The fast-growing Los Angeles-based bakery is opening a new bakery in Venice, located at 512 Rose Ave. This will be the fifth location for the gluten-free cafe, currently open in Santa Monica, Silver Lake, and Studio City. What Now Los Angeles previously reported on an upcoming Beverly Hills location, with an initial opening date scheduled for January 2022. As we approach the end of the year, owner Chloe Charlier has yet to open this site, which will have a much larger kitchen. Unlike the upcoming Beverly Hills location, the new Venice Breadblok will serve strictly as a bakery, similar to the Studio City site.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO