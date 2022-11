Mr. Tempo is opening even more restaurants, including Tempo Cantina and its sports bar concept, in Los Angeles, with new locations coming to Whitter, San Pedro, and Hollywood. Previously, What Now Los Angeles reported on four new cantina concepts coming to San Pedro’s West Harbor Waterfront development, Oxnard, Downtown Los Angeles, and Downey. While none of these locations have opened, Tempo Cantina, owned by Jorge Cueva, is planning to open a new location in Whittier. Cueva is also opening his new sports bar concept to San Pedro and Hollywood, according to the company’s website. Mr. Tempo, another restaurant under the brand, is opening locations in Chicago, Scottsdale, and Phoenix.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO