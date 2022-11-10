Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
'Love Is Blind' Stars Alexa, Colleen and More Show Support for Zanab Amid 'Cuties Video,' Reunion Backlash
Spoiler alert: If you have not watched the season 3 finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution. Zanab Jaffrey is getting some love from herLove Is Blindseason 3 co-stars amid the fallout from the Netflix reality show's reunion special and subsequent "Cuties video." Zanab previously rejected...
KTVB
Jan Broberg on Her Emotional 'A Friend of the Family' Cameo and New 'True Evil' Doc (Exclusive)
After nine captivating episodes, A Friend of the Family came to an end on Peacock as the limited true-crime series chronicled Jan Broberg's childhood abductions. Serving as a producer alongside her mother, Mary Ann, Broberg worked closely with the creative team and ensemble cast to help shine a light on what she and her family went through after being groomed and manipulated by their former neighbor, Robert Berchtold.
KTVB
'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly on Why Beth Can't Be Happy or Have a 'Peaceful' Ending With Jamie (Exclusive)
Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly is teeing up the Paramount Network drama's anticipated new season as tensions within the Dutton family rise as patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) takes over as governor of Montana. Season 5 kicks off Sunday, which sees Reilly's Beth newly married to Rip (Cole Hauser) and stepping into the new role as her father's chief of staff, though it doesn't exactly mean that the Dutton daughter will be allowing herself to experience true happiness for once.
KTVB
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reacts to Suggestion His Series Is a 'Republican Show': 'Really?'
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is responding to claims that his hit Paramount Network show is "anti-woke," by sitting back and laughing it off. The brilliant writer and director opened up about the unfounded suggestion in the December issue of The Atlantic, where the writer Sridhar Pappu chronicles "how Taylor Sheridan created America's most popular TV show." For starters, Sheridan, 52, insists it's not a "red-state show," and he succinctly explains why.
KTVB
Hilary Duff Slams Publisher Over Aaron Carter Memoir: 'An Uninformed, Heartless Money Grab'
Hilary Duff is blasting the book publisher moving forward with the release of Aaron Carter's unfinished memoir, calling the move "sad" and a reckless attempt to "capitalize" on the late singer's tragedy. In a statement to ET, the Lizzie McGuire alum and Carter's ex-girlfriend said it's "really sad that within...
KTVB
Danny Pudi on the 'Community' Movie, Abed's Legacy and 'Mythic Quest' Season 3 (Exclusive)
After breaking out as the adorkable study partner Abed on six seasons of Community, Danny Pudi has become a reliable supporting player and voice actor on TV, with his most recent standout role being Brad, the smarmy head of monetization at a video game company, on the Apple TV+ workplace comedy Mythic Quest.
KTVB
Prince Harry Writes Emotional Letter to Bereaved Military Children: 'We Share A Bond Without Ever Meeting'
Prince Harry had a special message for bereaved military children. On Sunday, in honor of Remembrance Day in the U.K., the Duke of Sussex wrote a letter to the kids of the Scotty’s Little Soldiers organization. In the letter, the 38-year-old royal offered the members of the charity – which supports children who lost parents who were members of the armed services – a glimmer of hope through their grief.
KTVB
Bobby Flay on Why He and Girlfriend Christina Perez Make the Perfect Team for the Holidays (Exclusive)
One of the big reasons why Bobby Flay's considered a great entertainer is that he's got the hostess with the mostest by his side, his girlfriend Christina Perez. While giving ET's Cassie DiLaura a tour of the Food Network's new test kitchen smack in the middle of Manhattan, the 57-year-old celebrity chef opened up about having his hands full in and out of the kitchen this holiday season. Luckily for him, Flay's got the perfect partner to keep things joyous amid all the required preparation.
KTVB
Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party
Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
KTVB
Fred Armisen Details His Transformation Into Uncle Fester for Netflix's 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
Fred Armisen was nearly unrecognizable when he made his debut as Uncle Fester Addams in Netflix's Wednesday trailer. The Portlandia star steps into the iconic character for the upcoming series, a role that was previously made famous by Christopher Lloyd and Jackie Coogan. Armisen acknowledged his predecessor's performance in the...
KTVB
Dwyane Wade Gets Surprise Tattoo Honoring Wife Gabrielle Union -- See the New Ink!
Gabrielle Union called this her best birthday gift yet. On Thursday, the actress revealed her longtime husband, Dwyane Wade, added to his tattoo collection -- with ink honoring her. The retired basketball star's new body art was simple, but special: the actress' initials and a heart on his wrist. "The...
KTVB
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Celebrates the Circle of Life With Mid-Credits Scene
The long-awaited sequel to 2018's Black Panther more than delivers on its various purposes; it serves as a tribute and goodbye to late star Chadwick Boseman who died in 2020, chronicles the journey of a new Black Panther, introduces several important new characters to the MCU and ends with enough promise for the future to leave fans with dreams of the possibilities.
KTVB
Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)
A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.
KTVB
Zoe Kazan Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby With Paul Dano -- See Her Bump
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano are soon going to be a family of four, because the actress is pregnant!. The 39-year-old actress appeared on the cover of Marie Claire's Power Issue alongside her She Said co-star, Carey Mulligan, as well as New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. On the cover, Kazan is sitting while wearing a Dior dress with a belt that accentuates her baby bump.
KTVB
Rihanna Would Love to Have More Kids With A$AP Rocky, Source Says
A source tells ET that the Barbados Babe always dreamed of being a mom, and she takes so much pride in it that she would love nothing more than to have more children with A$AP Rocky in the future. The 34-year-old welcomed her first child, a son, with the "Fashion Killa" rapper back in May.
KTVB
Elizabeth Hurley Calls Working With Matthew Perry Amid His Addiction Struggle a 'Nightmare'
Another one of Matthew Perry's co-stars in speaking out in light of his headline-making memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Elizabeth Hurley, who co-starred alongside the 53-year-old Friends actor in the 2002 romantic comedy Serving Sara, spoke about Perry's book confessions during a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment.
KTVB
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Is in a Neck Brace After Falling Down the Stairs
Camila Alves is recovering from a bad fall. The 40-year-old wife of Matthew McConaughey took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie in a thick neck brace, revealing she took a bad fall down the stairs. "I am OK but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall," the mother of three...
KTVB
'The Crown': The Truth About Princess Diana's Tell-All 'Panorama' Interview With Martin Bashir
Episode 8 of The Crown's fifth season is titled "Gunpowder," and, appropriately, features one of the most explosive moments in the relationship between Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales. The episode ends with Diana's infamous tell-all interview with Martin Bashir, which first aired on the BBC's Panorama program on Nov. 20, 1995.
KTVB
Sylvester Stallone Shares the Tipping Point When He Realized He Needed to Prioritize His Family (Exclusive)
Sylvester Stallone is sorting out his priorities and refocusing on his family. The 76-year-old actor and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, recently called off their divorce. Speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura about his new Paramount+ series, Tulsa King, Stallone also took the time to discuss the tipping point...
KTVB
Gallagher, Comedian Known for Smashing Watermelons, Dead at 76
Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., the comedian more commonly known as Gallagher, has died, his former manager confirmed to ET. He was 76. According to his former manager, Gallagher died surrounded by family in Palm Springs, California, early Friday morning after he "succumbed to his ailments." "Gallagher stayed on the road...
Comments / 0