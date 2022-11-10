ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

milfordmirror.com

Connecticut passed early voting. What happens next?

Connecticut voters overwhelmingly approved early in-person voting, capping a years-long effort to expand ballot access in a state with some of the strictest election laws in the country. In addition to races for governor, Congress, state legislature, and other statewide offices, there was also a question on the ballot this...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: Lamont wins governor’s race with a 12-point victory

(WTNH) – Ned 2, Bob 0. Connecticut’s governor’s race proved to be not much of a race at all. Criticize polls all you want, but the pollsters nailed it this time around. As Governor Ned Lamont marched away with a 12-point victory over his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, what’s shocking is that in 2018 when these two ran for an open seat, it was just a 3-point margin.
CONNECTICUT STATE
newbritainindependent.com

Hayes’ Ground Game Came Late To A CT-5 Democratic Stronghold

New Britain Had 2.6K Fewer Voters Than ’18 Gubernatorial Election. Urban votes in state and federal elections are the firewalls for Democratic candidates to win competitive races in Connecticut. New Britain, the most reliable Democratic town in non-municipal years in the 5th Congressional District (CT-5), joined other cities in a lower turnout this year compared to the gubernatorial election in 2018.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
zip06.com

Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat

Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
WESTBROOK, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

Are there Bobcats in Connecticut? (We have the answer!)

Within a month of moving to CT, I looked out on my back porch to see a giant wild cat standing on my favorite chair. Not being native to the state, I freaked out – what was it? A mountain lion? A lynx? That led me to research if there are bobcats in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Connecticut Employers Subject to Revised FMLA Regulations￼

The following article was first published on the News & Insights section of Shipman & Goodwin’s website. It is reposted here with permission. Recently, the Connecticut Department of Labor issued new regulations under the Connecticut Family and Medical Leave Act. As detailed below, the new regulations explain the expanded...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut

As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Welcome back Nicole

NEWS CONFERENCE: CT to get millions from Google location tracking settlement. State Attorney General William Tong announced on Monday that Connecticut would receive more than $6.5 million from the settlement. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says chilly weather has arrived, along with the first potential flakes of the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
103.7 WCYY

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact

A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Connecticut hospitals at or near capacity with RSV and flu patients

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of Connecticut's largest children's hospitals are at or near capacity, dealing with kids with RSV, a respiratory virus. As of Monday afternoon, Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were at nearly 100% capacity with the Intensive Care Unit at 85% capacity.
NEW HAVEN, CT

