Millions lost as exploits hit major platforms Mango, Lamden, Binance and others
Millions of dollars worth of crypto were lost over the month of October as exploits impacted large platforms like Mango, Lamden, and Binance. More than $3 billion in crypto has been lost in 2022 so far according to a report from Fortune.com, and almost a billion of that was in October alone.
Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events
Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
Verseon Acquires Edammo to Deepen Drug Discovery Approach
Nov 14th, 2022 – Verseon Corporation has acquired Edammo, an artificial intelligence-focused company, to deepen its own AI-based drug discovery platform, the companies revealed Tuesday. Adityo Prakash, co-founder and CEO of Verseon and Ed Ratner, CEO at Edammo, discussed the acquisition with BioSpace. “We develop completely new drugs on...
Rhino Removals Leeds Shares the Factors Influencing Moving Prices
Rhino Removals Leeds is one of the best moving companies serving Leeds and the surrounding areas. In a recent post, the company shared the factors influencing moving prices to help clients budget accordingly. Woodhouse, Leeds – In an exclusive update, Rhino Removals Leeds highlighted the factors affecting moving prices. The...
Empyrean Wins €9m Contract To Supply Michelin Tyres To Uzbekistan’s NMMC
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Empyrean Heavy Machinery Spare Parts Trading LLC has won a €9 million order from Uzbekistan’s leading gold and uranium miner to supply Michelin tyres for ore trucks. Empyrean, which is owned by Uzbek businessman Akmal Mamarahimov, will supply 276 specialised XDR3 tyres...
AI Revolution in Performance Marketing: UCLIQ Claims Its AI-Based Traffic Delivery And Multi-Layer Anti-Bot Tool Are Set to Change the Industry
The team at UCLIQ has taken a notable step toward helping other businesses target relevant traffic and detect fraudulent activity. The developers claim their platform, through its AI-Powered Traffic Delivery and Anti-Bot tool, will change the future of Performance Marketing. Today, artificial intelligence is driving the biggest changes in many...
Deepcoin Exchange launches an industry first “Proof of Withdrawal” (POW) Competition Come to Deepcoin for a Proof of Withdrawal Competition
Singapore, Singapore – In the context of the market turmoil in the centralized exchange market and the increasing panic among users, the innovative and secure derivatives trading platform, Deepcoin, after announcing that it will release a Merkle Tree audit proof of reserve report, further announced that it will be carrying out a way to reward users for their withdrawals on November 15th. After entering into the competition, the platform will monitor your withdrawal transaction IDs (TXID) for 7s in the hash value. The more 7s in your TXID, the higher you rank among your Deepcoin peers. The top 100 users will receive a safepal hardware cold wallet reward. All participants in the competition will receive a 10U DTB (Deepcoin Trial Bonus).
YES WORLD Announces Second Trading Pair on XT.com
YES WORLD Token, a native token for YES WORLD ecosystem launches its second trading pair on XT.com, one of the leading global trading exchanges. YES WORLD got listed earlier this month on 2/11/22 with first trading pair, YES / USDT, and second trading pair, YES / BUSD, goes live on Friday, 11/11/22. YES WORLD is thrilled to be on XT.com, which is the world’s first socially-infused trading platform, and listed under Innovation Zone on the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community will get exposure to high-profile tokens like YES WORLD, and this also helps in taking the YES WORLD token to the wide user base of XT.com.
What is Dental Tourism and How Does it Work
Dental tourism is a term used to describe the practice of traveling to another country to receive dental treatment. The most common reasons for dental tourism are to receive aesthetic dentistry procedures, such as teeth whitening or veneers, at a lower cost than what is available in the patient’s home country.
Output Factory Server for InDesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2023
Zevrix Solutions announces the release of Output Factory Server 3.1.1, a compatibility update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory Server automates exporting and printing from InDesign with hot folders processing, which allows workgroups to serve unlimited users by a single software installation. The new update adds support for the recently released InDesign 2023 and macOS 13 Ventura.
The US Visa Online Announces Enrollment for Business Travel Services
Are you planning a trip to the United States for business purposes? If so, you’ll need to obtain a business visa. At us visa online, we can help you with the entire process, from start to finish. We’ll make sure your application is error-free, and we’ll provide all the information you need to obtain your visa. With our help, you can focus on your business goals and leave the hassle of visa preparation to us. Contact us today to get started!
New Zealand Has Introduced A New Visa For Japanese Citizens
The Government of New Zealand has announced that it will be introducing a new visa for Japanese citizens. The visa will allow Japanese citizens to stay in New Zealand for up to three months. This is a significant development that will strengthen the ties between the two countries. New Zealand...
The Indian Visa Online Website Makes It Easy For Applicants To Apply For The Indian e-Visa
The Indian government has recently announced that eVisas will now be available at select airports. This is great news for travelers looking to visit India, as the process of applying for a visa can now be done entirely online.Indian visa online is a website that simplifies the process of applying for an Indian visa. All of the information needed to apply for the visa is available in one place, making it easier than ever to get all of the necessary documents in order.With the introduction of eVisas at select airports, travelers will now be able to apply for their visas and receive them upon arrival. This will make traveling to India much easier and more convenient for those who are looking to visit this amazing country.
How to Apply for a Canadian Visa from the home
The Canadian government has announced that Dutch citizens will now be able to apply for a visa online. This is good news for those who wish to visit Canada, as the application process is simple and straightforward. It only takes a few minutes to complete, and you can do it from the comfort of your own home. So if you’re planning a trip to Canada, make sure to take advantage of this new opportunity.
