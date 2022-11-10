Read full article on original website
Related
Bolsonaro backers call for military intervention even as Brazil's president appears to accept defeat
Rio de Janeiro — Thousands of President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters called on the military Wednesday to keep the far-right leader in power, even as his administration signaled a willingness to hand over the reins to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The president's defenders gathered in the...
The Guardian view on Brazil’s election: Bolsonaro’s return would cost us all
On Sunday, Brazilian electors will cast their vote in a tight contest that will not only set the course for this extraordinarily polarised country but also have a powerful impact on the future of the world. Hopes that the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, would be decisively rejected in the first round were dashed when he fared far better than expected, with 43% of votes, and his challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, fell just short of an outright majority with 48%. Eleventh-hour handouts to the poorest and lavish quantities of disinformation have aided Mr Bolsonaro’s recovery.
US News and World Report
How a Maverick Brazil Lawmaker Helped Lula Beat Bolsonaro's Propaganda Machine
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - To bring down far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Andre Janones had to fight fire with fire. The little-known 38-year-old lawmaker was running a longshot presidential campaign until he joined forces in August with President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, adding bite to the leftist's campaign with his raw, no-holds-barred approach to online politics.
Brazil's Bolsonaro declines to concede, but OKs transition
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday stopped short of conceding the election to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, instead using his first public comments since his defeat two days ago to thank his supporters and encourage their protests, as long as they remain peaceful. Moments after the remarks, which lasted less than two minutes, the outgoing president’s chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, announced that Bolsonaro had authorized him to begin the process of handing over power. The conservative leader, who before the election had repeatedly questioned the reliability of the country’s electoral system,...
Washington Examiner
‘Big one is coming': Chilling warning about US military's lack of preparedness from top official
As war rages in Ukraine and China continues to develop its nuclear capabilities, some military officials are warning the United States is unprepared to be dragged into warfare. The warnings come after it was reported in October that America's military had become weaker over the last several years and is...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Washington Examiner
Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory
Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
Could Mexico be on its way to electing its first female president?
MEXICO CITY — The most historic legacy of President Andres Manuel López Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist who casts his administration as a turning point in the annals of Mexico, may be to pave the way for the country’s first female leader. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum,...
Steven Seagal Could Face U.S. Sanctions Over His Russia Support
Steven Seagal could face U.S. government sanctions for "perpetuating Russia's genocidal war in Ukraine." The 70-year-old actor was one of six people recommended to be put under sanctions for his support of Russia's military actions in Ukraine and for his approval of President Vladimir Putin's "aggressive occupation policy." Seagal was...
The world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia now wants to sell over 150k EVs by 2026
The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is getting ready to export electric vehicles, in line with the country’s “Vision 2030”. According to Abdullah al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia's minister of communications and information technology, the country will produce and export more than 150,000 electric vehicles by 2026.
Washington Examiner
‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie
For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests
As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
Business Insider
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
A 72-year-old US citizen was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, his son told media. Saad Ibrahim Almadi was arrested for 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son said. Almadi holds dual US-Saudi citizenship and was living in Florida when he made the tweets. Saad Ibrahim...
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
The Jewish Press
Ukraine Votes to Send Israel to Hague Criminal Court, Upset Israel Rejects Ukrainian Asylum Seekers
On Friday, the UN Special Committee on Decolonization approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” and decided to request the International Court of Justice in the Hague to “render urgently an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7. Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’
For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
Putin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’
Any use of nuclear weapons would 'fundamentally change' Ukraine conflict, Cleverly warn. Vladimir Putin told French president Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki show “you don’t need to attack major cities in order to end a war,” according to reports. The threat of...
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
Comments / 0