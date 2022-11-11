ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” breaks 8 billion views on YouTube; here are all its records

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2499Ap_0j6hZyAZ00

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee can be proud knowing the music video for “Despacito” has reached over 8 billion views on Youtube. Released in 2017, the song will go down in history as one of the most popular releases. It also has several records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duWbx_0j6hZyAZ00 GettyImages

As noted by Junkee, the original ‘Despacito’ and the Justin Bieber remix are the most popular, but there are actually seven different official versions of the song including a salsa rework, a Major Lazer remix and a Portuguese translation.

Fonsi has seven Guinness World Records for the banger. In addition to having the most views on YouTube, it sat on Billboard’s “Hot Latin Song” list for 56 consecutive weeks, beating the record for Most weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin and the Longest duration on the Billboard charts.


RELATED:

Another win for the culture! Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022

Gloria and Emilio Estefan want to take the Latin Grammy Awards to Miami

Unforgettable World Cup official songs featuring Latinos


It broke the record for the most liked video online with 29,585,207 million likes on YouTube, which is now at 50 million. It’s the Most streamed track worldwide, the First YouTube video to receive 5 billion views, and the Most viewed video online.

Fonsi shared a photo of the certificates in October 2018 with a proud captain. “Yesterday @guinnessworldrecords surprised me with these 7 recognitions. I am very honored to be part of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS family. Slowly broke 7 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles in a year and this is because of you. Thank you to everyone who worked to make this a success,” he wrote tagging Erika Ender, music producer Mauricio Rengifo and Bieber.



Ralph Hannah, who presented the certificates and book to Fonsi, said at the time, “On behalf of Guinness World Records, it is an honour to officially recognize Luis Fonsi for his worldwide success for “Despacito.”

“It follows the tradition of Puerto Rican artists who break records, showing that on a small island, great talents are born.”

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Netflix is launching an eight-part comedy series about reggaeton

Netflix is launching “Neon,” a comedy series based on the world’s favorite music genre, reggaeton. The streamer’s show is starred by Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor and was created by Shea Serrano and Max Searle as showrunner. “Neon” is an eight-part series that tells...
HOLAUSA

Takeoff’s ‘Celebration of Life’: Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are expected to take to the stage at the rapper’s funeral

It has been ten days sinceTakeoff died due to gun violence. Now friends and family of the rapper will say their last goodbyes in his memorial. According to several publications, Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber, among others, are expected to take to the stage at the rapper’s funeral, which seems to be a celebration of life and his accomplishements in music.
ATLANTA, GA
HOLAUSA

How to watch the Latin GRAMMY 2022

Mark your calendar, set the alarm, and begin the countdown because the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards ceremony is around the corner. Latin Music’s biggest night is taking place on Thursday, November 17, live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HOLAUSA

Lupita Nyong’o, Rihanna, and more stun in Black Panther 2 premiere

Fans are celebrating the premiere of “Black Panther 2.” The film’s all star cast delivered gorgeous dresses and outfits at the film’s Hollywood premiere, with Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and Danai Gurira all leaving a memorable impression. Rihanna, who released a song for the film,...
HOLAUSA

Olivia Culpo talks about wanting to marry Nick Jonas

Olivia Culpo is back in the spotlight, this time in a new format. The model and former Miss Universe is starring in a reality TV series called “The Culpo Sisters,” following her and her sister’s lives and relationships. The first episode aired this week, with Culpo talking...
NEW YORK STATE
HOLAUSA

Lin-Manuel Miranda joins Disney’s ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians’

Lin-Manuel Miranda is joining the awaited Disney adaptation of “Percy Jackson & the Olympians.” Miranda is set to play Hermes, the messenger trickster God who’s often linked to thieves and travelers. RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda dresses as a caterpillar to perform ‘Encanto’ songs for the first...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy