Roberta Flack has ALS and now finds it ‘impossible to sing’

A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. She added: “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.The release says that the Grammy-winning singer and pianist, now 85, “plans to stay active in...
‘Reasonable Doubt': Jax Zeroes in on the ‘Burden of Proof’ in Exclusive Season 1 Finale Clip (Video)

It’s finally here, the season finale of Hulu and Onyx Collective’s “Reasonable Doubt” – and TheWrap has an exclusive clip. Throughout the eight episodes of “Reasonable Doubt,” viewers have watched Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a brilliant and courageous civil and criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles who’s taken on the case for wealthy Black businessman Brayden Miller (Sean Patrick Thomas) after he’s accused of murdering his coworker Kaleesha Moore (Perri Camper).
‘9-1-1’ Star Corinne Massiah on May’s Takedown of a Would-Be QAnon Follower: ‘We Weren’t Milking It’

(Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “9-1-1” Season 6, Episode 8, titled “What’s Your Fantasy?”) In Fox’s “9-1-1” Season 6, May Grant’s (Corinne Massiah) main problem might be making it to her USC classes on time, but Monday night’s eighth episode — titled “What’s Your Fantasy?” — finds her once again on the receiving end of a distressing emergency call, one in which she must de-escalate a deeply personal life-or-death situation. Daughter to Angela Bassett’s Athena, the recurring character stumbles upon a troubled peer who is deep into penning a disturbing QAnon-adjacent manifesto, forcing May to apprehend the conspiracy theorist as he takes her boyfriend, Darius, hostage.
