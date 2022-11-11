Read full article on original website
Related
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
TODAY.com
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
Here Are 29 Historical Moments From "The Crown" Season 5 Vs. Real Life
Elizabeth Debicki's mannerisms as Princess Diana are so spot on as she re-creates the famous BBC interview from 1995 in The Crown Season 5.
TODAY.com
King Charles celebrates 74th birthday — his first on the throne
Pomp and pageantry at Buckingham Palace marked King Charles III’s 74th birthday — his first since taking the throne in September. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Nov. 14, 2022.
Casual, Everyday Cooks Are Sharing The "Fancy" Ingredients That Are Worth The Hype, And Even As A Budget-Conscious Shopper, I'd Splurge On Several
"It seems wild to spend it on a jar that small of anything, let alone something that I go through in a month or so, but I'll always find room for it in my budget."
Comments / 0