Pereira picked up a three-peat over Adesanya, earning the UFC Middleweight title in the process. While it looked like the UFC Champion was going to cruise to a decision win, the power of ‘Poatan’ would prove to be too much as Adesanya was stopped with strikes in the fifth and final round.
Drake Loses $2 Million Betting on Israel Adesanya to Get the Job Done at UFC 281
The ‘Drake Curse’ appears to be alive after the Canadian rapper lost $2 million betting on former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to get the job done on Saturday night. Fans at the world-famous Madison Square Garden were treated to the rise of a new 185-pound king as Alex...
Michael Chandler Calls On Conor McGregor To Return To His ‘First Love’ In Intense Plea
Michael Chandler has called on Conor McGregor to come back to his first love of fighting. This past Saturday, Chandler took on former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. He finally got the chance to get past his rivalry with Poirier inside the cage. Chandler got off to a solid start and had ‘Diamond’ hurt early, but Poirier recovered well and turned the tides in his favor by the end of the first round. Poirier secured his first submission win in over a decade when he tapped out Chandler in the third round of an instant classic.
Dustin Poirier Rallies to Submit Michael Chandler In An Instant Classic – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
Dustin Poirier finally got the chance to settle his differences with Michael Chandler on the main card of UFC 281 in the promotion’s grand return to Madison Square Garden in New York. UFC 281: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler. Round 1. Chandler tries a low kick and moves back....
Ryan Spann Smashes Dominick Reyes in 80 Seconds – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
18-months removed from his last appearance inside the Octagon, former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes returned at UFC 281, eager to get his first win since 2019. Standing in his way was Ryan ‘Superman’ Spann, an alumn of Dana White’s Contender Series who has seen his own share of...
Alexander Volkanovski Expects A Striking War With Islam Makhachev And Is Happy To Be The Underdog
Alexander Volkanovski hopes people are counting him out at UFC 284. Alexander Volkanovski knows that just because he is smaller than his next opponent doesn’t mean that he can’t win. Since coming to the UFC it seems that all Volkanovski does is win. He has been undefeated in his last 22 fights and is ranked as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. He has seemed unbeatable in the UFC featherweight division but is now risking his winning streak to move up in weight and challenge for the lightweight strap.
Alex Pereira Knew He Needed a Knockout Going into Final Round at UFC 281; ‘Glover Kept it Real With Me’
The corner of Alex Pereira told him he needed a knockout going into the fifth round of his UFC 281 main event with Israel Adesanya. Competing in the biggest fight of his career, under the bright lights of the world’s most famous arena, Alex Pereira delivered a highlight-reel knockout at the exact moment it needed to happen on Saturday night. During the UFC 281 post-fight press conference, Pereira revealed that his corner, including former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, kept it real with him as they entered the final five minutes of the fight.
Official Rules For Dana White’s Power Slap League Announced
Dana White has revealed the official rules of his new Power Slap league. UFC president Dana White is continuing to grow his combat sports enterprise. After twenty years in the UFC making it one of the most popular sports organizations on the planet, White, along with early UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta, is creating a new combat sports promotion. White announced last month that he is starting a slap-fighting promotion called Power Slap.
Israel Adesanya Reflects On His Devastating Defeat To Alex Pereira at UFC 281
After his knockout loss at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya appeared to be in a positive mood at the press conference after the fight. He hadn’t lost at 185 pounds and had never been stopped before facing Pereira. Even though he won most of the fight, he couldn’t get rid of the demons that had been bothering him in both of his kickboxing matches, and in the fifth round, he was knocked out.
Michael Chandler Responds to Dustin Poirier’s Cheating Accusations: “I Don’t Cheat’
Dustin Poirier is accusing Michael Chandler of fish-hooking in their UFC 281 showdown. Poirier vs. Chandler played out how fans and analysts expected; an all-out war between two savages. Usually, after brutal fights between rivals, the fighters make up with their differences settled. This might not be the case for ‘Iron’ and ‘The Diamond.’
Dana White Provides Reaction to Cain Velasquez Getting Bailed Out: “I’m Happy for Him”
Dana White has commented on Cain Velasquez being released from jail on a $1 million bail. The MMA community is celebrating Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion, being bailed out after serving eight months in jail. UFC president Dana White was one of many combat sports public figures, including Henry Cejudo, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Kamaru Usman, to support Velasquez by writing a letter to the judge in March. During an interview with TMZ, White had this to say about the California native being bailed out:
Conor McGregor Posts A Video Showcasing His Wrestling Skills After Makhachev Win
Conor McGregor is still training for his eventual UFC return. It has been over a year since the last time former UFC champion Conor McGregor stepped foot in the Octagon. Although he is not slated for a return anytime soon. The Irish superstar is still teasing his comeback on social media.
More Details Emerge Surrounding Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s Untimely Passing
Former two-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson passed away over the weekend. The news broke Sunday that “Rumble” lost his battle with a sickness he had been dealing with for some time. Johnson had made reference to his health struggles over the past several months, but did not offer a concrete explanation for what exactly it was that he was diagnosed with. He did note, however, that it could be life threatening.
Floyd Mayweather Puts On Masterclass To Score TKO Finish of Deji – Highlights
Floyd Mayweather took on YouTube sensation Deji Olatunji in an exhibition boxing match Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Round 1: Mayweather comes out with his hands down. He is having fun throwing jabs and feinting. Mayweather does not look like he is threatened in the least. Mayweather connects with a straight right hand.
