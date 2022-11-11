ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

In The Fourth Year by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

In The Fourth Year by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. Anticipations of a World Peace (1918) About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part...
ILLINOIS STATE
HackerNoon

The Wonderful Visit by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

The Wonderful Visit by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. H. G. Wells...
ILLINOIS STATE
HackerNoon

Marriage by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

Marriage by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. H. G. Wells (2011). Marriage....
ILLINOIS STATE
HackerNoon

A Guide on Writing Tests in Full-stack MERN Web Application

Only by writing tests can you understand the significance of testing. No coding Bootcamp or course, as far as I know, teaches you how to write tests. Writing tests may not be necessary for demo projects or coursework projects, but it is critical for real-world applications. So, in this Part 3 of the "Let's build and deploy a full stack MERN web application" series, I'll demonstrate how to write tests for ReactJs components and ExpressJs RESTAPI.
HackerNoon

The Passionate Friends by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

The Passionate Friends by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. H. G. Wells...
ILLINOIS STATE
Digital Trends

‘Wordle’ today, November 14: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#513)

Trying to solve Wordle #513 for November 14, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.
HackerNoon

Digital Design Canvases Are Evolving to Better Suit Modern Workflows

Modern design canvases, like Figma, take inspiration from sticky notes we put on a wall. As you add and move sticky notes, their purpose gets lost and additional information not on the note is lost. Similarly, the design canvas gets messy with frames filled with UI at different states of completion. These end up strewn around the space with no way of discerning what’s ready for production and what’s not.
HackerNoon

Roadmap to Becoming a Badass Java Backend Developer

This thread was originally published on Twitter by Vikas Rajput. Java Backend Development is One of the Highly In Demand and Top Paying Jobs in Tech. Here's a simple and structured roadmap to becoming one:. 1. Core Java. First comes the fundamentals of Java Programming, here you will understand OOP...
HackerNoon

How to Make a Receiving Set for $5.00 or less

The Radio Amateur's Hand Book, by A. Frederick Collins is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XX: How to Make a Receiving Set for $5.00 or less. XX. HOW TO MAKE A...
ILLINOIS STATE
HackerNoon

Use the Truffle Suite for Easy Web3 - and Earn your Proof of Contribution POAP

One of the promises of Web3 is openness, composability, and interoperability at the application layer. A paradigm where open source software and tooling enables others to contribute to projects they find valuable, while the projects offer transparency by publicly hosting their codebases. Another Web3 initiative is providing on-chain proof of contributions—the ability to prove that you can do the things you say you’ve done.
HackerNoon

Digital Marketing strategy for Small Business

In this blog, we will dive into how content consumption has been changed and which marketing channels small businesses should prioritize. I am sure that by the end of this article, you will have a clear understanding of SEO, social media, and e-mail marketing strategy. Our interaction with mobile phones...
The Associated Press

Time to study up: 35 gardening terms everyone should know

When thumbing through seed catalogs or plant-care manuals, you’re likely to encounter at least some descriptions that elude you. So here’s a cheat sheet to help navigate the offerings – and maybe impress your gardening friends. Aerate: Poking holes into compacted soil with a garden fork or...
HackerNoon

4 Questions to Ask When Learning New Technology

In this technology age, we learn, all the time. Sometimes it seems like a new technology comes out every week, intended to solve a problem that we have. And with the number of things we need to learn, it’s easy to think we understand a certain technology, and why it exists, when in reality this is not the case.
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy