Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Soccer Earns Ninth Straight National Seed
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The nation's longest active national seed streak grows. Indiana men's soccer earned its ninth straight national seed as the No. 13-seeded program in the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Monday (Nov. 14). The 48-team tournament field was announced on the 2022 NCAA Division I men's soccer championship selection show.
iuhoosiers.com
Stanton Signs Four to 2023 Recruiting Class
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana softball announced four additions in its 2023 signing class. This class is a very athletic group with a lot of versatility and talent with utility Alex Cooper, infielders Aly VanBrandt and Tristian Thompson and power pitcher Lauren Hardy. Alex Cooper. UT | Mooresville, Ind. |...
iuhoosiers.com
Bates Brings Spark to Hoosier Cause
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Cream 'n Crimson basketball truth resonates for Tamar Bates. It's not who starts or even finishes that matters. It's what you do with your allotted time. The sophomore guard is not an Indiana starter. He might never be in this season of so much depth and promise, but that's not the point. Opportunities are everywhere you look if you play hard, defend hard and push to coach Mike Woodson's expectations.
iuhoosiers.com
IU Falls to Rutgers in Big Ten Final
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Indiana men's soccer was denied its 16th Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday (Nov. 13). The Hoosiers (10-4-6, 3-1-4 B1G) fell to No. 2-seed Rutgers (10-4-6, 4-2-2 B1G), 3-1, in the tournament final on Yurcak Field, as the Scarlet Knights claimed their program's first Big Ten Tournament title.
iuhoosiers.com
Noon Kick at Michigan State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A trip to Michigan State awaits the Indiana football program and will kick off at Noon on Big Ten Network inside Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19. The meeting between Indiana (3-7, 1-6) and Michigan State (5-5, 3-4) will mark the 65th meeting for the Old Brass Spittoon and the 69th meeting in series history. Indiana's last trip to East Lansing was a 24-0 victory for the Hoosiers in 2020 and was the first shutout in the series for either squad since 1993.
iuhoosiers.com
Three Hoosiers Earn Bids to NCAA Cross Country Championships
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A trio of Indiana Cross Country runners earned bids to the NCAA Cross Country Championships as announced by the committee during Saturday's (Nov. 12) selection show. Mariah Wehrle, Sarah Schmitt and Gabriel Sanchez earned a spot in next weekend's face following their performances at the NCAA...
iuhoosiers.com
Top 25 Battle Set For Monday Night When No. 11 IU Visits No. 5/4 Tennessee
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first top 25 matchup is set for the No. 11 Hoosiers when it takes on No. 5/4 Tennessee on Monday night in Knoxville. The game will air live on ESPN2. Thompson-Bowling Arena • Knoxville, Tenn. Broadcast: ESPN2 (Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck) Radio: WHCC 105.1...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Defeated at No. 9 Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Indiana Volleyball team (13-15, 6-10) fell Sunday afternoon 0-3 (22-25, 9-25, 15-25) to No. 9 Minnesota in Maturi Pavilion. This matched marked the final in a stretch of five-straight matches against top-16 teams with four of those games coming away from home. Candela Alonso-Corcelles, Mady...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes: at Ohio State
• Indiana and Ohio State met for the 96th time in series history on Saturday in Columbus. The Buckeyes own a 79-12-5 edge all-time. • Indiana's captains were A.J. Barner, Cam Jones, Devon Matthews and Tiawan Mullen. • Indiana won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Ohio...
iuhoosiers.com
Anonymous Donor Commits $1 Million in Matching Funds For NIL Donations Made to Hoosiers For Good or NIL Sponsorships/Memberships Made With Hoosiers Connect by December 31
Bloomington, Indiana –Hoosiers For Good and Hoosiers Connect jointly announced today a difference-making pledge of up to $1 million for donations, sponsorships, and memberships made to the two NIL collectives by December 31, 2022. An anonymous donor has committed to match every dollar either donated to Hoosiers For Good...
