milfordmirror.com
Connecticut passed early voting. What happens next?
Connecticut voters overwhelmingly approved early in-person voting, capping a years-long effort to expand ballot access in a state with some of the strictest election laws in the country. In addition to races for governor, Congress, state legislature, and other statewide offices, there was also a question on the ballot this...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Lamont wins governor’s race with a 12-point victory
(WTNH) – Ned 2, Bob 0. Connecticut’s governor’s race proved to be not much of a race at all. Criticize polls all you want, but the pollsters nailed it this time around. As Governor Ned Lamont marched away with a 12-point victory over his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, what’s shocking is that in 2018 when these two ran for an open seat, it was just a 3-point margin.
Paul Mounds, Nora Dannehy leaving Lamont administration
Mounds was promoted to chief of staff a week before the first COVID-19 case was detected in CT. Dannehy plans to join a private law practice.
Connecticut’s teacher pension debt decreases for first time in 8 years
Connecticut's teacher pension debt decreased for the first time in 14 years, according to the latest pension report. The post Connecticut’s teacher pension debt decreases for first time in 8 years appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
newbritainindependent.com
Hayes’ Ground Game Came Late To A CT-5 Democratic Stronghold
New Britain Had 2.6K Fewer Voters Than ’18 Gubernatorial Election. Urban votes in state and federal elections are the firewalls for Democratic candidates to win competitive races in Connecticut. New Britain, the most reliable Democratic town in non-municipal years in the 5th Congressional District (CT-5), joined other cities in a lower turnout this year compared to the gubernatorial election in 2018.
zip06.com
Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat
Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
connecticutexplorer.com
Legislators ready to extend CT gas tax holiday through the winter
Lamont said he wants to ensure a continued suspension of the 25-cent tax won’t impair the state’s ability to repair its roads and bridges.
Connecticut looking to extend gas tax holiday
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is considering extending the state's gas tax holiday.
cbia.com
Connecticut Employers Subject to Revised FMLA Regulations￼
The following article was first published on the News & Insights section of Shipman & Goodwin’s website. It is reposted here with permission. Recently, the Connecticut Department of Labor issued new regulations under the Connecticut Family and Medical Leave Act. As detailed below, the new regulations explain the expanded...
wiltonbulletin.com
Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
wiltonbulletin.com
Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut
As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
Eyewitness News
NEWS CONFERENCE: CT to get millions from Google location tracking settlement. State Attorney General William Tong announced on Monday that Connecticut would receive more than $6.5 million from the settlement. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says chilly weather has arrived, along with the first potential flakes of the...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Connecticut among 40 states to settle with Google for $391.5 million over location-tracking practices
Search giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with Connecticut and 39 other states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday.
NHPR
Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact
A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
fox61.com
Connecticut hospitals at or near capacity with RSV and flu patients
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of Connecticut's largest children's hospitals are at or near capacity, dealing with kids with RSV, a respiratory virus. As of Monday afternoon, Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were at nearly 100% capacity with the Intensive Care Unit at 85% capacity.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Residents paying for crews to pick up litter
(WTNH) – Every day, people across the state just throw their trash out the window, too lazy to wait to find a proper place to dispose of it. It costs millions of dollars annually to pick up that roadside trash, and residents pay for that. Watch the video above...
